Book review: Stinkbug, Sinéad Stubbins

Sinéad Stubbins’ Stinkbug revolves around Edith, a copywriter at Winked, who has spent her working life pushing herself. She takes responsibility for mistakes others make and puts work before everything else. Soon things come to a head during an exclusive retreat at Consequi – a decidedly unsettling place. Those chosen to go on the retreat are determined to impress the bosses and advance in their careers. Or so they think.

As everyone else buys into the cult-like groupthink of Team Leaders Terry and Una, Edith sees them as walking red flags. Something doesn’t sit right with her, but everyone gaslights her, and her discovery of what is really going on threatens to change everything at Winked. Stinkbug’s tongue-in-cheek examination of retreats and workplace culture highlights the flaws of our world. Staff are constantly expected to be reachable, on, and available.

There is something else uniquely Millennial about this novel and its incisive and snarky exploration of corporate culture. It looks at the idea of mob mentality and the mundanity of life once people hit a certain age. It has a cast of sarcastic characters who poke fun at each other and the idea of a work best friend.

In recent years, the wellness industry has expanded, with many seeing it as a positive moment. But there is a sinister side, a hidden toxicity. Stinkbug interrogates this through Edith and her ragtag group of work friends.

Perfect connection is the aim of workplace culture, but when the masks fall, reality hits everyone harshly, proving that sometimes, the dissenting voice is the one worth listening to.

Every character in this book has flaws, with aspects of their personalities that could be seen as toxic. At times, it does feel as though some lean into bullying and mocking Edith for being outspoken and for not believing in what they are told.

Throughout the novel, the spotlight is on her, allowing Edith to tell the story on her terms. Exploring the anxieties of being left behind in your 30s and not meeting expected societal goals will speak to many readers.

Stinkbug is a layered examination of gendered expectations in the workplace. The novel is filled with perceptions and assumptions that need to be questioned to understand the forces of manipulation in the workplace and the featured retreat.

Read: Book review: Nightingale, Laura Elvery

At its heart, it’s about celebrating and accepting individuality in all its forms and facing up to one’s flaws. The revelations include the fact that work does not need to be everything in your life, that your real friends are the ones who accept you with all your messy bits, and who will stay with you through all hardships.

Stinkbug, Sinéad Stubbins

Publisher: Affirm Press

ISBN: 9781923135475

Format: Paperback

Pages: 304pp

Release Date: 27 May 2025

RRP: $34.99