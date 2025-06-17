News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq

This year's Booker Prize winner, 'Heart Lamp', certainly deserves the accolade.
17 Jun 2025 12:22
David Burton
Two panels. On the left is photo of elderly Indian woman with glasses wearing a white jacket. On the right is the cover of book 'Heart Lamp' which features a young woman lying on a bed.

Writing and Publishing

Banu Mushtaq. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Winner of the 2025 International Booker Prize Award, Heart Lamp is a collection of short stories from Banu Mushtaq, capturing the lives of Muslim women and girls in Southern India. It is an exquisite collection from across Mushtaq’s career, and the first time her work has been offered in English. 

It is little wonder Heart Lamp has faced such acclaim. For an ‘English debut’, Mushtaq enjoyed a considerable advantage in the curation of Heart Lamp. The collection assembles a dozen stories, picked from more than 50 across Mushtaq’s multi-decade career. The final product is a ‘best of’ assemblage that demonstrates a writer (and translator) in full command of the short story form. 

Every paragraph of Mushtaq’s prose is intricately drawn. Her feminism and rebellion are unmistakable, but packaged in wry humour and unforgettable characters. The stories are naturalistic and unflinching descriptions of Kannada. But they are also life-affirming, with moments of earnest sincerity sweeping the reader in an emotional wave. 

One of the most effective is the final story, ‘Be a woman once, oh lord!’ The tale breaks from others in that it is not a domestic story. Rather, a first-person narrator addresses God directly, as she recounts a story and challenges God’s damnation of women. It is at once profound, funny, compelling and immensely moving. 

Deepa Bhasthi’s work as translator is extraordinary. It is a sympathetic and deft translation of a regional Indian dialect that has allowed Mushtaq’s words to gain international acclaim. Bhasthi’s translation is remarkable for its invisibility: the English reader is invited to engage with a voice from contemporary literature – the fact that it is translated never interrupts the work. 

Read: Theatre review: The Spare Room, Belvoir St Theatre

Heart Lamp is an outstanding collection of short stories and a must for any fan of contemporary literature. 

Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq
Publisher: Scribe Publication
ISBN:9781761381836
Format: Paperback
Pages: 224pp
Release date: 20 May 2025
RRP: $29.99

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is of a young man on a lounge chair. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Painting portraits of everyone I've ever date.' It is orange and features a woman in white on a chair with two women in brown attending to her.
Reviews

Book review: Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Ever Dated, Joseph Earp

The intertwining of art and love features in this funny sophomore novel.

David Burton
A woman wearing a large necklace and white tshirt placing her hand on a large artwork of colourful abstract shapes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for Human Rights Essay Competition and MAC yapang Art Prize, plus winner of Penguin Literary Prize and more.

Celina Lei
A person in a ghost costume with sunglasses and headphones is on the phone.
Features

10 expert tips on how to be a ghostwriter

Ghostwriting isn’t just writing for someone else. It’s shaping their story, capturing their voice and helping them say the things…

Erin O'Dwyer
Two panels. On the left is a young man standing in a field with livestock in the distance. On the right is the cover of a book, "The Foal in the Wire', which features a painting of a head of a brown horse.
Reviews

Book review: The Foal in the Wire, Robbie Coburn

A verse novel that tracks the intertwined paths of two teenagers after they care for an injured foal.

Barrina South
A kid looking at a tank full of jelly fish. The tank is lit up with indigo light.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: pub quiz literary questions, King’s Birthday Honours List, choosing a career…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login