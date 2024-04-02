In conversation: Gail Mabo on curating and legacy

Within the past few weeks, Piadram woman Gail Mabo (born 1965) has witnessed her art celebrated on the sails of the Sydney Opera House, unveiled her first curated exhibition at Perc Tucker Regional Gallery in Far North Queensland and, days later, oversaw the opening of a new Court building named after her activist father, the iconic Eddie Koiki Mabo.

It is the kind of busy schedule Mabo is used to – her world being shaped by both activism and tradition. (Alongside her father, her mother Bonita Mabo was also an activist and educator.)

Last month, ArtsHub caught up with Mabo in her hometown of Townsville. She exudes warmth and generosity, and one feels special in her presence. The discussion revolved around the giant legacy she carries, and how regional galleries play a vital role in nurturing value and broadening audiences.

‘Welcome people to your lounge room’

Curating is something that artists are around all the time, but when placed in the position to steer the vision for an exhibition, that can often be challenging. ‘It is time to take my hat off to those who do it all the time – it’s a little bit harder than you think,’ says Mabo.

Starting with the Townsville City Art Collection, which has been accumulating significant holdings by Torres Strait Island artists since the 1980s, Mabo has ‘a familiarity [with the objects] because I grew up with seeing these things. I just starting pulling things out, and it was like, “Whoa, that’s a lot of work.” Then I went, “Hang on a minute. How do you curate an exhibition?”

‘I’ve never done it before, so I’m going to do it like I’m in my house. I’ll treat this as my lounge room, and put things where I think people will feel comfortable with what they are seeing,’ she adds.

Nearly 60, Mabo says her hope for this first-time gig is to pass along knowledge and keep it alive.

‘People know of the Torres Straits, but they really don’t know the culture. They don’t know what it is that we use, what we have and we connect with. Doing this exhibition was like ticking the box.’

‘For me, just stepping in with fresh eyes, and acknowledging that, and then getting advice from the men, was important to know what sits where and whether women touch those things,’ says Mabo.

She explains that both she and the gallery team learned ‘cultural things’ about the Collection, which they were able to add to the Collection notes. ‘This is good because anyone who has a look, they’ll get a better understanding of why these objects need to be together, and why only men can [install them], and why some things are hung beyond reach [where women can’t touch them],’ Mabo tells ArtsHub.

Don’t make assumptions: understanding how to share

Within the exhibition Eastern Threads, at the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, is a room of delicate pencil drawings of animals and objects (including tools and headdresses etc). There were made by Lindsay Wilson, and were book illustrations to teach children in schools about weapons, ceremony and everyday life.

Alongside them are many similar objects from Mabo’s personal collection. She explains: ‘We often forget, when we carry so much knowledge – everyday knowledge – that others don’t always share this.

‘It’s like my kids. They ask about things, and I have to I go, “Oh, didn’t I tell you about that one? OK, come sit down. Let’s talk about this.” And we share that information. If we don’t do that, it’s like these kids are growing up not knowing. So you start filling them with information about their history, rather than shoving it down their throat.’

She continues: ‘Even when I meet children from another community, or adults or tourists, and they don’t know what things are, it’s like, “Whoa, you haven’t been around culture.” You have to stop and not make assumptions, and just start talking about what it is that they’re looking at. Because when they’re looking at it, they then connect because someone’s told them something about it.’

Resilience, language and creating value beyond community

Townsville is a tourist town, a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Of curating an exhibition that will be seen by community, as well other locals and tourists, Mabo says: ‘People know of [the] Torres Strait, and see performances at different times and might see them wearing a headdress while they are dancing. But they don’t have the opportunity to step up and have a closer look at it.

‘Exhibitions like this entice people to be curious and ask questions – it’s that whole thing of it becoming an appreciation. If you show people the value that you see in things, they appreciate them, and go, “OK, so we won’t put you in the same bucket as other Black people.” It’s like, “Yeah, we’re different.”’

Mabo explains that the Torres Strait Islands weren’t colonised, except for churches. ‘We had our own gods, we had our own rituals, so our people would take off into the bush to practise songs and dances and the rituals, and maintain their language. And that was the best thing they could do. I suppose with time, that’s seeped back into contemporary society and culture.’

Over time, marrying across families bought west to east and east to west. Mabo says, ‘That blending is changing and evolving, and our language is changing to adapt to be a blended language. Sometimes English has too many words. But sometimes you need to educate by using those words.’

She believes that this blended language is acceptable ‘in the sense that it means that we can continue our culture and we can survive, and it’s a form of resilience’.

Rebalancing gender

Within this first exhibition project of Mabo’s, she intentionally places an equal emphasis on both male and female cultural traditions.

‘There’s the boys’ corner, because those things speak volumes to the strength of men in our culture. Then you’re going to have a girls’ room to balance this out.’

She continues: ‘When I started doing my linoprints in the 80s, I wanted the girls to actually understand that they have a right to do it too. Before then, it was just like [a] taboo. They’d say, “You girls, you go and make a basket.” But we can’t let the guys dictate, and now we’re stepping into different fields, and also we do have our own stories that we can tell.’

Mabo also makes the point that the women are resilient in their cultural practices, evolving to use packing strapping, for example, to weave into baskets. ‘They’ve started to use things that would be regarded as rubbish, hence recycling, and reusing them for something new,’ she says.

Healing post-referendum

When asked about the importance for Mabo of presenting this exhibition now, she tells ArtsHub: ‘I was saddened when the referendum didn’t come up. So it was part of that actually. Part of me was hurt that we’re still not seeing [our people], and we’re still not acknowledged. And then, to do this to show people that we are here and our history is ingrained in society. I think it was the knee-jerk reaction. I was numb and cried for days.’

She continues: ‘And that’s the power of art, isn’t it? It is to heal, to bring people together, to learn to understand, and to be together and to go, “We’re not scary”.’

Mabo says she visited her mother’s grave with the news. ‘I don’t know where the resilience of our old people came from, to stand up every time they got defeated. I take my hat off to you all – those old fighters sleeping now. We thought we were coming together. And it just made a bigger rift between us.’

As part of the exhibition Eastern Threads, Mabo has included the books that her father used to demonstrate the existence of Torres Strait Island culture, which led to the High Court’s decision against the notion of terra nullius.

‘I put the books in for the kids, for when they come in and talk about what this exhibition is, and who I am and the connection to him,’ she says. Alongside the books is a pot her father made when a student at James Cook University, and some bronze stars, which reflect upon a story he told her when she was eight – pouring sand into the palm of her hand – and learning that connection to Country.

Sail away

This same gesture is currently being screened on the sails of the Sydney Opera House. ‘For me, standing and looking at it, it feels like it’s the right thing on that building,’ Mabo tells ArtsHub.

‘I had to giggle to myself, because I remember the guy saying, “You can make it a political statement If you want.” I went, “Well, actually, you have because you’ve invited Mabo to be on the Opera House”.’ The projection Badu Gili: Celestial will remain until November 2024, and has been supported by Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain.

‘Badu Gili: Celestial’, installation view, Meriam artist, Gail Mabo’s projection on Sydney Opera House. Image: Supplied.

‘It’s just refreshing that it takes the French to come over and go, “We understand this, we acknowledge this for you. We see the beauty,” and are really supportive of Indigenous works,’ says Mabo.

Remembering Eddie Mabo

Next year is the 20th anniversary of the dance piece, Koiki, which was choreographed by Mabo about her father’s life and performed at Dancenorth in Townsville/Gurambilbarra in 2005.

‘I remember doing it here, before I took it anywhere else, and my dad’s brother sat in the front row next to my mum and his wife. It was the first time Dancenorth was just blacked out with so many black faces.

‘I remember finishing and bowing, and then them all standing and crying, because in the show you hear my dad’s voice. So we [went] and made a cup of tea, and then came back in and did it again.’

Mabo’s vision is to rework the piece for its anniversary.

‘Imagine sitting in a white room and putting to people, “What is the sound of Country? What does that look like?” And then these images started coming to me. And they were images of all the old ladies that I danced with, but I see them on these beautiful materials that are moving. So they’re bringing it to life – because that’s what Country is. You see and feel Country as you move through it,’ Mabo says.

That same sense of understanding Country, by moving through it and its many elements, and that warm familiarity of Mabo’s sharing, is across all she does.

Gail Mabo grew up on Mer (Murray Island, part of the Torres Strait Islands group). She studied at the Aboriginal Islander Dance Theatre in Sydney in the 1980s, and is a founding member of the Murris in Ink artist collective, a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in North Queensland.

The writer travelled as a guest of Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and the City of Townsville.