A vital new independent literary house

In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, it’s a brave idea to set up your own business – even braver when it’s an independent literary house. And yet a quartet of idealistic creatives (Augusta Supple, Anthony Uhlmann, Bill Dunbar and Benjamin Muir) have done just that, with their artist-led organisation, Vitagraph. ArtsHub speaks to one of its directors, Augusta (Gus) Supple to find out the whole story.

Supple explains, ‘Vitagraph Publishing has been inspired by an obligation to act. We saw a gap in the pathways for experimental and inventive writing and saw an opportunity to make a difference. In 2023, Catriona Menzies-Pike and Samuel Ryan produced a landmark report on the status of ‘Literary Journals in Australia‘, which revealed of Australia’s 22 literary journals only one is based in Sydney. (The four founders of Vitagraph live and work in Sydney.)

‘For us, it is about setting up a community of writers interested in exploring form and publishing works that may not fit into already existing house styles within Australian publishing. We wanted to provide a space to galvanise like-minded writers and readers – to reward courage, curiosity and an unrelenting intellectual voracity.’

Is the name meaningful in some way?

‘Vitagraph is an ambiguous, humorous name for our imprint, of a made-up word we found in the works of Samuel Beckett, derived from the Latin “vita” (life) and “graph” from “graphus” (writing) says Supple. (It was also the name of an early US movie studio, founded in 1897, and subsequently acquired by Warner Bros.)

But why start a publishing house now?

It’s very hard to make it work in publishing, let alone set up an independent unit, so why is the team at Vitagraph so determined to do so? Supple says, ‘The world economic forum reported that “sales of fiction books in the UK in 2020 grew by 16% to more than $970 million” during the pandemic. People rediscovered reading and sought out how to perhaps distract or cultivate their imaginations. We recognise this as an opportunity to harness that momentum and to continue to offer inspiring new Australian works to a global context.

‘We are all experienced professionals and practitioners. Collectively, we have curated events, festivals and conferences that have reached thousands of readers and audiences. While we have worked in publishing and been published, we have also created start-ups and collectives, worked in business and in government. Collectively, we are bound by our passion and commitment to making long-lasting impacts within Australian culture – we have all the necessary resources and skills to make a difference so then the question becomes: “why not”?

The founders of Vitagraph. Clockwise from top: Augusta Supple, Bill Dunbar, Benjamin Muir and Anthony Uhlmann. Photos: Supplied.

‘There is never a better time to start something new than during a crisis. The publishing industry is getting more prescriptive (and proscriptive) in imposing constraints and plot formulas, even on established authors. AI is eroding people’s confidence in humanity’s future participation in the arts altogether. History teaches us that when there is a rise in conservatism there will be a counterbalance that will arise. We are that alternative – opening up new horizons for artists and readers to connect with new ways of writing and thinking about writing.’

Do you hope to fill in the gaps of what’s available currently in the Australian publishing market?

‘We want to publish works that aren’t getting published and works that are being changed by publishers until they no longer resemble the original dream of the writer. It is important that we are artists, and this is an artist-led endeavour – prioritising and focusing on the artist as leader of their own literary style and unique contribution to our cultural community.

‘We’ve identified a gap in the constellation of Australian literature, and we hope to create a niche for the niche-less, and a category for the uncategorisable. We’re here for innovation and experimentation. We know that curious readers are interested in creativity and inventive works and we can’t wait to share the works that we discover, and find vital and unique to our literary landscape.’

What are the objectives of Vitagraph?

Vitagraph aims to publish up to 40 works from both emerging and established writers. Its mission is to:

add to the available outlets for publication in the Australian publishing landscape

publish works that are challenging, either formally or thematically

focus on artistic merit in the first instance rather than assumed commercial expectation

encourage experimentation and artistic excellence

ensure gender parity and representation in print and online publication

provide equal payment to all artists contributing to the publication, regardless of experience or profile, and

provide strong curatorial and editorial expertise to support artistic expression.

Vitagraph funding

Vitagraph received seed funding from the NSW Government through the Arts and Cultural Project Fund, but is primarily supported by philanthropists, partners and through its subscription base. The publisher is looking to grow its donor and funding base through events and initiatives and even merchandise sales, including Written Off T-shirts

Tell us more about Written-Off?

Written Off is Vitagraph’s first literary journal, which will be launched at the Chau Chak Wing Museum in Sydney on 30 April 2024. Up to four editions are planned each year.

Issue #1 features 15 writers, including: J S Breukelaar, Mary Rachel Brown, Jessica Chapnik Kahn, Max Easton, Antony Elm, Roanna Gonsalves, Jack Jeweller, Monique Lyle, Benjamin D Muir, Katharine Pollock, Paris Rosemont, Niao Ren, Gretchen Shirm, Soren Tae Smith and Y B Wang. The guest visual artist is Justin Trendall.

Vitgraph can be contacted through instagram: @vitagraphpublishing@writtenoff.club

and through its literary journal: Written Off,