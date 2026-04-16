What vampire films reveal about our world

Studying the evolution of vampire mythology reveals much about the world. From their reported introduction and naming in the 1700s, born of superstition and a misunderstanding of science, they have always represented more than first appearances suggest.

In the 1700s, they came to stand for a fear of the unknown, as bizarre medical cases were misinterpreted, and buoyed along by hysteria.

At first, fear of the vampire was spread by news reports and word of mouth. Then, they made their way into fiction, and eventually cinema. Through this medium, vampire mythology spread, shifting and changing with the decades.

Vampires on film have been everything to everyone. They’ve represented the fear of foreigners, the fear of disease and the fear of assimilation. They’ve represented the fear of children losing their innocence, the fear of powerlessness and even the allure of sex.

Interpretations tend to shift with the times, which is why vampire films are important to study. Throughout the decades, we’ve constantly seen the image of vampires changing on screen. In any appearance, they tend to reflect the horror of the era, and the state of the world in which they were made.

In the following six films, some of the most influential in vampire cinema, we can see much of the real world and its history reflected.

Nosferatu (1922)

Nosferatu. Image: Prana Film.

Nosferatu (1922), while not the first film in the canon of vampire cinema, is perhaps one of the most fascinating to study. This film is considered one of the most famous ‘fan films’ of all time, as it was an unauthorised and unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, with only the names changed.

Here was one of the first depictions of Dracula on film – or Count Orlok, as he was known – and it set the tone and themes of other films to follow.

Nosferatu is a grimy and shadowy story, with frights delivered in sharp cuts, as well as impactful makeup and acting work. Max Schreck is wide-eyed, awkward and terrifying as Orlok, with his juddery, inhuman movements marking out the vampire as something other.

That’s really the core of Nosferatu, and a theme that’s been picked up in later vampire cinema, too. It’s about the fear of the other. The unknown. The foreign. The strange beings that arrive by boat, that may wander in the night, preying on the innocence of women, and the strength of men.

It’s a theme that resonates even within more official versions of Dracula.

Dracula (1931)

Dracula. Image: Universal Pictures.

Derived from the same source material, the iconic Dracula (1931), starring Bela Lugosi, leans even more heavily into the interpretation that its source material was inspired by a fear of foreigners.

Lugosi, draped in exotic-looking formalwear, speaks with a thick Hungarian accent and is actively lascivious towards the guests in his castle. He leers from the shadows, smiles with his teeth, and uses his powers to hypnotise and seduce.

This portrayal, whether intentional or seen in retrospect, reflects the era’s discourse around foreigners: the fear that they would invade by boat, take jobs, and seduce women with the power of their mystery. As much as the unknown is fearful, it can also be compelling.

What Dracula introduced in the world of vampire films was an added layer of romance, that perhaps the foreign was to be feared, but also to be desired, and that perhaps there was something romantic in the unknown.

The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys. Image: Warner Bros. / Richard Donner Production.

The Lost Boys (1987) expanded on the core themes of Dracula (1931), with a focus on romanticism and allure.

The film follows two brothers, Michael and Sam, who move to the town of Santa Carla after their mother’s divorce. There, they enter a town with few rules, where young kids party by the beachside all day and night.

Encountering David and his vampire gang, Michael and Sam must both resist the allure of the foreign, and of freedom. It’s a film about the death of innocence and childhood, where the vampires serve as metaphors for sex and adventure, the promise of a brighter future, and the true danger of indulging.

They also reflect cultural fears about the whereabouts of children, what they were doing and where they went at night. Here, as with Dracula, the vampire represents temptation and desire, luring teenagers over the threshold to adulthood.

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Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Image: 20th Century Fox.

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) pales in comparison to the TV series it inspired, and is not often considered a major, influential vampire film, it’s worth analysing as another meaningful evolution of the genre that also reveals much about history.

Where previously vampires were depicted as having power over women, this film presents a more subversive take – what if women were the ones preying on vampires? In the era of the girl power movement, which attempted to encourage young woman to harness their voices and share their opinions without sacrificing their femininity, Buffy was an icon.

In this depiction, she’s a cheerleader, and obsessed with fashion. She spends time at the mall and deals with challenges flippantly. Over the course of the film, she learns to harness her power, to confront true horror and to turn the victim narrative on its head.

In its exploration of female power, the film reflects changing attitudes, as well as the slowly-growing cultural desire to see women represented multi-dimensionally on screen.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Interview with the Vampire. Image: The Geffen Film Company / Warner Bros.

Interview with the Vampire (1994) presents a more romantic take on vampires again, inspired by the writing of Anne Rice. Like Buffy, it’s subversive, questioning the nature of vampires, and the historic narratives that follow them.

It interrogates historic beliefs about the mythological species and presents a more nuanced take, encouraging understanding and acceptance – perhaps inspired by the changing values of the era and attitudes towards difference in society.

Taking cues from Dracula (1931), this film depicts vampires as romantic beings, but with a more humanist approach.

Here, they’re represented as desiring love and family, with their immortality being a curse that reduces the meaning of their life. It’s largely existentialism that drives this interpretation of vampire mythology, with each of the main characters – Lestat, Louis and Claudia – searching for purpose in a world that swiftly passes them by.

Love, both romantic and familial, is hinted as being the crux of living, explored through the angst-infused relationships between all of the main cast. The vampire here is a stand-in for longing, and the fear of loneliness and confusion with each passing era.

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Sinners (2025)

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Sinners (2025), like other vampire films on this list, is beholden to the history of vampire cinema, while updating it for a modern audience. Again, it returns to the revolving theme of a fear of ‘the other’ – but this time, subverted through a focus on the devastating impact of a domineering white American culture on African-Americans.

In the film, twins Smoke and Stack establish a blues bar designed to celebrate their culture and allow like-minded folks to gather. But even carving out a space for themselves, the colonisers – depicted here as vampiric Irish immigrants – want a slice of their peace, to take what they’ve made for themselves.

Depicted as an invading, infectious force, vampires in Sinners are presented as a metaphor for the denial of culture and growth, grounded in the historic injustices faced by African Americans. That’s also reflected in the nature of Sinners, which is – but shouldn’t be – a rare original, big budget film led by an African-American director, starring a largely African-American cast.

Like their historic counterparts, the vampires in this film are alluring, and promise a freedom from the world – from fear, from constraints – but as before, accepting their gifts brings only misery and subjugation.

In this depiction, as in earlier representations of vampires, there is an inherent thrill to this fear. Vampires are sexy and dangerous, and they promise forbidden fruits.

What that ‘fruit’ is depends on the era and its prevailing fears. But in its interpretation, and the deep storytelling we see on screen, there is so much to learn about the history of the world, and what ‘vampires’ really are in disguise.

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