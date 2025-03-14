Exclusive: Letter to the Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP: Reinstate Khaled and rebuild trust in Creative Australia

Yesterday, on 13 March, the following letter was delivered to the Hon. Tony Burke MP, Minister for the Arts.

The letter remains open for further signatures, supporting urgent action by Minister Burke to reinstate Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, and to rebuild trust in Creative Australia, before a Federal Election is called.

Letter to Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP: Reinstate Khaled and Rebuild Trust in Creative Australia

Hon. Tony Burke MP

Minister for the Arts

13 March 2025

Dear Minister,

As artists, curators, arts workers, and community members, we have been dismayed by Creative Australia’s rescindment of artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino from their selection to represent Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale.

We are writing to express our collective outrage and breach of trust at the recent actions of Creative Australia’s CEO, Adrian Collette, and the Chair of the Board of Creative Australia, Robert Morgan, since 13 February 2025.

As a sector, we have lost all confidence in the ability of Mr Collette and Mr Morgan, to manage a crisis that they have caused, or lead Creative Australia in a way that prioritises advocating for, serving and supporting artists and freedom of artistic and cultural practice in Australia, which is the purpose of Creative Australia.

Alongside Collette, Morgan and the Board’s extremely poorly made snap decision on 13 February, influenced by the Murdoch press and one question in Parliament, it’s clear to us that they failed to brief you correctly. The limited consultation process with artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino in the time prior to Collette, Morgan and the Board’s decision being made public, as well as a failure to meet with the artistic team since, has led to the commencement of adversarial legal processes, as reported in The Sydney Morning Herald and elsewhere.

Minister, the sector is cognisant that you now have an opportunity to take action, before a Federal Election is called and caretaker provisions begin. This is your opportunity to rebuild trust and social licence with the Australian arts and cultural sector as constituents; to show your leadership and support for our sector that we have previously seen, when you promised us that you would end the political interference and culture wars directed at the arts and cultural sector under former governments.

We note that to take the action we request of you below, you are not intervening in an artistic decision. Quite the opposite, you would be defending a peer-based artistic decision and rejecting politicised and bureaucratic interference in Creative Australia.

We are writing to ask that you take the following urgent actions:

The immediate reinstatement of the selected team, Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, as representatives of Australia at Venice Biennale 2026.

The immediate standdown of CEO of Creative Australia, Adrian Collette.

The immediate standdown of Chair of the Australia Council Board overseeing Creative Australia, Robert Morgan, and appointment of a new Chair by you, before the Federal Election is called.

We also request:

A formal apology from Creative Australia to Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, acknowledging the lack of respect and care afforded to the artistic team and the distress and damage caused.

The full and immediate payment of the artist’s and curator’s contracted fees ($100,000 and $50,000 respectively) to be paid to Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, as per the signed contract agreement with Creative Australia.

A formal commitment that no artists will undergo such appalling treatment in future improvement of artist representation on the Australia Council Board overseeing Creative Australia, with a commitment to at least 50% artist Board members in 2026.

We are concerned that an external review of the Venice selection process shifts blame away from the governance failures of the organisation, and undermines the knowledge and expertise of artists and industry panellists.

We call for:

An overview of Creative Australia’s overall governance process and a recommitment to arm’s-length decision-making, free of the political and bureaucratic interference and pressure that led to this rescindment.

Artist representatives to be involved in the slated external review of the Venice Biennale selection process, and transparency communicated to the arts community on the review process and findings.

Creative Australia’s appearance at Senate Estimates, on the evening of 25 February, revealed the deep shortcomings of the current CEO and Chair. Their willingness to buckle under political and media pressure, their lack of knowledge of the selected artistic team’s achievements and careers, their reluctance to answer for their actions, and their inability to articulate why artistic freedom should be upheld, all shows that they are unfit to continue in their roles.



The poor consultation with Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino prior to a decision being made and announced by the Board demonstrates the sheer disrespect afforded the artistic team. The lack of legal advice sought by the CEO, Chair and Board at the time of making and announcing their decision is both reckless and unprofessional, highlighting an absence of due diligence to core governance practice at the highest level, and resulting in a lack of confidence and trust from their core constituency and voters, the arts community.

Likewise, the admission that the contract signed between Creative Australia, Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino was only dissolved in the hours prior to Senate Estimates shows a governance team scrambling to contain an issue entirely of their own making.

Finally, Creative Australia’s decision was made in the context of widespread anti-Arab racism, the institutional silencing of pro-Palestinian voices, and the structural suppression, racist stereotyping and targeting of individual Muslim and Arab artists.

That Creative Australia – the Australian Government’s principal arts investment and advisory body – is unable to support, without reservation, the important work that artists like Khaled Sabsabi do, is a disturbing indictment on the institution of Creative Australia and its failure to support artists and the role of art and culture in fostering democratic, social and cultural dialogue and change.

As the Minister in charge of Creative Australia and charged with leading and advocating the Australian Government’s commitment to cultural policy in this country, we urge you to act. We note your action will be seen around the world, where many are following this debacle.

We implore the Australian Government to listen to the arts and culture sector, to take accountability for the failings of Creative Australia’s CEO and Chair, and to make genuine moves towards the reparations outlined in the demands above, including the immediate reinstatement of the selected team, Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, as representatives of Australia at Venice Biennale 2026.

Sincerely

