Why these 10 booths caught our eye at Sydney Contemporary

With VIP previews held yesterday (Wednesday, 7 September), Sydney Contemporary is off and running after a two year hiatus of in-person events.

Sydney Contemporary Founder, Tim Etchells told gathered media: ‘The sixth edition of Sydney Contemporary promises to be our strongest Fair yet… we’re predicting that sales, I think, should be very strong.’

He continued: ‘The Fair provides the most concentrated level of sales in Australasia in the calendar year.’

In 2019, sales reached $18 million, while online versions in 2020 ($1.5-1.8M) and 2021 ($4.5M) offered a lifeline to many artists. Barry Keldoulis, Director of Sydney Contemporary, said many think of it as ‘the artist’s Christmas’.

He continued that while many galleries continued to do well during the pandemic, it was more difficult for emerging artists, who don’t have that network or galleries to pull on for support, or weight that an established artist can attract with sales online.

Etchells – whose conglomerate owns fairs in Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo – said that the success of Barcelona art fair last week – ‘one of the strongest players for many years [in the fair landscape} signalled a sector return. ‘What I can tell you is that as the fairs have been coming back; they’re strong.’

While sales is one gauge, Etchells said another is its ‘dwell time’ – the length people stay in the venue, engaging. ‘We have noticed as well, the time people dwell here [at Carriageworks in Sydney Contemporary] is much longer than other venue that we run.’

So what are the booths that bolster that dwell time at this event?

Our top 10 booths at Sydney Contemporary … and why

Annette Larkin Fine Art at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Annette Larkin Fine Art: for an incredible swag of Klippels

Often the question when planning a fair booth is whether to show new work or rare gems? Sydney dealer Annette Larkin has opted for the latter with an incredible suite of museum-quality historic work, including seven large wood assemblages by Robert Klippel from 1989 from his estate, paintings and works on paper from 1968-1980 by Michael Johnson, plus works on paper by Peter Booth from 1972-1994, from the Laverty Collection.

There is also an especially rare paper collage work by Klippel from 1992. Larkin makes the point that while the works come from different places stylistically, there are contemporaries of each other.

As first in our list, Larkin – like a number of other dealers – have rolled out ‘the old guys’ to take the crown across this edition of Sydney Contemporary, adding a depth and quality to the fair and building on its reputation.

Larkin said of her booth presentation: ‘The last exhibition of wooden pieces by Klippel was at Carriageworks with Anna Schwartz Gallery over 10 years ago, and they looked outstanding. It was my dream to see them again in this environment under the banner of Annette Larkin Fine Art.

‘Robert Klippel enjoyed the company of the younger artist Michael Johnson, and in 1974 they together created a work titled Big Red that is now in the Art Gallery of Western Australia’s collection. To celebrate their friendship and the strong links between their work – one is a painter and the other a sculptor – will be compelling.’

Klippels works range from $80-100,000.

Booth F09.

Michael Reid at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Michael Reid: for a floaty solo with Tamara Dean

Sydney dealer Michael Reid has garnered a reputation for doing something ‘different’ for the fair – often theatrical in tone and visual catnip for visitors. His team doesn’t disappoint this year for the fair’s return, taking a massive amount of fair real estate.

First is an expansive presentation of a new body of work by Tamara Dean which literally floats off the walls … and the floor, with a ‘printed digital carpet’. The have been utilising a custom-built underwater photography studio. Dean’s work is prized between $3,500 – 11,500.

Alongside that is what he is calling an ‘annexed’ booth of rotating gallery artists, and at the other bookend, he has turned over his storeroom to an intimate ode to First Nations artists, ushered by a striking installation by Jerimiah Bonson and Serena Bonson that sold immediately.

And by the end of the VIP preview, they had a sell-out of debut exhibition from Mr. Wanambi’s daughter, Gaypalani Wanambi, an assurance that the market for Aboriginal art remains in high demand.

And if that wasn’t enough … Reid busted out with yet another booth to celebrate his Murrurundi space.

Booth F12 & H04.

D’Lan Contemporary at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

D’Lan Contemporary: for its celebration of Balgo painting

Specialising in Indigenous artworks, the Melbourne gallery D’Lan Contemporary turned its booth over to a celebration of Balgo painting, which celebrates its 35th anniversary of Warlayirti Artists this year.

While much has been made of the 50th anniversary of Papunya Tula also this year (see Utopia Art Sydney below), we have heard little of the equally important milestone Balgo is celebrating.

Their booth exhibition, Balgo Visions / Eubena will be shown in their gallery after the fair. Speaking bout the body of work, D’Lan Davidson said they were presenting about half of the incredible historic works that date to the early days of Balgo in their booth, with the rest unveiled in their gallery show.

Their exhibit is also a great demonstration of how colour can really define a booth for a fair visitor, and create impact and memorability.

Booth F20

Hugo Michell Gallery at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Hugo Michell Gallery: for savvy capitalising on the moment

Timing as they say, is everything! Adelaide gallery Hugo Michell has capitalised on that moment with a pocket gallery painted pale pink within its booth, to showcase the work of Melbourne artist Paul Yore, ahead of his major survey exhibition opening at ACCA on the 23 September.

What is interesting about Yore’s presentation is its return to the site of controversary, and the first edition of Sydney Contemporary in 2013, when a major installation was removed hours before the VIP event kicked off.

Yore was showing with Neon Parc gallery at the time, and had faced censorship at Linden Art Space, which led to a protracted trial in Victoria.

At the time Sydney Contemporary’s Director Barry Keldoulis made the statement: ‘Sydney Contemporary supports artists and their practice, but we respect and work within the laws of the jurisdiction. Our decision with regard to the installation is about the law of the land…We regret having had to make the decision but have no doubt it’s in the best interests of all the artists and galleries showing at Sydney Contemporary 13.’

Paul Yore presented by Hugo Michell Gallery,Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Just shy of a decade on it is a very different story.

A further win in their booth is a a stunning suite of organically formed, ceramic works by Sam Gold, following their success in the most recent Primavera at the Museum of Contemporary Art; plus a number of paintings by Clara Adolphs (a finalist in both the Wynne Prize and Geelong Art Prize this year) that adds impact to their booth – balancing out the early careers with the more established.

Booth F14

Read: First Nations curator redefines emerging (Primavera)

Yavuz Gallery at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Yavuz Gallery: for cementing regional connections

This is a big week for Yavuz – on top of Sydney Contemporary they open their new Surry Hills space, and it is the first time their Sydney and Singapore team are together in three years. They have taken the theme of ‘Flock together’ for their booth to capture that moment.

As Caryn Quek, one of the gallery’s directors explained, it also, ‘celebrates the strong bonds between Asia and Australia, reflecting notions of community and embracing individual experiences.’ It is great to have the regional / global mix here in Sydney, with Yavuz extending that dialogue all year round. The gallery pretty much just got the doors open before COVID struck, so we are delighted they have sustained, and continue to offer an interesting dialogue.

Dominating their booth is a new suite of works by Abdul Abdullah, and in a more intimate space to the side is the debut showing of Fergus Berney-Gibso, with works on sheep hide that are worth a look.

Booth F18

Darren Knight Gallery at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo courtesy the gallery.

Darren Knight Gallery: for consistently pushing ‘the booth’ parameters

Darren Knight is no stranger to art fairs – he has done many of them – but what I like about his approach is that he creates big impact and memorability within a modest scale booth. He does it again at this Sydney Contemporary by covering the walls with a textured skin.

The works are not grandiose, but are solid – really good works by artists such as Louise Weaver, James Morrison and Kushana Bush, not to mention Noel McKenna – a stalwart in quirky storytelling.

Works range from $1,300 – $65,000.

Booth G10

Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub

Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert: for nailing the mixed booth approach

One of the choices gallerists face preparing for a fair is whether to do a solo exhibition or a mixed booth of artists. Solos don’t give all a fair go but are a cleaner hang, while mixed booths can look like ‘a dogs breakfast’ (and there are some cracker examples of that at this year’s Sydney Contemporary).

Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert, in contrast, shows how to do it well. It is an incredibly diverse mix from the meticulous works of Abdullah M.I. Syed, to Donna Marcus anodised cookware installations and Edward Waring’s glass Memory Sticks, to the stunning pairing of Olive Gill-Hille with Ivana Taylor’s wall pieces Ganymede Interloop.

The gallery said: ‘The presentation will seek to champion a return to process and technique, amidst the unrelenting pace of the technological present.’ Not better example of that is Syed’s work – which is truly a stand out at this year’s fair.

Booth F16

Utopia Art Sydney at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub.

Utopia Art Sydney: for the best run out sale in town

Utopia Art Sydney is known for its long reputation of working with Papunya Tula Artists, so it has been a bumper year for the gallery as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of Australia’s most successful Indigenous Art Communities. It will be a feature of the talks program at the pair.

Dealer Christopher Hodges has chosen to focus his booth on Ronnie Tjampitjinpa, who has retired. ‘This marks a significant moment for Australian art, there will be no more paintings from this giant of the Papunya Tula Artists,’ says Hodges. ‘For nearly 50 years Tjampitjinpa created bold and confident paintings.’

‘This work will be the centrepiece of our tribute to 50 years of the Papunya Tula Artists Company and Tjampitjinpa will be flanked by his colleagues in an unprecedented gathering of 10 major works at the entrance to Sydney Contemporary,’ Hodges added.

Presented as one of the first booths that visitors encounter after entering Sydney Contemporary, it sets the tone and a high bar to match.

Booth B01

Australian Galleries at Sydney Contemporary 2022. Photo ArtsHub.

Australian Galleries: for the biggest painting ever

Every dealer tries to be ambitious when it comes to art fair time, but I think Director of Australian Gallery Stuart Purvis has to take the trophy this year, with an 18 metre long painting by Mary Tonkin. The work is comprised of 21 panels painted en plein air over 18-months.

Tonkin said of the work: ‘The central work for this Sydney Contemporary exhibition, Ramble, Kalorama (2017-19) is the culmination of more than 10 years of drawing and painting around the problem of how to make a work that conveys the immersive and somewhat episodic experience of being in the bush.’

Ramble, Kalorama (2017-19) is priced at $675,000, with other works in the booth priced between $65,000 – $95,000, half of which had been sold by opening night. While one might have considered it a risky move to hand over wall space to one painting, clearly the gamble paid off. But I am sure Purvis would be quick to say, ‘no gamble at all’ as he’s a strong believer in his artists.

Booth F13

Highly worth a look in

If you are planning your target trawl of the aisles, then we would suggest that you add to your list:

M Contemporary for its incredibly elegant booth presentation (it’s like a calm oasis to visit.

Moore Contemporary – all the way from Perth – and holding her ground with a clear and edgy show of artists.

Melbourne gallery THIS IS NO FANTASY for their pairing of (highly sought after) 2020 Archibald Prize winner and Western Aranda artist Vincent Namatjira with a stunning and surprising suite of paintings by Johnathon World Peace Bush in a section space at the rear of their booth.

Sabbia Gallery, who have an ambitious booth that creates a long bookend to one of the pavilions, and steps up the visibility of glass artists, while rubbing shoulders with ceramicists. There are some really exciting things here.

Chalk Horse for its insanely crazy and covetable collection of ceramic sweets and banh mi by Mechelle Bounpraseuth.

And I can’t not mention Kalli Rolfe, who returns again with a solo of Juan Davilia’s work – a constant to keep the edge alive since the first edition of Sydney Contemporary.

Sydney Contemporary is presented at Carriageworks 8 – 11 September. It is a ticketed event.