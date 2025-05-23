News

Bendigo Art Gallery prepares for $45 million redevelopment

The Bendigo Art Gallery will close for two years as expansion and infrastructure upgrades begin in 2026
23 May 2025 9:42
David Burton
The planned redevelopment of Bendigo Art Gallery will be one of the largest civic expansions the city has ever undertaken. The image shows a rendering of the new, expanded gallery: a large white cube-like building side by side with the older, Victorian-era, red brick original Gallery. A flight of white steps lined by native plants and gum trees lead up to the main doors; an access ramp is also pictured.

Visual Arts

Bendigo Art Gallery will temporarily close in November 2025 ahead of a $45 million redevelopment project to expand its exhibition capabilities and upgrade public facilities. The City of Greater Bendigo is leading the redevelopment (which has gained significant support from the Victorian State Government and other partners), and which will be its largest civic infrastructure project to date.

The redevelopment includes the construction of a new second-level exhibition space, a learning centre, a theatrette and a purpose-built Place of Keeping for Dja Dja Wurrung cultural materials.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and take two years, with the Gallery projected to reopen in early 2028.

Supporting the redevelopment and the Gallery’s future

The project’s funding includes $21 million from the Victorian Labor Government, $9 million from the City of Greater Bendigo and $4 million from the Gallery Board. A philanthropic campaign led by Andrew Myer AM has raised a further $9.35 million, including contributions from the Sydney Myer Fund ($4 million), the Ian Potter Foundation ($3 million) and other private donors.

Bendigo Art Gallery Director Jessica Bridgfoot said the funding support recognises “the impact arts and culture can have on a regional community,” and acknowledged Andrew Myer’s leadership in the campaign. “We are also grateful for the support of Dr Mark Nelson, whose pledge of $1.5 million reflects his connection to the region.”

The redeveloped Gallery will retain heritage elements such as the Abbott, Bolton and Drury Courts, while adding new features. These include:

  • A 1200-square-metre International Gallery for temporary touring exhibitions;
  • A ground floor space dedicated to contemporary Australian and First Nations works;
  • A learning centre and children’s art studio;
  • A public theatrette;
  • An interactive Children’s Gallery open daily; and
  • Expanded collection storage.

A key element of the redevelopment is a dedicated Place of Keeping for Dja Dja Wurrung cultural artefacts. The Gallery has partnered with Traditional Owners to include this space, which will house repatriated materials and support public interpretation and engagement.

Read: Exhibition review: Frida Kahlo: In her own image, Bendigo Art Gallery

While the Gallery is closed, a program of temporary exhibitions and education activities will continue at off-site locations, including a family-focused collaboration with Bendigo’s Discovery Science and Technology Centre.

Driving cultural tourism

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks described the Gallery as a “cultural and economic asset,” while Premier Jacinta Allan noted its role in regional tourism. Since 2012, major exhibitions have contributed over $113 million to the local economy. The current exhibition, Frida Kahlo: In Her Own Image has attracted over 50,000 visitors since March 2025, with 90% from outside the region.

Other key exhibitions hosted by Bendigo Art Gallery in recent years – many of them exclusive to Bendigo – include Paris: Impressions of Life 1880-1925 (shown in 2024), Elvis: Direct from Graceland (2022), Tudors to Windsors (2019) and Marilyn Monroe (2016).

The City of Greater Bendigo has invested heavily in cultural tourism in recent years, supporting events such as the Bendigo Writers’ Festival, the Australian Heritage Festival,  Bendigo Chamber Music Festival and similar events.

In 2019, Bendigo was recognised as Australia’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy, making the region’s foods and beverage offerings yet another local attraction.

City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the Bendigo Art Gallery’s redevelopment would “deliver a long-term benefit to the city”. Simultaneously, Member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards, called the redevelopment “a proud moment for our region – this project will support local creatives, create opportunities for young people and showcase the very best of Bendigo to the world”.

Bendigo Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Frida Kahlo: In Her Own Image is showing until July 13.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

