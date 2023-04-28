What’s on for Australian Dance Week 2023

Falling on 29 April each year, the UNESCO International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) to encourage participation and education in dance.

This year’s international spokesperson for International Dance Day is Chinese dancer and choreographer Yang Liping, renowned for her performance of The Spirit of Peacock (1986). A member of the Bai ethnic group from Dali, Yuan Province, Yang says: ‘Body language is humanity’s most instinctive form of communication.

‘Dancers and choreographers need to listen more attentively to the joys and sorrows of the world, using dance to complete the dialogue we have had with nature and life, which has lasted for thousands of years.’

In the spirit of dance, Ausdance ACT is hosting a range of programs for Australian Dance Week with more than 30 separate events. Australian Dance Week 2023 runs from 28 April to 7 May to spotlight the thriving local dance scene.

Dance highlights in ACT

To kick off festivities in the ACT, Minister for the Arts Tara Cheyne MLA will speak at the opening event on 29 April from 5.45pm to 7.30pm, with a performance by guest artist Grace Peng. RSVPs are required with Ausdance ACT.

Also on 29 April is a dance week double bill featuring James Batchelor’s Shortcuts to Familiar Places and Liz Lea’s RED. Bookings.

Geneva-based Compagnie József Trefeli will run a Hungarian Folk Dance workshop on 29 April. A Swiss citizen with Hungarian heritage, Trefeli was born in Australia and studied at the VCA, before establishing a dance company in Geneva in 1996. On 30 April, his company will present Creature and the world premiere of the film, What Are We Fighting For? at Gorman Arts Centre. Bookings.

A special sector morning tea will be held on 3 May, hosted by Ausdance ACT Director Dr Cathy Adamek with representatives from Good Sports and Healthier Choices Canberra. Free; RSVPs required with Ausdance ACT.

On Sunday 7 May from 10.30am to 3pm, Ausdance ACT will take over Portrait 23: Identity at the National Portrait Gallery with pop-up performances. Free and no bookings required.

There are also dance performances on demand, with The Stellar Company and Liz Lea’s A Stellar Lineup featuring Canberra’s most engaging community dance companies. On demand from 1-6 May.

Get into the rhythm with dance classes

Running throughout Australian Dance Week 2023 are workshops and trial classes hosted by Bonnie Neate and Suzy Piani, 6th Position, Legs Performing Arts, Dance Northside, D’s Dance, Canberra Old Time Dance Club and more.

Trial classes are open for children as young as three – to teens, seniors and everyone in between.

On 5 May, Deaf Butterflies ACT Dance Group will present a fun and inclusive class for D/deaf and hearing impaired families, friends and the general public. Free; bookings required.

Youngsters are invited to join QL2 Dance for the Focus on Floor workshop, covering such fundamentals as monkey slides, donkey kicks, combat rolls and more. 6 May; bookings required.

Also on 6 May, Canberra-based Bharatanatyam dancer, performer and teacher Vaidehi Subramanyan will host a workshop to introduce participants to the rich traditional dance form. Bookings required.

In addition, ZEST: Dance for Wellbeing Tasters are free to attend from 28 April to 5 May at various times and locations across Canberra.

More in Queensland

Ausdance QLD will host a series of events for Australian Dance Week on Saturday 6 May.

In Brisbane, a series of live performances will activate Quandamooka artist Megan Cope’s sound installation Untitled (Death Song) (2020) as part of the exhibition We Are Electric: Extraction, Extinction and Post-Carbon Futures.

Other performances include Diana Nguyen’s Going All In at Brisbane Powerhouse, Alice A Journey Through Wonderland by Passion Productions, Magic Men (18+) in Surfers Paradise, and more.

In addition, Ausdance QLD presents Moulin Rogue in Townsville from 29 April to 6 May.

