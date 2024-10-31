WA Literary Coasters initiative

Writing WA has announced the launch of a Literary Coasters initiative to showcase the words of Western Australian writers. These eco-friendly coasters will be distributed across the state.

The Literary Coasters initiative, which is open to enter now, represents one aspect of Changing the Conversation: Stories in all Spaces, a 2024-25 cross-disciplinary project funded by the WA Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries. The project is designed to build new bridges between writing and other creative fields, with a series of immersive, often experimental experiences to reshape how literature is perceived across the community.

In early 2025, thousands of Literary Coasters will appear in a diverse range of partner venues, bringing excerpts of prose and poetry to public spaces: from cafés and bookshops to pubs and writers’ centres.

Extracts of work from eight published WA authors and poets will feature prominently on these eco-coasters, with an aim to inspire readers to engage with WA’s literary heritage in new and creative ways.

Only one submission per eligible person is accepted, with the judging panel looking at cultural impact and legacy, diversity of voice, artistic excellence, cross-disciplinary potential and engagement with place to determine the successful eight applicants.

A one-off $100 artist fee will be granted to the winners, as well as 50 complimentary coasters.

Nomination is free and open to published Western Australian authors only, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria. Writing WA also encourages literary executors of prominent, deceased WA authors to submit a nomination.

Nomination deadline is 5pm AWST on Monday 2 December 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit Literary Coasters 2025.