News

 > News

WA Literary Coasters initiative

A call-out to WA writers to submit work to appear on coasters around the state.
31 Oct 2024 12:03
Thuy On
A bar, with stools and lots of bottles and shelving.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Maria Voss, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Writing WA has announced the launch of a Literary Coasters initiative to showcase the words of Western Australian writers. These eco-friendly coasters will be distributed across the state.

The Literary Coasters initiative, which is open to enter now, represents one aspect of Changing the Conversation: Stories in all Spaces, a 2024-25 cross-disciplinary project funded by the WA Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries. The project is designed to build new bridges between writing and other creative fields, with a series of immersive, often experimental experiences to reshape how literature is perceived across the community.

In early 2025, thousands of Literary Coasters will appear in a diverse range of partner venues, bringing excerpts of prose and poetry to public spaces: from cafés and bookshops to pubs and writers’ centres.

Extracts of work from eight published WA authors and poets will feature prominently on these eco-coasters, with an aim to inspire readers to engage with WA’s literary heritage in new and creative ways.

Only one submission per eligible person is accepted, with the judging panel looking at cultural impact and legacy, diversity of voice, artistic excellence, cross-disciplinary potential and engagement with place to determine the successful eight applicants.

A one-off $100 artist fee will be granted to the winners, as well as 50 complimentary coasters.

Read: The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century

Nomination is free and open to published Western Australian authors only, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria. Writing WA also encourages literary executors of prominent, deceased WA authors to submit a nomination.

Nomination deadline is 5pm AWST on Monday 2 December 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit Literary Coasters 2025.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
a group of young people in a room comparing notes on computers. a red-haired woman is in the foreground putting sticky notes on a whiteboard. writers' room
Career Advice

Inside the writers' room

Getting a toe in the door of the writers' room can be challenging , but these successful writers share some…

Daniel Herborn
Two panels. On the left is author Lucy Jane Wood, a blonde woman smiling and wearing a white T shirt and jeans. On the right is a picture of her book, 'Rewitched.' It features an illustration of a young woman as seen from an attic window. She has her back to us and is reading.
Reviews

Book review: Rewitched, Lucy Jane Wood

An aesthetically pleasing cosy fantasy about discovering your powers and finding community. 

Jemimah Brewster
Karla Dickens, '#2 Rise and Fall', Inkjet prints. Recipient of the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship. A brown-skinned woman in a witchy outfit sitting on a shopping trolley filled with plastic waste as teh ground around them is flooded.
News

Opportunities and awards

Scholarship for landscape artists, winners of The Reading Prize and more!

Celina Lei
The Patrick White Literary Award for 2024 has been award to Melbourne poet Π.O. Photo depicts a grey-hair Greek-Australian man of advancing age looking into the camera impassively.
News

Greek-Australian poet Π.O. wins 2024 Patrick White Literary Award

A champion of performance poetry and spoken word as well as his fellow poets, Π.O. has been honoured for his…

Richard Watts
Two young women in white loose clothing and veils on their heads looking at one another.
Sponsored

A festival showcasing the diversity and strength of Muslim women

Over a weekend in November, Muslim Agenda will feature an extensive program of talks and workshops.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login