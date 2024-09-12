Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards has a new humour writing prize

Next year the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards (VPLAs) celebrates 40 years, and entries to the 2025 awards are now open. But this time, as part of its birthday celebrations, there’s a new category introduced: the John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing. As of next year, it joins the awards program that includes the country’s most lucrative literary prize.

The award – named in honour of satirist, writer and actor John Clarke, who died in 2017 – expands the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards’ total prize pool to $315,000, with The Wheeler Centre providing a further $2000 for the People’s Choice Award.

Established by the Victorian Government and the Clarke family, the prize celebrates the literary craft of comedic writing, in the tradition of the best-selling author, poet, playwright and screenwriter.

As one of only two awards to recognise humour writing in Australia, the inaugural John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing will be open to books of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and young adult writing published in 2023 and 2024. Writer-director Lorin Clarke, the eldest of John’s two daughters, will serve as a member of the prize’s judging panel.

‘John Clarke created his own brand of humour, and it remains beyond compare. He was so skilful with words, I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a Victorian literary award in their name. To know this prize will help strengthen the careers of future humour writers is a beautiful and fitting tribute to one of the great satirists of our time,’ says Erin Vincent, CEO of the Wheeler Centre.

Established in 1985 by the then Premier of Victoria, John Cain, the VPLAs set out to recognise the literary achievements of Australian writers. The awards were also inaugurated to commemorate the centenary of the births of Vance and Nettie Palmer, two of Australia’s most renowned writers and critics who are remembered for their nurturing of the country’s early literary identity.

Alongside the addition of the new Humour Writing category in 2025, the existing suite of awards includes the prizes for Fiction, Non-Fiction, Drama, Poetry, Award for Indigenous Writing, Children’s Literature and Writing for Young Adults, with winners in each category receiving $25,000.

The winners of these seven main categories, including the new John Clarke Prize for Humour Writing, go on to contest the overall Victorian Prize for Literature. Worth an additional $100,000, it is the single most valuable literary award in the country.