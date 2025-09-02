Vale William Robinson – a pioneer visionary of the Australian landscape

Brisbane-born artist William (Bill) Robinson AO (b.1936) was a visionary painter who offered an all-encompassing perspective on the Australian landscape. He passed away peacefully last week (26 August), aged 89.

William Robinson: Humble beginnings

For a while Robinson considered a career in music. From 13 he was an accomplished pianist and had been a finalist in the ABC’s annual Concerto and Vocal Competition. But he felt more relaxed behind a canvas than on a stage.

In an interview with Louise Martin Chew, he says of their connectivity: ‘It always has been a blend with me between music and painting. I listen to music all the time and I pick works that will move me while I am painting. I like to be taken away, music can carry you into another realm.’

He continues: ‘Once I’ve done all that circling of the subject I am painting at my best when I’m not totally conscious of what I am doing … Elena Kats-Chernin’s compositions catch with one’s emotions. And Katie Noonan has an extraordinary voice.’

From an early age Robinson, ‘used to enter Peter’s Ice Cream competitions which would allow him to win money and keep paying for his music lessons’, writes Piper Press, who published Robinson’s 2011 monograph.

Robinson first trained as a school teacher at Brisbane’s Central Technical College (a forerunner to QUT), graduating in 1962, and initiating his lifelong passion to share his knowledge with others.

He presented his first solo exhibition in 1967 at the Design Arts Centre in Brisbane, works that had influences of Pierre Bonnard and Paul Klee. It was only in the 1970s and 80s that his signature style started to emerge – first with his whimsical farm life portraits of cows, and himself.

William Robinson, “Farmyard 21 (Heading off)” 2015, gouache. Private collection, Brisbane (2022). Image: QUT Art Museum.

His career started to get some traction with his inclusion in the major exhibitions, Australian Perspecta 1983 and The Sixth Biennale of Sydney in 1986. And, in 1987 Robinson’s work was thrust into the spotlight when he was awarded the Archibald Prize for his painting Equestrian self portrait.

While that gave Robinson’s career visibility and prestige, the real pivot was in 1989 when he retired from teaching to focus on his painting full-time. And the following year, Robinson won the Wynne Prize win for landscape The Rainforest, 1990.

It was at that time that Robinson began making lithographs, and travelled overseas for the first time, visiting Greece, England, France, and Italy.

Five years later, Robinson was again in the spotlight winning the Archibald Prize for the second time, with Self portrait with stunned mullet, 1995, and in 1996 the Wynne Prize again for Creation landscape: Earth and sea.

In 2001, the Queensland Art Gallery presented his first major survey exhibition.

In 2009, filmmaker Catherine Hunter released her documentary William Robinson: A Painter’s Journey,offering an insight to both his inspiration and process. Two years later, QUT staged another major retrospective, with the exhibition William Robinson: The Transfigured Landscape (2011). It was accompanyied by a monograph produced by Margaret Bishop and John Dunn (Piper Press).

William Robinson in his studio, Brisbane 2005. Image: QUT Art Collection, Brisbane

Robinson’s work are held in esteemed collections such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, the Vatican Museums, Vatican City, and the British Museum, London, as well as major Australian collections.

In 2007 Robinson was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia, and was awarded Honorary Doctorates by three Universities – the University of Southern Queensland, Griffith University, and his alma mater Queensland University of Technology (QUT) with the opening of the William Robinson Gallery in 2009.

William Robinson: Rethinking landscape

William Robinson, ‘Study for Creation night, Beechmont’ 1986. Private collection, Brisbane (2022). Image: Courtesy QUT Art Museum.

Robinson predominantly painted the landscapes he knew – seascapes of northern New South Wales, and his beloved rainforests of south-east Queensland. He had always lived on farms and large properties, immersed in the rhythms of daily life.

He had this uncanny ability to almost turn the landscape in on itself, wrapping you within its folds. It is both recognisable, and yet, was often haunting or mysterious. Standing in front of his expansive paintings – some stretching up to 5-6 metres in length – you can almost smell the pungent undergrowth, the sea air or the grazing cows.

In 1984, he moves with his family to an 80-hectare farm at Beechmont in Queensland’s Gold Coast hinterland, and becomes bewitched by this subtropical rainforest.

The landscape has always provided solace for Robinson, especially after the devastating loss of two of his children in the early 1990s. Understandably, around this time his work became more introspective, and in 1992 he commences his Mountain series, which Robinson always considered among his finest work.

It was from this period forward that we start to witness some of his most exciting landscape paintings, which would forever shift the dynamic within the genre.

The National Gallery of Australia’s Head Curator, Australian Art, Deborah Hart, wrote of his work in his Piper Press monograph: ‘Locality is important to Robinson and even his most transcendent late twentieth century works have their starting point a deeply felt connection with his own environment.’

He says of his work: Every place that we’ve ever lived has really affected my work’, Robinson has stated. ‘My work is a total reflection of my life, and these places have sometimes been difficult but they have been of extreme importance because they have given me an individuality.’

In 1994 he moves to the sea landscape of Kingscliff, on the northern New South Wales coast, where his painting capture the changing of this landscape. And just before his second Archibald win, Robertson buys studio at Springbrook in the adjacent hinterland.

His mature work, with his Creation Landscape series, demonstrated his incredible artistic vision. These works fracture the bush into multiple perspectives – all captured simultaneously in a single moment. What this did was push beyond genre painting to become a composite of emotions, memories, histories, narratives.

His was a unique vision that has had an incredible impact on the Australian landscape genre.

William Robinson Gallery. Image: Queensland University of Technology

William Robinson: A legacy for many generations

Robinson had a lengthy career teaching art at several institutions, including his first teaching post as head of the Painting Department at Brisbane College of Advanced Education in 1982, eventually joining staff at QUT, a position he held until 1989.

As both an alumnus and teacher at QUT, Robinson remained close to the institution, indeed gifting many works of the years, that led to the establishment of the William Robinson Gallery in 2009, located in Old Government House on QUT’s Gardens Point campus.

Through this permanent collection, his lifelong passion for teaching is extended to future generation, who will be able to step into his vision of the Australian landscape, and its unique characters.

QUT Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Margaret Sheil AO said this week: ‘It has been one of the highlights of my time as QUT Vice-Chancellor to work with Bill, his late wife Shirley and their family in realising the vision of the Gallery, and to see it become a treasured place of reflection and inspiration for so many. It has been a privilege to share in that journey.’

Whether the many artists and publics that Robinson’s paintings touched over his long career, or future generations who will continue to be transformed by how he saw the world, Robinson’s legacy will continue to compel and delight – and what a gift!

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.