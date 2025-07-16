News

‘Songlines’ to be included in landmark exhibition exchange between Australia and China

Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters has toured to The Box in Plymouth, the Berlin Palace in Germany and will now travel to Beijing.
16 Jul 2025 16:10
Madeleine Swain
Armies of terracotta warriors in trenches under a big domed roof.

Visual Arts

Terracotta Warriors in Xi’an, China. Image: xiquinhosilva, Wiki Commons.

Share Icon

The National Museum of Australia’s critically acclaimed exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, which managed to defy COVID border closures and travel to the UK and Germany in 2020 and 2021, is now slated to open in China. In a media release received today (16 July), the Minister for the Arts Tony Burke described the exchange as a sign of strengthening ties between the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding between the National Museums of Australia and China will lead to the Songlines exhibition opening at the latter in November 2026.

The following month will see a reciprocal agreement, with the Terracotta Warriors exhibition loaned to the National Museum of Australia from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre. The warriors were created more than 2000 years ago, and their discovery by farmers in March 1974 is considered one of the great archeological finds of the 20th century.

Politicians and dignitaries in both countries have welcomed the agreement to share exhibitions. Burke said, ‘This exchange will provide Australian audiences with a rare opportunity to glimpse into a fascinating period of Chinese history.

‘Likewise, Chinese audiences can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of First Nations people’s rich history and culture.

‘Cultural exchanges are an important way to build mutual understanding and appreciation, and this agreement will serve to reinforce the important links between our countries, communities and cultural institutions.’

Both countries’ leaders, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also welcomed the exchange during the current Australia-China Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Beijing.

The National Museum of Australia director, Katherine McMahon, voiced her gratitude to both the National Museum of China and the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre, for their collaboration on the cultural exchange.

‘This historic exhibition exchange is the result of more than a decade of ongoing work in China by the National Museum of Australia,’ said McMahon.

‘We are so proud to take Songlines to Beijing to introduce this epic First Nations creation saga to Chinese audiences, while Australians will be enthralled by archaeological treasures when Terracotta Warriors opens in Canberra.’

Also on ArtsHub: Wesley Enoch AM appointed as the Australia Council Board’s new Chair
The Australian Government today (15 July) appointed playwright, theatre director and respected arts figure, Professor Wesley Enoch AM – a proud Quandamooka man from Minjerribah – as Chair of the Australia Council Board of Creative Australia for a four-year term. Most recently, Enoch served as Acting Chair of the Australia Council Board – which provides leadership to Creative Australia, the Government’s principal arts investment and advisory body – following Robert Morgan’s retirement as Chair in May. As well as being the first practising artist to serve as Chair in more than two decades, he’s also the first First Nations person to hold the position.

As Acting Chair, earlier this month Enoch apologised to artist Khaled Sabsabi, following Sabsabi being controversially dumped as Australia’s representative at the 2026 Venice Biennale. He also apologised to curator Michael Dagostino, who, like Sabsabi, had his Venice invitation withdrawn in February this year. ‘I want to apologise to them for the hurt and pain they’ve gone through in this process,’ Enoch told Radio National Breakfast. ‘Though we will be stronger as a sector because of it, I know it’s come at a personal cost, not just to them, but also to a whole range of people in the arts sector.’
Previously, Enoch served as Deputy Chair of the Australia Council Board, a role to which he was appointed in August 2023.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

