Troye Sivan sweeps ARIA Awards as First Nations talent takes centre stage

Perth-born pop icon Troye Sivan swept the big awards, while Missy Higgins was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
26 Nov 2024 12:42
David Burton
The annual ARIA awards proved to be an especially diverse celebration in 2024.

The ARIA Awards enjoyed a star-studded ceremony last week, with artists Troye Sivan and Royel Otis emerging as the night’s big winners. The year’s ceremony was also one of the biggest celebrations for First Nations artists, with a historic 22 First Nations acts nominated. First Nations representation was particularly notable in the country music categories.

“This is the year the most blackfellas have been nominated and we’re taking them all home,” 3% member Nooky said in an acceptance speech for Best Hip Hop/Rap Release. He referenced last year’s divisive Voice referendum as informative of the award-winning album. “We made this album at a time when people said our people shouldn’t have a voice. Well, it looks like they f***in’ heard it.”

Perth-bred pop star Troye Sivan swept Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Release. The full list of winners, however, was incredibly diverse, featuring established talents and new stars.

Critics have consistently criticised the ARIAs’ decision to platform international artists as part of the awards ceremony. This year, the ceremony included performances from pop star Ava Max, country singer Kane Brown and rock icons the Pixies. “But, and this isn’t the first or last time this argument has been made,” said ABC music journalist Dan Condon, “we do not need international talent to legitimise our industry.”

Missy Higgins was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Conversely, guitar-pop duo Royel Otis, largely unknown just a year ago, won for Best Group, Best Rock Album, Best Produced Release and Best Engineered Release.

ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “The annual ARIA Awards proved to be an especially diverse celebration in 2024. We are so proud of this genuinely global-facing industry that proved tonight exactly how much Australia has to be proud of when it comes to homegrown music. I’m beyond excited for the future of Australian music after seeing the incredible talent of the winners, performers and nominees at this year’s Awards.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

