This weeks arts news you may have missed

September 2022 is the inaugural National Uniqueness Month, 30 days for your individuality to shine.

Australia’s premiere international dance on film festival, Inspired Dance Film Festival, has announced a new partnership with one of Australia’s flagship dance companies, Queensland Ballet, which will see Inspired Dance move its full-season program to Brisbane.

Heide Museum of Modern Art announced this week the first major survey in Australia of the celebrated British artist Dame Barbara Hepworth, a leading figure of modernist sculpture. Showing 5 November 2022 to 13 March 2023.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has opened its newly refurbished and completely re-installed 20th-century galleries as part of its plan towards Sydney Modern launch. For the first time Australian and international collections are displayed together over two floors.

Illuminate Adelaide 2022 deemed a huge success. Image supplied.

Australia’s newest major winter event, Illuminate Adelaide also came to an end and boasts more than 1.2 million attendances across the curated program of 29 ticketed events and an impressive 260,000 individual tickets sold.

Darwin Festival 2022 (4 – 21 August) has released its figures: More than 35,000 tickets were sold across the duration of the Festival, with 65% performances completely sold out. 75% of ticket buyers were locals, while visitors from interstate made up 23% of ticketholders.

Anywhere Festival – described as an artist-centric independent festival – is being reimaged as the inaugural Brisbane Fringe Festival, and will be held 14 October to 6 November 2022. Tickets went on sale this week.

Antidote – the Sydney Opera House’s sixth annual festival of ideas, art and change – is taking place on site and online on Sunday 11 September, 2022. The festival will feature 17 talks, conversations and panels, four workshops and an art activation.

Wangaratta Festival of Jazz & Blues will be held Friday 28 October – Sunday 30 October. Check out the full program.

Ensemble Offspring’s micro-festival of new music, Listen Up! Will be held on the evening of Sunday 11 September at the Cell Block Theatre of the National Art School, Darlinghurst.

DESIGN Canberra Festival has announced highlights for its ninth edition, unveiling an expansive program featuring more than 200 events spanning two weeks from 2 – 20 November 2022.

Tickets have been released for Carmen on Cockatoo Island from 25 November to 18 December.

Bendigo’s Brand New Three Day Contemporary Music Festival – the Almost Summer Music Festival – has announced its inaugural lineup for 25 – 27 November.

HOTA, Home of the Arts will light up with a new program of contemporary art and sound from 16 – 25 September, as WONDER. Program includes world premiere project by Alcazar, known for their incredible outdoor ‘art-chitecture’ (the intersection between art and architecture).

3MBS Music, She Wrote Festival arrives in the City of Stonnington from 23 – 25 September 2022. ‘Music, She Wrote is designed to bring women’s stories to life in their own musical voices,’ said Artistic Director Katie Yap. Concerts across various venues; for program details.

Inaugural Go North Arts Festival celebrates music and visual arts at Swan Hill, on the banks of the Murray River, from 2 – 4 September.

The Wonderland Spiegeltent has arrived on the Sunshine Coast with a program that will excite, titillate, amaze and entertain during Horizon Festival, from August 26 – September 4.

Exhibition review: Embodied Knowledge, Queensland Contemporary Art ★★★★☆

Exploring big ideas and tackling challenging questions, Embodied Knowledge is an insightful and relevant exhibition of contemporary art.

Theatre review: The Comedy of Errors ★ 1/2 ☆☆☆☆

An uneven production mars one of Shakespeare’s comedic plays.

Book review: After Sappho, Selby Wynn Schwartz ★★★★☆

A series of vignettes, featuring the reimagined lives of feminists, sapphists, artists and writers in the late 19th and early 20th century

CHUNKY MOVE, Rewards for the Tribe, to tour UK. Photo Jeff Busby

INTERNATIONAL TOUR: Chunky Move and Restless Dance Theatre are coming together once again, for a UK and Adelaide run of Rewards for the Tribe, the critically acclaimed performance that premiered at RISING. Choreographed and directed by Chunky Move’s Artistic Director Antony Hamilton, Rewards for the Tribe is a geometrical playground performance where five dancers, with and without a disability, are inspired by Mondrian’s 20th century minimalist Colour Composition Series and Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man.

First off to the UK, Rewards for the Tribe will take place at Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry from 5 October until 8 October, being Restless Dance Theatre’s first time presenting a work in the UK. After the UK run, Chunky Move and Restless Dance Theatre will head to Adelaide from 26 October until 29 October.

PROGRAM RELEASE: Performance Space announced this week its program and artist line up for its eighth year of the Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art running from 20-30 October 2022 at Carriageworks. Tickets on sale from 1 September.

The Festival this year sees the return of national and international artists travelling to Sydney to perform live from across Australia, Asia and the Pacific, including Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, New Zealand, and more. Included in the lineup are: Australian-Papua New Guinean artist Yuriyal Eric Bridgeman, Rainbow Chan and Sui Zhen alongside DJ Krystel Diola, Australian experimental musician and composer Jon Rose; Bone Dirt, Jon Rose, Luke George and Daniel Kok, FieldTheory, Amrita Hepi, Raghav Handa and Sophie Penkethman-Young.

DESIGN COMMISSION (VIC): The inaugural MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, opening 6 October at the NGV, will unveil a large-scale installation by world-leading Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao exploring the concept of clothing as a symbol of protection, and the associated practices of domestic labour, gender and community.

The MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission is a major five-year series that, each year, invites an international female designer or architect to create new and significant work for the NGV Collection.

AUSSIE ICON (NSW): Powerhouse announced this week an exhibition celebrating one of the most iconic objects in the museum’s collection – the Catalina flying boat ‘Frigate Bird II’ – opening 6 October.

In 1951 the Catalina undertook the first return flight from Australia to South America piloted by Sir P G Taylor. The two-week journey represented the first crossing of the South Pacific Ocean and the final link in the global aviation network.

Alter State, Melbourne’s major new disability arts festival. Image supplied.

DISABILITY ARTS FEST (VIC): Melbourne’s major disability arts festival Alter State will be broadcast online from 12 September to 9 October via Arts Centre Melbourne’s website.

Viewers from around the world can access Rodney Bell’s (Ngāti Maniapoto) show Meremere. This award-winning work will be available on demand from 10 October to 31 October. There will be an online workshop with Come And Make Performance (CAMP), community can connect with Curated Conversations from Australian Performing Arts Market, CheckPoint from Arts Access Victoria as well as collaborations with YIRRAMBOI Festival and the Arts Wellbeing Collective.

TRIENNIAL TOURING: The nation-wide tour of the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial has begun with Ceremony opening at The University of Queensland Art Museum this Saturday 27 August. Join UQ for a day of talks, performances, and live music and snacks, 24 September 2-5.30pm.

Continuing across Country, the National Gallery of Australia’s Ceremony will tour until 2024 with more stops scheduled at Shepparton Art Museum (VIC), Araluen Arts Centre (NT), Samstag Museum of Art (SA) and Western Plains Cultural Centre (NSW). Visit NGA for dates.

KENTRIDGE IN BRIS (QLD): The successful AGNSW touring exhibition, William Kentridge: I Am Not Me, the Horse Is Not Mine, will be presented by Griffith University Art Museum, 8 September – 3 December.

COLLABORATION / NEURODIVERSE: Intersect will feature new international commissions, collaborations and artists engaged by Art et al. during 2021-22. Intersect will also present a selection of curated video works ‘UK x Australia x Indonesia’, a year-long collaboration with Indonesian organisation Ketemu.

Intersect will present work from three continents by neurodivergent, intellectually and learning disabled artists, alongside their non-disabled peers. The exhibition will focus on the artworks produced during ‘UK/AU Season of Culture’ Peer/Peer collaborations – digital residencies pairing international artists with and without disabilities. Panel Discussion: Intersections in Practice & Approach, Saturday, 3 September, 1-2pm at APA Collingwood Yards gallery; exhibition 3 – 25 September.

Awakening Shadow, by Sydney Chamber Orchestra. Canticle 4 detail. Image supplied

CHAMBER MUSIC (NSW): Awakening Shadow, a new work by resident company Sydney Chamber Opera, will be presented at Carriageworks from 30 September – 7 October 2022. In a first Australian staging, Benjamin Britten’s five Canticles are entwined with a new work by leading Australian composer Luke Styles, performed by a quartet of singers and four musicians in front of a monolithic altar-like screen with projections.

SOUND ART (VIC): From Siri to experimental art, the way we use our voices with technology is rapidly changing. The collective known as The Parallel Effect, led by Preston-based artist, Daz Chandler, is working with voice synthesis to provide playful and imaginative experiences to audiences which deliver new layers of interaction. It is explored in the exhibition Message From Another You, which opens as part of FUSE Festival on 6 – 10 September at The Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre. Ticketed.

MUSEUM (QLD): Queensland Museum’s new exhibition Connections Across the Coral Sea: A story of movement has opened this week, taking a look at new evidence of the expansive voyaging and cultural interactions across the Coral Sea. The exhibition reveals international trade and relationships between the ancient seafaring cultures of southern New Guinea, Torres Strait and the northeast coast of Queensland dating back thousands of years.

The exhibition brings together First Nations communities, cutting-edge archaeological research, advanced visual technology, and historic museum collections to highlight a rich and important part of Queensland’s cultural history.

TOURING FIRST NATIONS: The Art Gallery of South Australia announced this week that its acclaimed Tarnanthi program will present a national touring exhibition in 2022-24. Kungka Kuṉpu (Strong Women) showcases around 60 major contemporary works by celebrated women artists from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, drawn from AGSA’s collection. It kicks off at Ngununggula, Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery on 22 October 2022, before heading to Maitland, the Gold Coast, Geelong and Melbourne. For tour dates and locations.

YOUTH THEATRE (TAS): Archipelago Productions and the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) present Past the Shallows, written by Julian Larnach based on the bestselling novel by Favel Parrett from 16 – 24 September at Peacock Theatre, Salamanca Arts Centre, Hobart.

HACKATHON (WA): Six artists have been selected to participate in PICA’s XR Hackathon program, now in its second year, which runs from August to September 2022. This competitive program sees artists, who do not have a background in working in XR (eXtended reality), gain skills in cutting-edge immersive mediums to develop new works as part of PICA’s partnership with industry leaders Frame Labs, Immerse Australia and XR:WA.

In 2022, PICA is thrilled that Alisa Blakeney, Nazerul Ben-Dzulkefli, Shanti Gelmi, Judith Huang, Sam Huxtable and Julie Ziegenhardt will join the program.

STAR GAZING (NSW): Powerhouse announced this week the launch of a new monthly program presented under the stars at Sydney Observatory. This free program will feature talks from leading astronomers, music and performance with drinks and food from leading NSW producers. The first program on Saturday 8 October will feature the launch of the 2023 Australasian Sky Guide.

FROG PERFORMANCE: A mesmerising performance springing from percussion, voice and shadow play, invoking the life cycle of frogs, forgotten waterways and lost springs, Of Frogs can be seen at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre from 7 – 17 September.

BARBER IN CANBERRA (ACT): The Barber of Seville is coming to the Canberra Theatre Centre for four performances only, 15–17 September. Tickets.

