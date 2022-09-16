This week’s arts news in brief

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

Jump to:

Be in the know

Quick Diary Dates

Review highlights

What’s on

Be in the know

NUMBERS ARE IN FOR SYDNEY CONTEMPORARY: Over 28,000 returned to Carriageworks last week at Sydney Contemporary made a welcome return to its physical venue after a three-year hiatus. Over 450 artists were shown by 90 galleries. The fair is set to return next year from 7 – 10 September 2023.

Read: Why these 10 booths caught our eye at Sydney Contemporary

BELL SHAKESPEARE’S 2023 SEASON REVEALED: Three new productions has been announced to tour the country as part of Bell Shakespeare’s 2023 offerings, including new retellings of Macbeth, Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet. Peter Evans, Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director, said: ’Next year is the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio … It felt like the right time to restage these blockbuster works, starting with Macbeth, which we’ve set in the moody 1920s with the fantastic Hazem Shammas and Jessica Tovey, and our good friend Heather Fairbairn will direct our national tour of Twelfth Night, collaborating with Sarah Blasko on the musical score.’

DANCE EXCHANGE SHOWCASE: An cultural exchange between Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) and Sydney Dance Company (SDC) has culminated in a showcase event with highlights available to stream here. Base on HKDC’s production Convergence, which showcases a hybrid of traditional Hong Kong dance and martial arts, techniques have been passed on to SDC’s pre-professional year dancers.

ARTWORKS LAUNCHED IN CITY PRECINCT: Visitors can now enjoy artworks across the Melbourne Quarter precinct including those by celebrated artists such as Yhonnie Scarce, Emily Floyd, Grace Lillian-Lee, Stanislava Pinchuk and Reko Rennie. Download a Public Art walking map to plan your visit.

ARTSPACE REOPENING DATE Artspace’s $9M+ transformation of The Gunnery building will be revealed in 2023 with expanded exhibition spaces, increased artist studios and greater connections to Woolloomooloo, the East Sydney precinct and Sydney Harbour Foreshore. For the first time since 1993, Artspace will now occupy the entire Gunnery with a completely accessible building.

NEW GALLERY IN THE FOREST: The Forest Sculpture Gallery is a new non-profit space located within the National Arboretum Canberra and recently opened to the public. Visitors can enjoy a contemporary art trail nestled among 44,000 rare, endangered and symbolic trees from around the world.

FIRST NATIONS ART HEADING TO BUSAN: Onespace Gallery has announced the participation of Elisa Jane Carmichael in the Busan Biennale 2022, South Korea until 6 November. Previously shown in Primavera 2021 at Sydney’s MCA, a search for meaning is to absorb the abundance of beauty in nature is an installation featuring weaving techniques and an enormous cyanotype print, rich with symbolism and storylines.

DAINE SINGER NOW OPEN: Daine Singer’s new Melbourne gallery is now open in Brunswick. Currently on view is Sean Bailey’s Field Effects until 3 October, to be followed by Kirsty Budge’s (I’ve Got) Half a Mind from 12 October – 12 November.

NG’S 40th ANNIVERSARY: The National Gallery celebrates its 40 years with a program unveiled throughout the month of October, ranging from futurist opera to Tracey Emin’s figurative bronze. National Gallery Director Dr Nick Mitzevich said: ’I feel very proud that the National Gallery was built as a site to house the national collection and has become so much more than that; I see it as a gathering place that creates opportunities to share art and knowledge, here on Ngunnawal and Ngambri country.’

PRIMAVERA ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) has announced the artists taking part in Primavera 2022: Young Australian Artists, created during the global pandemic and widespread social upheaval. They are: Sundari Carmody (SA), Angela Goh (NSW), Julia Gutman (NSW), Amrita Hepi (VIC), Jazz Money (NSW) and Katie West (WA). Curated by Micheal Do, the exhibition runs from 4 November – 12 February 2023.

Amrita Hepi, performance in the Long Room of the Immigration Museum, 2019. Image courtesy the artist and Anna Schwartz Gallery. Photo: Jacqui Shelton.

PARTNERSHIP TO RECORD PRODUCTION: In advance of the premiere season of I is Maggie from the JUTE Theatre Company next month, a partnership has been established with Playlab Theatre to film the final days of its performance and make it fully accessible to producers, publishers and educators. The show tells the story of a Thai migrant woman working in a harsh industrial laundry; a story of survival.

Quick diary dates

Review highlights

Exhibition review: Fresh Hell

Ryan Presley’s first solo show explores notions of power, race and colonialism … These paintings, instantly eye-catching with their bold colours and Biblical splendour, also contain layers of meaning in their smaller background details, many of which speak to the systematic injustice and brutality Aboriginal Australians continue to face. – Megan Koch ★★★★1/2

Theatre review: The Tempest

TheatreiNQ produces a show that was ‘the stuff dreams are made of.’ – Trevor Keeling ★★★★1/2

Book review: The Coast, Eleanor Limprecht

… a powerful book about discrimination, set-backs, and heartbreak, written by an extraordinarily compassionate storyteller who deeply researched her subject. – Anna Westbrook ★★★★

Opera review: Iolanthe

Iolanthe is one of the silliest and most convoluted of stories about fairies marrying mortals. Yet, the strength of Gilbert’s acerbic and satirical lyrics, alongside Sullivan’s romantic and at times emotive composition, has given this work great heart and an innate intelligence. – Suzannah Conway ★★★★1/2

Head to our Reviews page for more.

What’s on

OUTDOOR ART PLAYGROUND: Eleven Brisbane-connected artists are transforming the City Council’s Outdoor Gallery into <play/ground> with 37 works in light boxes, banners, vitrines and evening projections across the CBD. Playing on the entitled word, the exhibition acknowledges the modern busy lives of each resident and nods to pursuing a balanced and playful life while remaining grounded as essential to finding and maintaining joy in our day-to-day physical and digital lives. On view until 16 April 2023; free.

<play/ground> in Brisbane’s CBD. Image supplied.

QUANTUM WORDS PERTH 2022: Kicking off 16 September is the second ever Quantum Words Perth Festival featuring more than 40 writers and thinkers including Dark Emu author Bruce Pascoe and former NSW Fire Commissioner, now climate campaigner Greg Mullins. Provoking session topics include ’Let’s Talk About Sex’, ’Packing for Mars’, ‘Quacks, Conspiracy Theories and Actual Evidence,’ and more. From 16 – 18 September, check out the program.

ICONIC DANCE WORKS ON SHOW: Co3 Contemporary Dance presents the iconic work GLORIA by Douglas Wright, honouring the bold and uncompromising choreographer. Set to Vivaldi’s most famous sacred work ‘Gloria’ performed live on stage, dancers will fly, twist and turn in a graceful airborne celebration of life. Until 18 September; ticketed.

500 STRONG: After the initial exhibition at Geelong Art Gallery, Ponch Hawkes’ 500 Strong heads to the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) to reveal the story behind the creation of the empowering photographic works from 17 September, accompanied by an artist talk. RSVP required.

TUGGERANONG ARTS CENTRE: Three new exhibitions will launch at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre delving into video games, movement and time-based works: Neo Glitch City by Adelaide based artist Danny; Watching Me, Watching You by Jemima Campey, and collective exhibition Gorgeous Shadow by Bent Dream Tom Campbell, Joanne Leong, Jacquie Meng and Genie Stuart. Until 29 October.

Saint Belle, 2022 by Jemima Campey, Watching Me, Watching You. Image supplied.

PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD EXHIBITION: The Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award 2022 Exhibition will open at the HOTA Gallery on 17 September featuring works of 40 finalists. HOTA has developed a program of events which take inspiration from the exhibition, allowing Gold Coasters and visitors to the City to immerse themselves in the exhibition’s themes, the technical process of photography, and to meet with finalists through talks and workshops. Check out the program.

NEW MUSEUM EXHIBITION: Naadohbii: To Draw Water opens on 23 September at Melbourne Museum’s Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, presenting practices from Turtle Island (Canada), Aotearoa (New Zealand), and other First Peoples nations of Australia.

CAPTIVATED AT NAS: Programmed across the campus of the National Art School (NAS), Captivate explores the legacy of stories from the NAS and the former Darlinghurst Gaol, and acknolwedges the Gadigal peoples of the Eora Nations’ continuing connection to the NAS site. From 23 September – 30 October.

WA TALENT ON VIEW: Coalesce: Artists of the Margaret River Regions opens from 21 September – 30 October, a group exhibition presenting the uniquely distinct practices of artists whose work is inspired by living on Wardandi Country. This exhibition is a collective expression of the intense, meaningful, and occasionally cryptic relationships that people develop with notions of home and belonging. At The Goods Shed.

SILVERSMITH EXHIBITION: Stanley Street Gallery presents a new body of work by silversmith Gretal Ferguson which explores the intrinsic value of object materials and the traditions involved in its creation. Placeholders features hand-crafted metal objects, made to resemble the material in its molten pre-worked state. From 21 September – 15 October.

SYDNEY DESIGN WEEK: Running until 22 September, the Powerhouse launched its flagship design program featuring exhibitions, talks, film screenings and workshops across the city around the theme ’Making Now’. View the full program.

Want more? Visit our Event page.