This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From your continuing interest in iconic Australian plays, to the benefits of having battle scars when sitting on arts boards, these were your top reads this week.

The 12 best Australian plays of the 21st century

Due to popular demand, ArtsHub is publishing more details of its recent poll. Did your favourite make it into the top 12?

Vale Roz Hervey

Beloved by the Australian arts sector, Hervey chose to leave this life with dignity, on her own terms and surrounded by her family.

Waiting for Godot: a deep dive into the human condition

A new production of Beckett’s existential masterpiece is now playing The Street Theatre in Canberra.

New report shows Australia in crisis, but offers a pathway to wellbeing through creativity

As social cohesion drops to a new low in Australia, ANA’s latest report touts creativity’s positive impact on wellbeing.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Exhibition review: Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, Adelaide Botanic Garden ★★★★★

Twenty-four years after Dale Chihuly’s last Australian exhibition, his return to this scene is stratospheric – delivering on what his reputation promises.

Musical review: My Brilliant Career, Sumner Theatre ★★★★

It’s an all-singing, all-keyboard playing and totally exuberant Sybylla Melvyn.

Book review: Double Happiness, Rochelle Siemienowicz ★★★★

An excavation into the depths of polyamory.

Theatre review: The Inheritance, Seymour Centre ★★★★★

This marathon production, based on the seminal E M Forster novel ‘Howards End’, makes huge demands of the audience – and rewards them richly.

Opera review: Lucia di Lammermoor, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★★

Much darkness and just a little light in State Opera South Australia’s revival of Donizetti’s grim tragedy.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, Conclusion

The final chapter of five videos in this third module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.

Top 5 misconceptions about being a published author

Five myths about being an author exposed.

The case for those with the battle scars to sit on arts boards

With the make-up of arts boards ever under the microscope, looking to directors from the sector with runs on the board may be prudent.

Self-publishing in Australia: everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask

Taylor Swift’s decision to self-publish has shone a spotlight on self-publishing in Australia – as the industry continues to gain legitimacy among debut and established authors.

