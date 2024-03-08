News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
8 Mar 2024
Gina Fairley
What’s happening in the arts? Photo: Gilberto Olimpio, Pexels

This week's top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from what’s streaming, to talking about safety in The Artist’s Way, and the Stella Prize longlist.

Streaming guide March 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox and more…
Your guide to the best new shows and films to watch in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

The Artist’s Way Week 1: Recovering a sense of safety
Fear is the great enemy of creativity. This week we work towards building a sense of safety, so we can play and get messy with our scared inner-artist children.

Stella Prize longlist announcement
This year’s Stella Prize’s longlisted titles are dominated by the narrative form: novels, memoirs and essays.

Craft and design curators on artists to watch
From fashion to ceramics to drones – these artists have caught the eyes of curators this year.

WOMADelaide 2024 – more than music
WOMADelaide offers exceptional musical performances from around the world… but that’s not all.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: The Nightingale and Other Fables, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Festival ★★★★★
A stunningly inventive operatic reimagining makes its Australian debut in Adelaide.

Exhibition review: Adelaide Biennial: Inner Sanctum, AGSA ★★★1/2
Forcing a rethink of how we view exhibitions, José Da Silva’s Adelaide Biennial plays off our Inner Sanctum.

Performance reviews: Marina Abramović Institute: Takeover, Adelaide Festival ★★★
A suite of duration works from different artists in different spaces.

Book review: Who Comes Calling?, Miriam Wei Wei Lo ★★★★
Miriam Wei Wei Lo’s second poetry collection explores motherhood, immigration, religion and the creative life.

Theatre review: Yentl, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★★
Yentl returns after two years in a new venue and with a new lead performer.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 things I’ve learned as a festival artistic director
Iain Grandage is stepping down as Perth Festival’s Artistic Director this year. This is what he’ll take away with him.

Negotiating higher rates for creative freelancers: unlock your worth
Asking for more money can be a daunting prospect for many, but this simple guide provides simple steps to unlock your true worth.

Study abroad, fully paid? Samstag Scholarships are open
warding multiple scholarships each year, Samstag offers a life-changing opportunity to deepen your arts practice through study aboard.

How to create exciting and accessible tactile tours
The key to creating successful tactile tours is preparation, treating visitors with respect and not overloading them.

And a continuing favourite with ArtsHub readers:

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It's a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

LPA's proposed Live Theatre Tax Offset would support the presentation of works like 'Groundhog Day the Musical', which is now playing at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, Photo: Visit Victoria. Photo of the cast performing in ‘Groundhog Day’ musical. At the centre is a character with brown skin, long curly brown hair who appears to be singing.
News

Tax incentives will boost Australian theatre investment, says LPA

A similar UK scheme has been described as a 'lifeline' for theatre productions post-COVID.

Richard Watts
Reviews

Exhibition review: Ten Thousand Suns, 24th Biennale of Sydney

An exhibition shaped by global connections and new learnings – a refreshing edition of the Biennale of Sydney.

Gina Fairley
Features

Move over Millennials, it's time for older women writers to shine

Are the works of older women writers writing about their lives a new Australian publishing trend?

Thuy On
Person with arms raising and smiling and colour confetti showing down. Art Prize
Career Advice

6 tips for entering an art prize

Many say art prizes are as fraught as entering the lottery, but you can hedge your bets. Here’s how.

Gina Fairley
Private View. Image is of a man with Down's syndrome standing in a room looking out of a window and holding a billowing yellow curtain. In the middle of the room is a smalll round table with a lit candle on it and two chairs. In the right hand top corner is a female figure in a slinky figure hugging red dress, with a lampshade obscuring her face and head.
Reviews

Dance review: Private View, Adelaide Festival

Stories of love and desire by dancers with and without a disability.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
