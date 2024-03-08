This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from what’s streaming, to talking about safety in The Artist’s Way, and the Stella Prize longlist.

Streaming guide March 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC, SBS, Stan, BritBox and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to watch in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

The Artist’s Way Week 1: Recovering a sense of safety

Fear is the great enemy of creativity. This week we work towards building a sense of safety, so we can play and get messy with our scared inner-artist children.

Stella Prize longlist announcement

This year’s Stella Prize’s longlisted titles are dominated by the narrative form: novels, memoirs and essays.

Craft and design curators on artists to watch

From fashion to ceramics to drones – these artists have caught the eyes of curators this year.

WOMADelaide 2024 – more than music

WOMADelaide offers exceptional musical performances from around the world… but that’s not all.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: The Nightingale and Other Fables, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Festival ★★★★★

A stunningly inventive operatic reimagining makes its Australian debut in Adelaide.

Exhibition review: Adelaide Biennial: Inner Sanctum, AGSA ★★★1/2

Forcing a rethink of how we view exhibitions, José Da Silva’s Adelaide Biennial plays off our Inner Sanctum.

Performance reviews: Marina Abramović Institute: Takeover, Adelaide Festival ★★★

A suite of duration works from different artists in different spaces.

Book review: Who Comes Calling?, Miriam Wei Wei Lo ★★★★

Miriam Wei Wei Lo’s second poetry collection explores motherhood, immigration, religion and the creative life.

Theatre review: Yentl, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★★

Yentl returns after two years in a new venue and with a new lead performer.

Jobs and education chatter this week

5 things I’ve learned as a festival artistic director

Iain Grandage is stepping down as Perth Festival’s Artistic Director this year. This is what he’ll take away with him.

Negotiating higher rates for creative freelancers: unlock your worth

Asking for more money can be a daunting prospect for many, but this simple guide provides simple steps to unlock your true worth.

Study abroad, fully paid? Samstag Scholarships are open

warding multiple scholarships each year, Samstag offers a life-changing opportunity to deepen your arts practice through study aboard.

How to create exciting and accessible tactile tours

The key to creating successful tactile tours is preparation, treating visitors with respect and not overloading them.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

