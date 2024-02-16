News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
16 Feb 2024
Gina Fairley
People point to news on laptop screen. Arts news.

All Arts

Photo: John Schnobrich, Unsplash

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from tenuous futures to fire engulfed arts venues, to new journals and galleries.

Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure
Sturt Gallery and Studios has its closed doors as it undergoes a review for its future viability.

Circus venue devastated by fire
Barely a year after opening, Brisbane’s newest circus venue has been rendered completely out of order.

Reasons to travel: nine new galleries opening this year
The global art gallery landscape is always growing. ArtsHub takes a look at its latest additions.

Streaming guide February 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC iview, Stan, BritBox and more
Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

Read: Amplify Collective stories all-in-one

Get ready for the next decade of arts and culture in WA
WA’s 10 Year Vision planned to be unveiled in 2024, while new $80,000 grant opportunities and a major build are leading the charg

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Candide, Palais Theatre ★★★★
Operatic technique played second fiddle to a hilarious and hugely enjoyable production.

Performance review: The Pool, Perth Festival ★★★★★
A site-specific location makes this poolside production an innovative treat.

Music review: Majesty, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★★
A sell-out performance of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Piano Concerto No 1, Musgrave’s Rainbow and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

Book review: The Next Big Thing, James Colley ★★★1/2
Easy beach read romcom is quintessentially Australian in flavour.

Exhibition review: Dawn Ng: Avalanche, Institute of Modern Art ★★★★
A single-channel video that can evoke different emotions and interpretations.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Literary judging: take a look behind the scenes
ArtsHub answers some frequently asked questions about literary judging.

Webinar #6: Me – we – us: looking after creatives 
The next webinar in the Creative Exchange series will take place at the end of February 2024.

Mills & Boon: How to write steamy scenes
Four Mills & Boon Australian authors offer tips on how to write racy copy.

2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner
Want to be inspired and give your career a boost in 2024? Then why not attend an arts conference? ArtsHub gives you the quintessential calendar of events.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Digital Film Television Theatre Music Sponsored Career Advice
More
Katrina Sluis presenting 'Looking at the Machine' at ACMI Future of Arts, Culture & Technology Symposium 2024. Photo: ArtsHub. A presentation slide on stage outlining the AI imaginaries of the art museum. The content of the slide is discussed in the article.
Features

AI FOMO? Why cool heads are needed in the arts

Two speakers at the ACMI FACT Symposium took a critical stance amid pressures for those in the arts and cultural…

Celina Lei
Emil Cañita. A gloryhole made from a timber board reveals a seductive half-opened mouth with red lipstick and framed by black lace.
Features

At First I was Afraid: intimate and vulnerable photographs pay tribute to William Yang

Yang's works inspired Emil Cañita, who will soon be presenting their first solo exhibition at MARS Gallery.

Celina Lei
Anniversaries. Sculpture of big silver pillow on crowded beach.
News

Who's celebrating significant anniversaries in 2024?

Surviving in the arts is hard. ArtsHub speaks with organisations celebrating significant anniversaries this year.

Gina Fairley
Three young circus performers wearing clean white clothing perform acts on a stack of milk crates. One is holding the crates while another is performing the human flag, and a third is climbing on top of the tower. In the background is a wall of crates in black, green, red and blue, with the back wall covered with newspapers.
News

Daring and intergenerational circus acts on the festival circuit

Circus shows from performers ranging from youths to sexagenarians are heading for MICF and Adelaide.

ArtsHub
Anne-Marie Te Whiu holding a copy of Woven.
Reviews

Book review: Woven, edited by Anne-Marie Te Whiu

A poetry collection that weaves together First Nations voices from around the globe.

Elizabeth Walton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login