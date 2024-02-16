This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from tenuous futures to fire engulfed arts venues, to new journals and galleries.

Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

Sturt Gallery and Studios has its closed doors as it undergoes a review for its future viability.

Circus venue devastated by fire

Barely a year after opening, Brisbane’s newest circus venue has been rendered completely out of order.

Reasons to travel: nine new galleries opening this year

The global art gallery landscape is always growing. ArtsHub takes a look at its latest additions.

Streaming guide February 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC iview, Stan, BritBox and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

Get ready for the next decade of arts and culture in WA

WA’s 10 Year Vision planned to be unveiled in 2024, while new $80,000 grant opportunities and a major build are leading the charg

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Candide, Palais Theatre ★★★★

Operatic technique played second fiddle to a hilarious and hugely enjoyable production.

Performance review: The Pool, Perth Festival ★★★★★

A site-specific location makes this poolside production an innovative treat.

Music review: Majesty, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★★

A sell-out performance of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Piano Concerto No 1, Musgrave’s Rainbow and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

Book review: The Next Big Thing, James Colley ★★★1/2

Easy beach read romcom is quintessentially Australian in flavour.

Exhibition review: Dawn Ng: Avalanche, Institute of Modern Art ★★★★

A single-channel video that can evoke different emotions and interpretations.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Literary judging: take a look behind the scenes

ArtsHub answers some frequently asked questions about literary judging.

Webinar #6: Me – we – us: looking after creatives

The next webinar in the Creative Exchange series will take place at the end of February 2024.

Mills & Boon: How to write steamy scenes

Four Mills & Boon Australian authors offer tips on how to write racy copy.

2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Want to be inspired and give your career a boost in 2024? Then why not attend an arts conference? ArtsHub gives you the quintessential calendar of events.

More careers articles

