Telstra NATSIAA 2025 has announced 71 finalists

Connecting to country and celebrating culture with another round of the prestigious awards.
8 May 2025 16:46
Allison Dickie
Aboriginal artist with abstract painting in red colours. NATSIAA

Visual Arts

Noli Rictor (Pitjantjatjara language), with his 2024 winning NATSIAA painting ‘Kamanti’ 2023. Photo: Charlie Bliss.

The annual Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) is back for its 42nd year, receiving a total 216 entries from all over Australia. The event is the most prestigious and longest running arts award of its kind, established in 1984 to nurture growth and recognition in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art culture.

Telstra NATSIAA is presented by Principal Partner Telstra and the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT). As always, all finalist artworks will be showcased at MAGNT until early next year. The exhibition opens 21 June 2025 and a virtual gallery will also be available for those who can’t make it to Darwin as an immersive alternative to view this year’s qualifying artists.

Lyndall Stoyles, Group Executive at Telstra, comments on the awards and Telstra’s partnership.

“Having been partners for 34 years, it is a privilege to celebrate [emerging and established artists’] incredible talent and share their stories across Australia to help more of us appreciate First Nations art. I congratulate all the finalists, and we look forward to seeing the exhibition open in June on Larrakia Country,” says Stoyles.

In the past, Telstra NATSIAA has transformed the careers of some of its finalists and award-winners. The awards are a moving force in celebrating and appreciating First Peoples’ arts and cultural practices, successfully sharing and celebrating important stories. Last year, the Telstra Art Award was won by Noli Rictor, a Pitjantjatjara artist from Tjuntjuntjara in Western Australia.

Read: Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

Each 2025 finalist artwork in the exhibition is eligible for the Telstra People’s Choice Award, bestowed upon the one that is voted most popular via the QR codes at the exhibition. Members of the public can vote for their favourite pieces throughout the exhibition’s duration.

These works will also be in the running to take home an award in the following categories:

  • Telstra Art Award – $100,000
  • Telstra General Painting Award – $15,000
  • Wandjuk Marika 3D Memorial Award (sponsored by Telstra) – $15,000
  • Telstra Multimedia Award – $15,000
  • Telstra Work on Paper Award – $15,000
  • Telstra Bark Painting Award – $15,000
  • Telstra Emerging Artist Award – $15,000

The 71 finalists were chosen by a selection panel consisting of arts professionals Keith Munro, Karen Mills and Kate ten Buuren.

”We were excited to see artists collaborating with one another, experimenting with new mediums and technologies, and sharing stories of contemporary life and issues. We were blown away by the skill of emerging artists, and artists working on bark and paper,” say the selection panel. “We acknowledge all applicants for sharing their stories and art with us.”

This year, 14 artists fall under the Emerging Artists category. Of the finalists 38 have been selected from the Northern Territory, 10 from Western Australia, eight from South Australia and six artists from Victoria. There were five artists were selected from Queensland, three from New South Wales, none from Tasmania this year and one from the ACT.

The winners will be announced in the awards ceremony on Friday 8 August 2025. In the meantime, more information can be found MAGNT and the exhibition will open June.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

