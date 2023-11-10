News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news people are talking about this week.
10 Nov 2023
Gina Fairley
arts news. graphic image of an ear

Heard what’s hot this week? We give you the arts news scoop. Image: Shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? New venues … selected artists, creative holograms and movement in the sector. This is the arts news that caught your eye:

New shows and films streaming in November 2023: Australia guide
What’s new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, Binge, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

This primary school’s a circus … and its results are no joke
This clever partnership shows how circus classes are not about clowning around, but are instead a model with important skills outcomes for students.

Are you an imposter?
Mob are allowed to ask respectful questions about where you come from and who your people are. This is so we can place you, and ourselves, through and around any kinships or storylines and songlines.

What art ought to be through practice and engagement
Key topics raised at the recent Sydney Ideas talk on the importance of art in uncovering stories and connecting cultures, and how to secure its future.

Who will be showing in the 24th Biennale of Sydney?
Who made the cut for next year’s Biennale of Sydney, and what does that mix of artists say about our times?

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

The power of portraiture and human connection
The Lester Prize encourages submissions to explore the depths and reaches of identity expressed through portraiture.

CALD, CARM and collected: fostering the future artists of Australia
Leaders of Australia’s foremost arts companies run by and with culturally and linguistically diverse young people, speak about their role in the arts ecology.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: Sibyl, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
A creative South African performance that dazzles the senses, Sibyl marks a new era for Sydney’s famed icon.

Performance review: Nighttime Righttime, Carriageworks ★★★★
Presented as part of Performance Space’s Liveworks Festival, Nighttime Righttime was a syncopated medley of the wonderfully odd.

Exhibition review: Each, Other, Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) ★★★★★
Each, Other offers a compelling insight into the experiences of two photographers born in the wake of China’s Open Door policy.

And staying in our top read reviews for this week:

Book review: The In-Between, Christos Tsiolkas ★★★★★

Jobs and education chatter this week

ACMI announces new programs for teachers and students for 2024
Amping up the digital literacy and creativity of students and teachers is a key focus for the national museum for screen culture.

How to pitch your work to a festival director
Three Australian festival directors offer tips on pitching your art for inclusion in their events.

Why we fail when we talk about talent
Using the word ‘talented’ as praise and encouragement devalues hard work, skill and learned ability. We need to use better language, says arts educator Drew Downing.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

state of the arts. Image is of a man standing in front of a pillar and window next to a screen, and behind a lectern with his hands clasped in front of him. Behind him through the window is grass and a blue sky with some white cloud,
Opinions & Analysis

Tony Burke talks the ‘State of the Arts’

Federal Arts Minister, Tony Burke, delivered the Inaugural State of the Arts Oration this week at Western Sydney University. This…

Gina Fairley
Creative Exchange. Image is of a purple, lilac and blue background and three circles containing headshots of a dark skinned woman with large round earrings, a Caucasian man wearing glasses and a Causcasian woman with wavy blonde hair
Features

Webinar #5 – using social media to promote your creative business

If you struggle to use social media effectively for your arts practice or organisation, this free webinar is for you.

Madeleine Swain
First Nations. Image is of a garden lit in yellow and solo tree lit up in pink.
Sponsored

First Nations-led festival channels interconnectedness for 2024

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light returns to connect visitors with Country and Culture from 12-21 April 2024.

Celina Lei
CALD. Image is of a large group of people some standing, some sitting on the ground, from Sweatshop, a Western Sydney-based literary movement.
Amplify Collective

CALD, CARM and collected: fostering the future artists of Australia

Leaders of Australia’s foremost arts companies run by and with culturally and linguistically diverse young people, speak about their role…

Görkem Acaroğlu
Pitch. Image is a silhouetted figure stands against a photo of the Milky Way in all its cosmic splendour.
Features

How to pitch your work to a festival director

Three Australian festival directors offer tips on pitching your art for inclusion in their events.

Richard Watts
