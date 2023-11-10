This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? New venues … selected artists, creative holograms and movement in the sector. This is the arts news that caught your eye:

New shows and films streaming in November 2023: Australia guide

What’s new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, Binge, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

This primary school’s a circus … and its results are no joke

This clever partnership shows how circus classes are not about clowning around, but are instead a model with important skills outcomes for students.

Are you an imposter?

Mob are allowed to ask respectful questions about where you come from and who your people are. This is so we can place you, and ourselves, through and around any kinships or storylines and songlines.

What art ought to be through practice and engagement

Key topics raised at the recent Sydney Ideas talk on the importance of art in uncovering stories and connecting cultures, and how to secure its future.

Who will be showing in the 24th Biennale of Sydney?

Who made the cut for next year’s Biennale of Sydney, and what does that mix of artists say about our times?

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

The power of portraiture and human connection

The Lester Prize encourages submissions to explore the depths and reaches of identity expressed through portraiture.

CALD, CARM and collected: fostering the future artists of Australia

Leaders of Australia’s foremost arts companies run by and with culturally and linguistically diverse young people, speak about their role in the arts ecology.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: Sibyl, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

A creative South African performance that dazzles the senses, Sibyl marks a new era for Sydney’s famed icon.

Performance review: Nighttime Righttime, Carriageworks ★★★★

Presented as part of Performance Space’s Liveworks Festival, Nighttime Righttime was a syncopated medley of the wonderfully odd.

Exhibition review: Each, Other, Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) ★★★★★

Each, Other offers a compelling insight into the experiences of two photographers born in the wake of China’s Open Door policy.

And staying in our top read reviews for this week:

Book review: The In-Between, Christos Tsiolkas ★★★★★

Jobs and education chatter this week

ACMI announces new programs for teachers and students for 2024

Amping up the digital literacy and creativity of students and teachers is a key focus for the national museum for screen culture.

How to pitch your work to a festival director

Three Australian festival directors offer tips on pitching your art for inclusion in their events.

Why we fail when we talk about talent

Using the word ‘talented’ as praise and encouragement devalues hard work, skill and learned ability. We need to use better language, says arts educator Drew Downing.

