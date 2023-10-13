This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? This is the arts news that caught your eye:

Activists will tell you that trans roles should go to trans actors – I disagree

When a certain children’s author is played by a trans performer and a trans character is played by a cis actor, has the world turned on its head?

Recent art prize winners bucking the norms

Artists aren’t generally known for their love of rules and convention, but some recent art prize winners have been inspiring the judges with their novel takes on their art forms.

Mental health is a human right: we’re talking about a revolution

World Mental Health Day is a chance to question the systems that undermine human happiness and creativity.

This week, the arts have also said goodbye to a number of its luminaries, and readers shared in saluting their contributions:

Vale Cal Wilson

New Zealand-born, Australian adopted comedian Cal Wilson was one of the kindest and most genuine people in comedy, and will be much missed.

Vale Aboriginal artists and Elders, Mrs Marawili and Mrs Timbery

Two innovators who changed the landscape of contemporary Aboriginal art have died

Vale Jacqueline Dark

The ‘indefatigably upbeat’ Australian mezzo-soprano died last week, aged just 55.

The top arts news from the Amplify Collective

World of WearableArt goes beyond imagination

2023 World of WearableArt: BEYOND was an exploration into a boundless realm where artistry, innovation and imagination intertwined.

Shining a spotlight on South Asian Australian theatre

Why you should care about South Asian Australian theatre companies and their futures.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Book review: Lola in the Mirror, Trent Dalton ★★★

Trent Dalton’s latest novel looks in the mirror and finds violence and despair, but also hope and art.

Performance review: Elvis: A Musical Revolution, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★★

With two rock and pop musicals opening in Melbourne on the same night, a show about the King manages to make its mark.

Exhibition review: Liam Young: Planetary Redesign, The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia ★★★★1/2

As climate chaos ignites more panic, drastic measures are presented to completely reimagine the planet’s future.

Performance Reviews: HIGH PONY, LOOPS, Black Widow, Melbourne Fringe Festival ★★★★1/2

Four Melbourne Fringe Festival works show the range on offer, from comedy to circus, cabaret and street tours.

Jobs and education chatter this week

How we can get Australians to read more

Being seen reading helps normalise the idea of picking up a book or device. A panel discusses other methods for reversing dropping reading rates.

Why I’m studying… PhD in Circular Fashion Design

Designer Wajiha Pervez is making news by using AI to reduce fashion waste. As a PhD student and lecturer at UTS, she’s all about finding clarity and using simple words to solve complex problems.

How to apply for sick pay as a creative

The Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee has finally expanded to include artists and creative workers, with the pilot extended until March 2025.

