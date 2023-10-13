News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news are people talking about this week.
13 Oct 2023
Gina Fairley
Arts news. Hand lifting paper cup to reveal a light bulb.

What’s surprising in arts new this week? Image: Shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? This is the arts news that caught your eye:

Activists will tell you that trans roles should go to trans actors – I disagree
When a certain children’s author is played by a trans performer and a trans character is played by a cis actor, has the world turned on its head?

Recent art prize winners bucking the norms
Artists aren’t generally known for their love of rules and convention, but some recent art prize winners have been inspiring the judges with their novel takes on their art forms.

Mental health is a human right: we’re talking about a revolution
World Mental Health Day is a chance to question the systems that undermine human happiness and creativity.

This week, the arts have also said goodbye to a number of its luminaries, and readers shared in saluting their contributions:

Vale Cal Wilson
New Zealand-born, Australian adopted comedian Cal Wilson was one of the kindest and most genuine people in comedy, and will be much missed.

Vale Aboriginal artists and Elders, Mrs Marawili and Mrs Timbery
Two innovators who changed the landscape of contemporary Aboriginal art have died

Vale Jacqueline Dark
The ‘indefatigably upbeat’ Australian mezzo-soprano died last week, aged just 55.

The top arts news from the Amplify Collective

World of WearableArt goes beyond imagination
2023 World of WearableArt: BEYOND was an exploration into a boundless realm where artistry, innovation and imagination intertwined.

Shining a spotlight on South Asian Australian theatre
Why you should care about South Asian Australian theatre companies and their futures.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Book review: Lola in the Mirror, Trent Dalton ★★★
Trent Dalton’s latest novel looks in the mirror and finds violence and despair, but also hope and art.

Performance review: Elvis: A Musical Revolution, Athenaeum Theatre ★★★★
With two rock and pop musicals opening in Melbourne on the same night, a show about the King manages to make its mark.

Exhibition review: Liam Young: Planetary Redesign, The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia ★★★★1/2
As climate chaos ignites more panic, drastic measures are presented to completely reimagine the planet’s future.

Performance Reviews: HIGH PONY, LOOPS, Black Widow, Melbourne Fringe Festival ★★★★1/2
Four Melbourne Fringe Festival works show the range on offer, from comedy to circus, cabaret and street tours.

Jobs and education chatter this week

How we can get Australians to read more
Being seen reading helps normalise the idea of picking up a book or device. A panel discusses other methods for reversing dropping reading rates.

Why I’m studying… PhD in Circular Fashion Design
Designer Wajiha Pervez is making news by using AI to reduce fashion waste. As a PhD student and lecturer at UTS, she’s all about finding clarity and using simple words to solve complex problems.

How to apply for sick pay as a creative
The Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee has finally expanded to include artists and creative workers, with the pilot extended until March 2025.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Collective Knowledge: image is a screen depicting many people with arms outstretched three people with a red wall behind them looking at the screen.
Amplify Collective

City Council’s art collection revived through Collective Knowledge

The Collective Knowledge project developed by Campbelltown Arts Centre displays community responses to works held by the City Council.

Manan Luthra
Strikes. University of Melbourne protesters march in solidarity with striking staff of RMIT University in CBD of Melbourne, October 2023. They are wearing purple and carrying placards. Photo: Darren Hocking.
News

Strikes at Victorian universities: anger, exhaustion and a sense of injustice

With more than 70% of teaching-only staff casually employed and millions owed in "wage theft", university workers are desperate for…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Opportunities. Highly Commended work in the 2023 Sunshine Coast Art Prize. Anna Carey, ‘You can bring your fantasies to earth,’ 2022. Image: Courtesy the artist.
News

Opportunities and awards

Financial barriers removed for National Portrait Gallery prizes, plus winners of Design Fringe, dual champions of poetry slam and more!

Celina Lei
Gumnut. Image is render of large pavilion in the shape of a gumnut. Expo 2025.
News

A giant gumnut will define Australia to the world at Expo 2025

A gumnut-inspired design by a global design team led by Buchan has been chosen for the Australian Pavilion at Expo…

Gina Fairley
arts appointments. A jaguar leaps forward in a leafy jungle setting.
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

Yirra Yaakin farewells long-serving GM, MAV announces new Chair, and more arts appointments news.

Richard Watts
