This week’s arts news and trending topics

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of “faves” that sat across career considerations and breaking news – with the subject of metal health remaining on top. These were your most read stories:

Creative companies filing for bankruptcy

Within days, two creative companies announced that they had moved into liquidation, confirming fears of a tightening economy in the sector.

So what’s in the Kandinsky blockbuster?

Following the hype surrounding the announcement of a Kandinsky blockbuster for Sydney, ArtsHub takes a look at what will be arriving on our shores.

Artists highlight the heightening issue of homelessness among women

Artists bring home the plight of older Australian women amid the housing crisis.

On the brink: why has music venue insurance gone through the roof?

Insurance cost hikes are placing some music venues on the edge of closure, while affected venues say there have so far not received convincing answers from insurers about the cause.

How to stage a festival in a city with no CBD

The Gold Coast is a city with no identifiable CBD, so how does its unique geography impact the annual BLEACH* Festival?

The top read from The Amplify Collective

Iconoclastic and empowered: the new wave of Middle Eastern Australian women writers

MENA women writers are gaining momentum in major literary prizes and across the nation’s bookstores, but is this movement iconoclastic?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Dance review: 4/4, Merlyn Theatre ★★★★

Embodied, rigorous and sensorially spectacular, Chunky Move’s latest dance work will linger long past the final beat.

Exhibition review: Newell Harry: Esperanto, Murray Art Museum Albury ★★★★1/2

Newell Harry draws on archival material to invite visitors on a self-guided journey across history and language.

Book review: The Hummingbird Effect, Kate Mildenhall ★★★★

Four timelines that stretch from the past into the future follow characters as they navigate events beyond their control.

Theatre review: Fade, Riverside Theatres ★★★★

A profound critique of affirmative action and show business culture.

Education and career chatter this week

Training cultural leaders to shape the nation (sponsored)

NIDA’s Master of Fine Arts Cultural Leadership ensures participants are prepared to play an active role in framing and guiding Australian culture.

Changing the direction of your arts practice – when, why and how?

Three artists at different career stages speak on what it means to change the direction of their arts practice.

