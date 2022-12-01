News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
2 Dec 2022
Gina Fairley
violinist playing to crowd in outdoor space

All Arts

What’s news in the arts this week? Image: Shutterstock.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

Fringe benefits: does playing Edinburgh really help your career?
Four Australian artists reflect on their trip to the world’s biggest arts festival and consider whether the benefits of attending outweigh the emotional and financial costs.

It’s a great building, but…
ArtsHub steps inside the hugely anticipated Sydney Modern and asks, ‘Is it a good gallery?’

Can Powerhouse Photography deliver where ACP failed?
Sector voices have raised concerns over the history of management at the Australian Centre for Photography, but the deeper question is about what happens next.

Writing doesn’t deliver a living wage, says new Australia Council report
An Australian author’s average income is just $18,200 a year according to a new Australia Council survey.

Air is a powerful and welcome successor to Water
QAGOMA opens its summer blockbuster exhibition exploring the multifaceted dimensions of the air we breathe.

For more arts news.

Top reviews for the week

Opera Review: Carmen on Cockatoo Island, Opera Australia ★★★1/2 ☆☆
A strong retelling of a timeless tale with always relevant social themes.

Dance review: Monsters ★★★★☆
An uncomfortable, thrilling glimpse into the darkness with which we are all learning to live.

Theatre review: Lele ★★★★1/2 ☆
A contemporary reinvention of Antigone, a story of finding your own way through honouring those that came before.

For more reviews.

Career chatter this week

Why lying down is an artistic superpower
Going from our habituated upright selves to more horizontal positions can do wonders for creative thinking.

2022 graduates share a future built on community
Celebrating the return of in-person graduate showcases, ArtsHub looks at the future prospects for a new generation of artists.

So you want my arts job: Art Adviser
Between lots of phone calls, gallery visits and research, listening is key to being an Art Adviser, says Anna Waldmann.

For more careers articles.

Flashback Friday: From the Archives

How to procrastinate properly
First published in 2016, this article by former ArtsHub staffer Madeleine Dore is timeless. She takes a look at tactics for using procrastination well.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Features News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Parliament House Canberra
News

How do we talk to politicians when they are not present

Scheduled to deliver a paper ‘Where to from here?’ at the Creative Regions National Summit, Arts Minister Tony Burke went…

Gina Fairley
News

Opportunities and awards

Call outs for the Art Music Fund, 13 creatives the next State Library Victoria fellows, Antigone Kefala received Patrick White…

Celina Lei
a girl in a red dress lying down in a bright green grassed field.
Features

Why lying down is an artistic superpower

Going from our habituated upright selves to more horizontal positions can do wonders for creative thinking.

Jo Pickup
News

On the move: Latest sector appointments

New Executive Officer joins Flying Arts Alliance, new Board members for Screen Australia and the MSO, and more.

Richard Watts
display of marble sculpture busts
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login