This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Fringe benefits: does playing Edinburgh really help your career?

Four Australian artists reflect on their trip to the world’s biggest arts festival and consider whether the benefits of attending outweigh the emotional and financial costs.

It’s a great building, but…

ArtsHub steps inside the hugely anticipated Sydney Modern and asks, ‘Is it a good gallery?’

Can Powerhouse Photography deliver where ACP failed?

Sector voices have raised concerns over the history of management at the Australian Centre for Photography, but the deeper question is about what happens next.

Writing doesn’t deliver a living wage, says new Australia Council report

An Australian author’s average income is just $18,200 a year according to a new Australia Council survey.

Air is a powerful and welcome successor to Water

QAGOMA opens its summer blockbuster exhibition exploring the multifaceted dimensions of the air we breathe.

Top reviews for the week

Opera Review: Carmen on Cockatoo Island, Opera Australia ★★★1/2 ☆☆

A strong retelling of a timeless tale with always relevant social themes.

Dance review: Monsters ★★★★☆

An uncomfortable, thrilling glimpse into the darkness with which we are all learning to live.

Theatre review: Lele ★★★★1/2 ☆

A contemporary reinvention of Antigone, a story of finding your own way through honouring those that came before.

Career chatter this week

Why lying down is an artistic superpower

Going from our habituated upright selves to more horizontal positions can do wonders for creative thinking.

2022 graduates share a future built on community

Celebrating the return of in-person graduate showcases, ArtsHub looks at the future prospects for a new generation of artists.

So you want my arts job: Art Adviser

Between lots of phone calls, gallery visits and research, listening is key to being an Art Adviser, says Anna Waldmann.

Flashback Friday: From the Archives

How to procrastinate properly

First published in 2016, this article by former ArtsHub staffer Madeleine Dore is timeless. She takes a look at tactics for using procrastination well.