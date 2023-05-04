This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week – what were the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest?

Meet Dark Mofo’s new Artistic Director

Chris Twite, an an experienced creative director, curator and producer, will present his first Dark Mofo in 2024.

Vale Melbourne gallerist William Mora

Melbourne gallerist William Mora has died, aged 69.

Queer culture is under attack: fighting back

How can we reframe the conversation around drag story time events and stand up to the far right?

Who judges book covers? We all do

Reading a book by its cover.

Housing crisis pushes artists to the brink … of creativity

Unable to find suitable accommodation, one local artist has come up with a novel solution.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Music review: London Symphony Orchestra: Gustav Mahler, QPAC ★★★★★

Accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle’s superlative conducting of Mahler was a night to not only remember but cherish.

Comedy review: Dylan Moran, We Got This, Hamer Hall, MICF ★★1/2

A shambolic and disappointing show from a cult favourite.

Dance review: Identity, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

Two separate performances exemplify the grace and power of two of Australia’s leading choreographers: Daniel Riley and Alice Topp.

Book review: Overland issue 249, edited by Evelyn Araluen and Jonathan Dunk ★★★★1/2

This publication is of great interest to anyone passionate about contemporary Australian writing.

Exhibition review: Making the Metro Tunnel, Domain House ★★★★1/2

Artworks that explore Melbourne’s ongoing Metro Tunnel project.

Education and career chatter this week

Introducing ArtsHub‘s education and career portal

We’re giving renewed focus to arts education and career development. You can now find all our study and career stories in one easy to access place.

Tips on transitioning from student life to working life

Caught in the hiatus between student life and kicking off your professional career? Here are some tips to ‘keep calm and carry on’.

So you want my arts job: Court Artist

ArtsHub speaks with the courtroom illustrator responsible for capturing the criminal trial of Lindy and Michael Chamberlain.

And an ‘oldie but a goodie’ has popped up on our readers’ radar, indicating that mid-year reviews are starting to happen:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

