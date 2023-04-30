Meet Dark Mofo’s new Artistic Director

‘What Hobart and greater Tasmania have in spades is a very strong creative community in terms of practitioners, but also in terms of participants and viewers… There is just a wealth of talent that exists here and the people are so open to engaging with cutting edge experimental art,’ says Chris Twite, the newly appointed Artistic Director of winter festival Dark Mofo.

Twite, an experienced creative director, curator and producer, will present his first Dark Mofo program in 2024 and has been appointed for a three-year term.

Despite having a strong connection to Sydney, including two and a half years as a Senior Producer at Sydney Opera House, a similar period of time as a Sydney Festival Producer and 19 years at community radio station FBi, Twite is passionate about Hobart.

His Tasmanian connections include the Marion Bay leg of Falls Festival (Twite curated Falls Festival from 2017 to 2021) and over the last 14 months as Creative Director of Hobart Current (a major biennial showcase of contemporary art presented by the City of Hobart and the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery [TMAG]).

Given the way Hobart and its people have embraced Dark Mofo, Twite is excited about exploring his new home.

‘When you talk about Hobart itself, and you talk about place – place is something that I hold very central to a lot of the work that I’ve done,’ Twite tells ArtsHub.

This has been reflected most recently in his work at Sydney Festival, which placed a unique array of artists in unusual and obscure locations, including poetry in the safe of an Art Deco hotel and an array of live music in the 1970s chic of the Harry Seidler-designed Commercial Travellers’ Association building in the heart of the city.

‘The opportunity to do that in Hobart, where there are incredible spaces, is very exciting. Also, the city itself is just such an important part of the festival. It is as much a part of it as all the art and the music and food that goes on,’ he explains.

‘Witnessing those works within the space of Hobart makes the work different. These things couldn’t happen anywhere else besides Hobart. No one would let you do this. They wouldn’t participate. They wouldn’t engage in the same way that they are – and the joy in bringing other people to the city to see how amazing it is, that’s another important part of Dark Mofo, too,’ Twite says.

Twite takes over the reins from Leigh Carmichael, who has led Dark Mofo since its first iteration in 2013 and overseen several controversies, including 2018’s inverted crosses, and the deeply contentious and ultimately cancelled Union Flag project in 2021. In the wake of the incident, which caused great hurt among Aboriginal communities, Dark Mofo committed to repairing its relationships with First Peoples by establishing a $60,000 fund to seed new works by Tasmanian Aboriginal artists and appointing new cultural advisers.

‘I don’t really want to speak to previous festivals,’ Twite says diplomatically when the issue is raised, ‘but I will say that the festival’s ongoing commitment to Tasmanian First Nations, and broader First Nations people and artists, is something that I do plan to continue and wholeheartedly support.’

While stepping down from Dark Mofo, Carmichael will stay on in his role as Director of Hobart-based creative organisation DarkLab, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) group.

As Director of DarkLab, Carmichael will be focused on the overall leadership of the organisation as it continues its work on large-scale, permanent cultural activation projects, including the In The Hanging Garden precinct, the Odeon Theatre and Transformer.

Carmichael called Twite’s appointment ‘an important moment for the festival, as we aim to secure its long-term viability with new ideas and energy. We believe Chris’ deep experience within the Australian cultural scene will ensure the festival remains artistically vibrant, in an increasingly competitive landscape.’

Twite is looking forward to shadowing Carmichael at this year’s Dark Mofo and learning from him and the festival team.

‘The model is always that Artistic Directors leave and there is that drain of knowledge, and so to have someone like Leigh still in the building, to be able to draw upon that resource, I think is fantastic – for me particularly, going into the first festival. Just to be able to tap him on the shoulder and consult and ask advice, I think that’s a blessing,’ he said.

Despite Twite’s strong connection to the contemporary music sector, music wasn’t his first love, and he is looking forward to re-engaging with other art forms in his new role.

‘It’s almost a quirk of fate that I ended up in music because all of my training and higher education was in art history, and in arts management, and I was working in galleries before I kind of fell into music,’ he says.

‘But, as with so many people I think, during COVID we all realised, “what is the thing that we want to do and where do we want to be?” And I saw that what was missing was that connection back to the visual arts. So I was able to work with Olivia [Ansell, Festival Director] at Sydney Festival to really engage in some exciting commissions … to create these visual artworks and sound-based works, which were really engaging and very different. And then at the same time, [I’ve expanded] that with Hobart Current, working with a variety of different artists across the Gallery in public space in Hobart to create new commissions too. So it’s really something that I’ve gone back to with gusto, if I’m honest.’

DarkLab recently released the full 2023 Dark Mofo program, which resulted in record first day sales of over 40,000 tickets and $3.4 million in box office revenue. Dark Mofo 2023 runs from 8–22 June in Hobart, Tasmania.