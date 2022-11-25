This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

$2 million bequest for independent dance sector is ‘truly unprecedented’

Fellowships for 10 mid-career artists and 10 independent artists are ‘potentially life changing,’ says choreographer Lucy Guerin.

National Cultural Policy: Peak bodies urge PM to support ‘full investment’

20 organisations from multiple sectors have signed a letter to the PM urging a whole of government approach to the National Cultural Policy.

What pipeline partnerships can achieve for the theatre sector

An independent theatre and a State Theatre Company are working together to support and re-stage new Australian works.

Taking Sydney out of the picture – rebrand gets it right

Museum of History NSW is Australia’s newest cultural organisation, merging Sydney Living Museums with the NSW State Archives for a next generation of storytelling.

Recapping Victorian election arts promises

Opinion: Labor’s vision for the arts in Victoria

Grassroots support for the thousands of creatives across our state is essential for the sector to thrive, argues Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos MP.

Opinion: ‘Art is fundamental to our society’ say the Greens

It’s time to treat the arts as a public good, matched by public funding, says the Victorian Greens arts spokesperson and member for Melbourne, Ellen Sandell.

Opinion: The Arts – central to Victoria’s identity and economy

Shadow Minister for the Arts and Creative Industries David Davis MP puts forward the Victorian Liberal Party’s arts policies and platforms.

Top reviews for the week

Book review: Murder in Williamstown, Kerry Greenwood ★★★☆☆

The latest instalment in the Miss Fisher series offers more of the same high jinks from the plucky and ever-stylish detective.

Theatre review: Emilia ★★★☆☆

A little known 17th century poet is reimagined through a contemporary feminist lens.

Musical review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat ★★★★☆

A new version leans into its own sense of fun and ridiculousness.

Ballet Review: Swan Lake, West Australian Ballet ★★★★★

Iconic, accomplished, and ambitiously inventive, this is a Swan Lake for Western Australia.

Exhibition review: China – The past is present ★★★★1/2

How a country’s past informs its present through the lens of artists and creators spanning centuries.

Career chatter this week

Women artists on making at home

What do artists Louise Olsen, Karen Black and Zoe Young have in common? Learn how ‘home’ has influenced how and what they make.

Essential skills of a great copywriter

The scope and variety of clients and its high earning potential can make copywriting an attractive career or side hustle.

Getting public art right

A new toolkit makes navigating the detail-heavy environment of public art commissions easy with checklists and solid advice.

