This week’s arts news and trending topics

31 Mar 2023
Gina Fairley
Contemporary art collage of man running forward surrounded by eyes looking.

Keep your eye on this week's arts news.

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this week? ArtsHub takes a look at the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest – from ways to inspire creativity and post-election curiousity about the future of the arts in NSW, to a new fund focusing on cultural investment in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

7 Podcasts to boost your creativity

$2.3 million investment in western suburbs

An arts portfolio should raise questions; NSW Labor provides answers

Impediments to loaning artworks? Understand the new $11.8 million pathway

Curators’ responsibilities in spotlight as Chinese audiences feel ‘let down’

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

Opera review: Melbourne, Cheremushki, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2

Theatre review: Drizzle Boy, Bille Brown Theatre ★★★1/2

Theatre review: Bernhardt/Hamlet, Melbourne Theatre Company ★★★★★

Book review: Dark Mode, Ashley Kalagian Blunt ★★★★

Career chatter this week

How to plan arts conferences

So you want my arts job: Archaeologist

Australia is experiencing the ‘great burnout’

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager 

Making the jump from RAW Comedy

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

News

Dark Mofo 2023 program revealed

Dark Mofo 2023 returns to Nipaluna/Hobart this June, bringing new programs and crowd favourites.

Celina Lei
News

Opportunities and awards

TEDxSydney Youth seeking TikTok creatives, grants and funding opportunities, plus 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards nominees, children's book shortlist, and…

Celina Lei
artist Bruno Booth in a wheelchair, in a painted purple room
Opinions & Analysis

Access Rights in the arts: a shared responsibility

Siloing d/Deaf and Disabled people within the arts and cultural sector continues to lead to marginalisation. NAVA offers a pathway…

Leya Reid
News

$2.3 million investment in western suburbs

The Go West Fund will deliver more creative and cultural content in Melbourne’s rapidly growing west.

ArtsHub
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

New Board appointments at Perth Festival and Bundanon, AYO announces new CEO, and more.

Richard Watts
