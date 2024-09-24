News

Mobile makerspace for people with disabilities wins top design accolade

Access meets innovation with a mobile makerspace that delivers STEAM learning to people with disabilities.
24 Sep 2024 16:56
ArtsHub
Accessible Makervan that won at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards. A photo of a white van with the words STEAM visible on its side and back. The doors are open to show are elements can be pulled out to provide access.

Accessible Makervan. Photo: Supplied.

The Accessible Makervan, a mobile makerspace developed by inclusive technology researchers from Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology (FIT) in collaboration with Wallara, a disability support organisation, has won a top gong at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards.

Recognised for outstanding design excellence and its innovative co-design method, Accessible Makervan delivers STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) learning to individuals with intellectual disabilities across Victoria.

The van is equipped with essential makerspace equipment, including a 3D printer, laser cutter and portable electronic kits, enabling users to explore and develop their own STEAM activities.

FIT PhD student Jacqueline Johnstone led the initiative and dedicated over 100 hours to interview relevant stakeholders, including Wallara’s leadership, staff and clients, to understand their needs and contribute to the van’s design.

Johnstone says, “The challenge for us was to design a mobile makerspace with and for the Wallara community, developing a solution that accommodates diverse cognitive, motor and communication abilities.”

The group used a method called ‘bodystorming’ to drive the co-design process, which led to decisions around the layout, spacing and furnishing of the Accessible Makervan.

This approach involved participants physically enacting design concepts and scenarios to generate creative solutions and evaluate the van’s functionality.

“To the best of our knowledge this is the first time bodystorming has been employed to engage individuals with intellectual disabilities in the co-design process,” says Johnstone.

She continues, “Since verbal communication can present as a barrier, the hands-on bodystorming method allowed participants to actively contribute to the design and take ownership of the Makervan.

“The mobile makerspace has broadened participants’ understanding of STEAM. They are eager to engage in activities and often ask questions like, ‘What do you have for me today?’ or ‘Can we try this?’”

Read: Alter State: a celebration of Disability, art and radical care

FIT Associate Professor Kirsten Ellis adds, “Our Accessible Makervan project is helping to shift communal attitudes and demonstrate the potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities to thrive in STEAM education.”

Phil Hayes-Brown, Wallara CEO revealed that the success of the Accessible Makervan has strengthened the partnership with Monash University, and “we are considering deploying these accessible vans across our other programs”.

ArtsHub

