The inaugural Music and Data insight summit: April 2025

A new music and data summit is aiming to deliver insights to the music industry.
23 Apr 2025 12:09
Allison Dickie
Musicians holding instruments into the sky.

Music

Photo : Caleb George, Unsplash.

Victoria Music Development Office (VMDO) is an initiative funded by the State Government and delivered by Music Victoria. VMDO aims to provide resources and programs that support and sustain the Victorian music industry. And, for the first time, VMDO has curated the Music and Data insight summit, which will be presented from 28-29 April at Collingwood Yards.

“The VMDO is pleased to present our new summit and know it will be a thought-provoking and illuminating catalyst for new ideas to inspire and inform music professionals, academics, governments and others,” says VMDO General Manager, Kirsty Rivers.

This summit is one of the many events and research presentations that VMDO compiles in order to elevate the industry and support workers.

Rivers explains the inspiration for the VMDO’s new summit.

Read: Sleepless in Footscray

“It is important that we understand the latest music industry research, trends and insights, so that policies, regulation and investment that affect the sector remain current and relevant,” she says.

Over the two days, the meeting will host panels and presentations on various topics across the industry. Award-winning music broadcaster and journalist Sosefina Fuamoli will guide the summit as emcee, welcoming guests as they discuss music consumer trends, data from music venues and trends in workplace skills.

Summit highlights by day

Monday 28 April

  • Reflections from Lauren Mullings, CEO/Creative Director of Multicultural Arts Victoria, and Leah Avene from Co Culture Communication will explore how music workers of colour are driving industry change with resilience.
  • Using data, storytelling and collaboration, Green Music Australia CEO Berish Bilander and Miranda Nicol from Untitled Group will discuss how festivals and the music industry can form responses to emerging challenges.
Green Music Australia CEO Berish Bilander. Image: Supplied.
  • How does data influence change? Nicholas Pickard of APRA AMCOS will moderate a panel of Australia’s key musical policymakers as they unpack this question.
  • A debate will explore the power of using musical data versus working with a vibe. Artist Robert Baxter from Australian youth music organisation The Push will guide the discussion between Team Data and Team Vibe.

Tuesday 29 April

  • To create insight into the world of streaming, music industry researcher Tim Kelly will use the ARIA chart and revenue data to explore streaming economics while UK-based music strategist Chris Carey will discuss how streaming’s slow-money economy is affecting development in artists.
  • Music Australia is set to launch the first Listening In report: ‘Insights on live music attendance’. The session will include a discussion panel with Music Australia and Creative Australia presenters.
  • A networking reception will round off the summit.

The full summit schedule and ticket information can be found here.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

