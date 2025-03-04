The future of design in Australia

Returning for its 25th year, the exhibition Top Designs showcases Victoria’s next generation of designers and features student works that present solutions to real-world challenges.

Seventy-seven exceptional new makers are now on show at Melbourne Museum, with bold design reaching across disciplines.

From Hamish Brown’s EcoShades – eco-friendly sunnies made from repurposed coffee grounds and biopolymers – to Noah Freeman’s Cohab+ Modular Housing System – a smart, quick-build modular housing solution to alleviate Australia’s housing crisis – “these designs redefine possibilities and challenge how we think about and interact with the world around us,” explains the Museum.

Cohab+ Modular Housing System by Noah Freeman, Top Designs 2025. Photo: Nicole Cleary, courtesy of the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

Sustainability, place, community, automation and craftsmanship are key concepts and practicalities explored across this group of emerging designers.

Visitors to the exhibition will explore not only the objects, but the concepts behind them, in the working diaries of the students selected, stepping through material testing, prototyping and fabrication processes.

Sean Royal, Acting CEO and Director of Museums Victoria, says, “This exceptional showcase of student work not only highlights the remarkable creations on display, but celebrates the ideas, creative processes and critical thinking that inspire us all to reimagine our future.”

“For 25 years, Top Designs has highlighted the crucial role our education system plays inspiring the talented young people who are positively shaping the future of our state through creativity and innovation,” adds Ben Carroll, Victoria’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Education.

Dr David Howes, Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority Acting CEO, adds, “Top Designs showcases the quality of design and technology being developed in our schools. These areas are critical, not only as expressions of creativity, but as key industry sectors of the future.”

‘Fire and Ice’ by Jade Curci, ‘Top Designs’ 2025. Photo: Nicole Cleary, courtesy of the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority.

Alongside the exhibition, Top Designs 2025 features a series of educational forums led by industry experts, both online and on-site, and is a great learning opportunity for students wanting to forge a career in design.

Top Designs 2025 is showing at Melbourne Museum from Saturday 29 March through to Sunday 20 July.

The exhibition is presented as part of the VCAA’s VCE Season of Excellence, an annual showcase celebrating creative and innovative work from Victorian secondary schools, which also includes Top Talks, Top Screen, Top Arts, Top Class and Top Scribe.