The first ever Eurovision Tour arrives in Australia in November

Are you are Eurovision fan, but can only dream of affording the ticket to travel to Europe? Well, wish no longer. For the first time since the Eurovision Song Contest began in 1956 a version of the epic music event will go on tour.

Following concerts in London, Paris and Madrid, in November EUROVISION ON TOUR will tour to three Australian cities: Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

“The idea was first presented in 2019. After a worldwide pandemic plus two years of negotiation, Eurodrama Entertainment SL could secure the exclusivity and name-using rights from the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) to organise the first world tour of the Eurovision Song Contest,” said tour star and spokesperson, Italian-African pop star Senhit.

Known globally as the ‘Freaky Queen’, Senhit is a is a three-time fan favourite contestant in the Song Contest and will be heading to Australia. Her single ‘Adrenalina’ was a collaboration with US rapper Flo Rida for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Senhit added: “Australia has such a passionate Eurovision community, and I can’t wait to experience that energy first-hand.”

Australia joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, and is the only country in the world to receive multiple tour stops.

What to expect

Eurovision World Tour, coming to Australia in November. Image: Supplied.

A total of 18 Eurovision luminaries will perform the songs that captivated the world’s attention through the singing competition.

The full list of performers for the Australian tour include: Senhit (San Marino), 2016 runner-up Dami Im (Australia), 1991 winner Carola (Sweden), Destiny (Malta), Efendi (Azerbaijan), 2013 winner Emmelie de Forest (Denmark), Esther Hart (Netherlands), Jalisse (Italy), 1992 winner Linda Martin (Ireland), Nicki French (UK), Ovi and Ilinca Bacila (Romania), Rosa López (Spain), Silia Kapsis (Cyprus/Australia), Soraya (Spain), Sunstroke Project (Moldova), Suzy (Portugal), The Roop (Lithuania) and upcoming 2025 contestant Theo Evan (Cyprus).

In that group there are two Australians who have been confirmed to perform in the tour, the much loved Korean-Australian songstress from Brisbane Dami Im and the youngest 2024 Eurovision entrant, 17-year-old Silia Kapsis from Sydney.

There will also be a dedicated ‘fan zone’, essentially an area complete with stage props and legendary outfits (including some from ABBA) for special tickets holders to enjoy.

The Tivoli Brisbane, 13 November

The Palais Melbourne, 15 November

The Enmore Sydney, 17 November

Tickets on sale.