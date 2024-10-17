News

 > News

The first ever Eurovision Tour arrives in Australia in November

18 Eurovision stars head to Australia in a first ever world tour.
17 Oct 2024 14:58
ArtsHub
Black woman with curly blonde hair, green jacket and gloves. Senhit, Eurovision

Performing Arts

Senhit ‘I Am What I Am’, for Eurovision World Tour. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Are you are Eurovision fan, but can only dream of affording the ticket to travel to Europe? Well, wish no longer. For the first time since the Eurovision Song Contest began in 1956 a version of the epic music event will go on tour.

Following concerts in London, Paris and Madrid, in November EUROVISION ON TOUR will tour to three Australian cities: Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. 

“The idea was first presented in 2019. After a worldwide pandemic plus two years of negotiation, Eurodrama Entertainment SL could secure the exclusivity and name-using rights from the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) to organise the first world tour of the Eurovision Song Contest,” said tour star and spokesperson, Italian-African pop star Senhit.

Known globally as the ‘Freaky Queen’, Senhit is a is a three-time fan favourite contestant in the Song Contest and will be heading to Australia. Her single ‘Adrenalina’ was a collaboration with US rapper Flo Rida for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Senhit added: “Australia has such a passionate Eurovision community, and I can’t wait to experience that energy first-hand.”

Australia joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, and is the only country in the world to receive multiple tour stops.

What to expect

Crowd at contemporary music concert. Eurovision.
Eurovision World Tour, coming to Australia in November. Image: Supplied.

A total of 18 Eurovision luminaries will perform the songs that captivated the world’s attention through the singing competition.

The full list of performers for the Australian tour include: Senhit (San Marino), 2016 runner-up Dami Im (Australia), 1991 winner Carola (Sweden), Destiny (Malta), Efendi (Azerbaijan), 2013 winner Emmelie de Forest (Denmark), Esther Hart (Netherlands), Jalisse (Italy), 1992 winner Linda Martin (Ireland), Nicki French (UK), Ovi and Ilinca Bacila (Romania), Rosa López (Spain), Silia Kapsis (Cyprus/Australia), Soraya (Spain), Sunstroke Project (Moldova), Suzy (Portugal), The Roop (Lithuania) and upcoming 2025 contestant Theo Evan (Cyprus). 

In that group there are two Australians who have been confirmed to perform in the tour, the much loved Korean-Australian songstress from Brisbane Dami Im and the youngest 2024 Eurovision entrant, 17-year-old Silia Kapsis from Sydney.

Read: New musical celebrates Australian inventiveness

There will also be a dedicated ‘fan zone’, essentially an area complete with stage props and legendary outfits (including some from ABBA) for special tickets holders to enjoy.

The Tivoli Brisbane, 13 November
The Palais Melbourne, 15 November
The Enmore Sydney, 17 November
Tickets on sale.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
A black and white photo of magician, Lachlan Wilde. There is smoke covering his face.
Reviews

Magic review: Mysterons, The MC Showroom

A blend of storytelling and magic.

Kim Hitchcock
A dark-haired woman is holding up a book with a black cover. Behind her are black and white images of crime scenes and information.
Reviews

Theatre review: He Had It Coming, The Provincial Hotel

Infamous murderesses and attackers tell their stories, leaving the audience to judge whether they were justified.

Nina Culley
In a production of 'Years Years Bears', two women in colourful headscarves and sunglasses. One is standing behind the other and placing her hand over the other woman's mouth.
Reviews

Theatre review: Years Years Bears, Trades Hall

A promising mystery story still finding its feet.

Jenna Schroder
Reviews

Theatre review: Why Not Believe in Everything?, Club Voltaire

Laura Fisher’s first play is poetic, vibrant and very funny. 

Ash Brom
A performer on stage who is of Asian descent with a female-appearing body, wearing a nude slip. The performer is sitting on the side, holding a cup on top of the coffee machine and balancing a book on their head.
Reviews

Performance review: Girl's Notes, Melbourne Recital Centre

A performance that took inspiration from a book on how women should behave.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login