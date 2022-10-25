The cost reality of sculpture’s pleasure

Launching this year’s edition of Sculpture by the Sea Bondi (SXS), Founding CEO and Artistic Director, David Handley said: ‘It’s great to be back!,’ adding, ‘to the 108 artists from 16 countries – thank you for your patience.’

He also admitted that ‘being back’ has only been possible through a mix of private, corporate and government support – but that this journey of support needs to continue.

In a first, the internationally celebrated sculpture event will encourage visitors to offer a ‘voluntary contribution’ to view this year’s exhibition, which stretches along the coastline from Bondi to Tamarama, and draws on average 450,000 visitors each time it is staged.

‘A first for Sculpture by the Sea is that we are asking the public to contribute voluntarily on arrival, $5 for an individual and $10 for a family,’ said Handley.

‘The first port of call for that money is to go to the artists to cover extra costs incurred installing their work, and then the money goes to put on the exhibition, and hopefully, if any is left over, it goes towards freight for artists who haven’t sold their sculptures.’

Handley emphasised that payment is not compulsory, stating that the exhibition remains free. ‘We are hearing that one in three people are already donating these voluntary contributions … if you can spend that money it is greatly welcomed.’

Sculpture events like SXS have become a growing addition to the annual festival calendar, staged in vineyards to rainforests, nestled in valleys and along coastal walks. They are largely great free entertainment.

There are some exceptions, such as the McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery ($6 admission fee) and Sculpture at Scenic World ($49.90 discovery pass) where payment is a norm and is attached to a general park entry fee.

But for most like SXS, SWELL Sculpture Festival (Queensland’s version of SXS, which has been running for 21 years on the Gold Coast), Sculpture in the Vineyards/Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival (20th anniversary this year), and the newest – Le Petit Salon de Sculptures at Q Station, North Head Sydney and Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail – it has been harder to apply an ‘entry fee’ given their scattering along a public thoroughfare.

So the cost equation is a key point, especially given the broader public attendance at these events, usually strolling with latte in hand.

The reality of costs

At the launch of SXS, Handley continued that the average spend of an artist to be in the exhibition was $18,000. That is a lot of cups of coffee at less than the suggested ‘contribution’ for visitors.

Handley said, ‘95% of these sculptures were finished ready for this exhibition in 2020; [those] sculptures have been in garages, lounge rooms, in studios, ruining relationships. The artist put their money in [to those works] back in 2020 and have had to sit on those sculptures all that time.’

Handley said the organisation – which runs events in Bondi, Cottesloe in Perth and four editions in Aarhus, Denmark pre-pandemic – has been ‘busy behind scenes trying to keep this show afloat’.

Handley continued: ‘Thank you Aqualand, and our other sponsors for supporting us when we didn’t have an exhibition.

‘Each year we put two to three million dollars into artists’ bank accounts from our two exhibitions, with the bulk of these funds from sculpture sales.’

When COVID broke, and the 2020 and 2021 editions of SXS were cancelled, the not-for-profit organisation set up a fund that called on patrons and sponsors to step up and help fill that shortfall.

It raised $190,000 to support artists who had already committed and made work for the sculpture event, before government funding got rolling. Later, the NSW and Federal governments contributed collectively $275,000 to tide those artists, and the event, over.

Handley said: ‘Once you divide that by 108 artists it doesn’t go anywhere near the $18,000 on average each artists spends to be in the exhibition,’ adding how grateful he was for this support, while also using the statistic as a way of explaining the organisation’s call for visitor contributions.

Would you pay to see over 100 sculptures in an idyllic location? Here are six reasons to consider it.

Highlights of this year’s event

It would be easy to claim Sculpture by the Sea as one of Australia’s most photographed arts events on social media. Everyone has a favourite sculpture – some play off humour, while others play off location.

Donna Marcus, ‘Pivot’, installation view, Sculpture by the Sea Bondi 2022. Photo: Charlotte Curd.

Donna Marcus – Pivot

Queensland artist Donna Marcus turns to a topic with which we all became intimate during the pandemic – home and baking. Here her cake tins rise and twist almost like a whirly wind – located on a rocky point where you can literally feel the elements whistle around you. While the form feels mechanical, the patina of age, the sentimentality of association and memory makes her sculpture a human expression.

Joel Adler – Lens

Destined to be the darling of Instagram posts, Joel Adler’s mirrored sphere (pictured top) is in the exhibition’s prime position – on the point out from Mark’s Park. It has quickly become known as the ‘disco ball’, and hits all the gongs of engagement – it is reflective (capturing landscape and viewer), it is kinetic (inviting the viewer to give it a spin) and Adler gets the scale right (larger than life but not intimidating).

Adler first showed with SXS in 2019, and received the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice Award that year. His return is sure to be another hit (NSW-based).

Sally Kidall, ‘Bunker Down: Survival of the Fittest’, Sculpture by the Sea Bondi 2022. Photo: ArtsHub.

Sally Kidall – Bunker Down: Survival of the Fittest

Using a bit of disused stormwater access architecture, Sally Kidall offers one of the smartest and wittiest sculptures on show this year. It takes a stab at the Sydney property market – which literally looms over its location and along a walking path favoured by fitness fans.

Playing off fear and pandemic isolation dread – which has seemingly seeped into our DNA – Kidall offers a luxurious subterraneous security bunker complete with property details, QR code and website.

This is the eighth time the English artist has exhibited at SXS.

Tony Davis, ‘Folly Interstice’, installation view, Sculpture by the Sea Bondi 2022. Photo: Henrique Fanti.

Tony Davis – Folly Interstice

Towering and terrific, this striking seven-metre high Jarrah timber and steel sculpture has picked up the $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award for regional Western Australian artist Tony Davis, and is a deserving winner.

Davis said of his win: ‘I have been an artist for all of my adult life and this award validates my development and practice over a long period of time… Folly Interstice explores Donald Judd’s assertion, “if it’s not functional, it must be art”.’

For his sculpture, Davis has created an intimate secret space within the sculpture’s central axis, into which visitors are encouraged to walk – surrounded by earthy timber, with their only view the sky above. It is an immediate check-in with our place in the world, and the scale and power of nature is a humbling gift.

The Aqualand Sculpture Award is an acquisitive award, recognised as the most generous sculpture award in the southern hemisphere. Folly Interstice will be gifted by Aqualand for permanent public placement in Sydney.

The sculpture is Davis’ eighth work at Sculpture by the Sea Bondi, and he is also a member of the Cottesloe Decade Club, having shown 10 times there.

Charlie Trivers, ‘Bondi Sirens’, installation view, Sculpture by the Sea Bondi 2022. Photo: ArtsHub.

Charlie Trivers – Bondi Sirens

Created from carved laminated marine ply, this ribbony sculpture by Charlie Trivers seemingly echoes the fluid forms of the rolling ocean. Seated on a rock ledge, that interaction is brought into proximity.

Trivers said the work is inspired by coastal sandstone formations found naturally carved by time and erosion, adding that they ‘remind me of Amoeba and Mobius loops’.

This is Trivers’ 14th time to exhibit with SXS.

Juan Pablo Pinto and Cristian Rojas, ‘Selfish’, installation view Sculpture by the Sea Bondi 2022. Photo Henrique Fanti.

Juan Pablo Pinto and Cristian Rojas – Selfish

The work of collaborators Juan Pablo Pinto (Sydney) and Cristian Rojas (Chile) is like many public sculptures placed in festivals across the world that use humour to spark engagement. But, most often, these works are too heavy-handed and teeter on frothy kitsch.

This one gets it right in terms of scale and placement, leaving enough for the viewer to complete the work in their imagination, while being subtle enough as not to dominate the landscape.

Access for all

For the first time also, visitors to Sculpture by the Sea Bondi will have the opportunity to explore the exhibition using an official GPS-enabled, Sculpture by the Sea app. The app gives users the option to ‘like’ an unlimited number of artists’ sculptures, creating a personal shortlist of favourite sculptures ready to be voted for in the popular Allens People’s Choice Award.

The sculpture event will also host over 2000 school students from across greater metropolitan Sydney and regional NSW, with subsidised transport for 20 underprivileged schools. Plus over 500 people living with disabilities will visit via the Access and Inclusion Program, which began in 2009, to ensure all can enjoy the exhibition.

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi runs until Monday 7 November.

