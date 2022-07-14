The arts news you may have missed this week

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

YOUTH THEATRE: NIDA has announced a brand-new national learning program designed and dedicated to outer metropolitan and regional communities across Australia. Through live and digital storytelling, NIDA CONNECT will be available to young adults, across six states and territories, offering open access to skills development and specialist training.

MPavilion 2022 design render by all(zone), Thailand

PAVILION DESIGN (VIC): The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has released the design for its ninth MPavilion 2022 by Bangkok-based architecture and design practice all(zone) led by internationally-acclaimed architect Rachaporn Choochuey: a striking canopied structure set to bring the Queen Victoria Gardens to life from Thursday 17 November 2022.

Naomi Milgrom said: ‘[Choochuey’s] unique vision rethinks how design can impact our ways of living and the environment, and her work will require audiences to think more deeply about different ways of using materials in a sustainable future.’

THEATRE REFURB (NSW): Newcastle’s historic Victoria Theatre will be reinvigorated thanks to $4 million in funding from the NSW Government’s Creative Capital Program. Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the upgrade will bring the 168-year-old theatre to world-class cultural asset. Performances will return to the location within 12 months.

Concert Hall Renovations, Sydney Opera House, reopening 20 July. Photo: Anna Kucera

CONCERT HALL TO OPEN (NSW): After more than two years of extensive renewal works, Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall reopens to the public next week (20 July). It has been part of – and is the final project – in a 10-year program of capital works totalling almost $300 million to upgrade the building ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2023.

MOVING (NSW): KXT is moving after six years, to a new heritage building (including an old bank Vault) at 181 Broadway, Sydney. In 2021 productions at KXT were nominated for 16 Sydney Theatre Awards in nine categories across five productions. They also have an ambitious Artist Support program. The Vault at KXT will be a catalyst for the expansion of this critical work.

Byron Writers Festival has revealed its full program this week, for its forthcoming event on 26 – 28 August 2022. Themed ‘Radical Hope’, all tickets are now on sale for events with more than a 140 writers, thinkers and commentators this year.

2022 SALA Program has been released this week, celebrating its 25th anniversary. The festival of living artists runs from 1 – 31 August, with 648 events and a record number of 11,865 artists participating in 585 venues across Adelaide and regional SA. Check it out.

Margaret River Region Open Studios in WA, has announced it will return 10 – 25 September, with 168 artists participating.

Up Late is back at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art with two nights of live Australian music, DJs, bars and themed pop-up experiences to complement the major exhibition Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles. Friday 26 and Saturday 27 August. Check out the program.

Opening weekend program for Ultra Unreal at Sydney’s MCA, a multi-sensory exhibition with influences from religion, neuroscience, ecology, artificial intelligence, myth, gaming, and queer club cultures collide. The opening weekend will include queer performance, DJs on the terrace and provocative artist talks, over 22 – 23 July. There will also be an in-depth discussion between Ultra Unreal artist Lawrence Lek and curator Anna Davis. Ultra Unreal presents the works of six artists and collectives: Club Ate (Sydney), Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic (Bangkok & New York), Lawrence Lek (London), Lu Yang (Shanghai), and Saeborg (Tokyo).

Dance review: Counterpointe ★★★★☆

The Australian Ballet delivers a mix of old and new.

Musical review: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella ★★★★★

The shoe definitely fits: a timeless tale retold perfectly for a modern audience

Theatre review: Peer Gynt ★★★★☆

A live orchestra accompanies this famous but infrequently performed production with words by Henrik Ibsen and score by Edvard Grieg.

Exhibition review: After Fairweather ★★★★★

Ian Fairweather’s legacy through the eyes of contemporary First Nations and diaspora artists.

Book review: Words are Eagles, Gregory Day ★★★★1/2

An exploration into the cultural complexities of writing about nature in Australia.

DEMENTIA ON STAGE (NSW): In an Australia-first collaboration between Group Homes Australia, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), UNSW and Dementia Australia, participants with early-stage dementia will share their stories in a theatrical performance interwoven with live music performed by ACO musicians. Tamar Krebs, Founder of Group Homes Australia, who spearheaded the Australian production, believes in ‘doing dementia differently’. To Whom I May Concern is an interactive performance at The Neilson Pier 2/3.

JEWELLERY EXHIBITION (VIC): A new exhibition Jewellery and Body Adornment from the NGV Collection highlights the exquisite selection of works from antiquity to the present day, reflecting the wide variety of making traditions and practices across different material, cultural and geographical contexts. Showing 27 August 2022 – 12 June 2023; free entry.

CAST ANNOUNCED: In the Australian Premiere production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – it has been announced that Euan Fistrovic Doidge will play Joseph and Fijian-born songstress Paulini will play The Narrator. It opens at Capitol Theatre, Sydney from 11 February 2023, and tickets go on sale Friday 15 July.

ARI’S IMPACT CELEBRATED (WA): Curated by Julian Goddard and founding member Paul Thomas, a new exhibition at Art Gallery of WA sheds light on a period in Western Australian art when multi-disciplinary projects were undertaken by Perth-based art collective Media-Space across its life-span, 1981-1986. Media-Space projects drew from conceptual and performance art, as well as emerging computer and telecommunications technologies.

In addition to live events and exhibitions, a key element of their work was the documentation and distribution of artworks and artistic research through offset lithography, lo-fi photocopied publications and audio cassette tapes. The survey opens this week, until 20 November; free. A round table discussion will be held at AGWA this Saturday 16 July from 2-4pm.

RETHINKING STILL LIFE (VIC): Exploring the idea that the organic world is anything but still; a new exhibition, Still Life at Buxton Contemporary at the University of Melbourne, delves into the artistic and scientific representations of nature, pairing the work of 11 contemporary artists with objects from the University of Melbourne’s Herbarium collection. Now showing, until Sunday 6 November.

Artists featured: Mikala Dwyer, Nicholas Mangan, Angelica Mesiti, Clare Milledge, Vera Möller, James Morrison, Jahnne Pasco-White, Isadora Vaughan, Adele Wilkes, Mulkun Wirrpanda and John Wolseley. Curated by Jacqueline Doughty.

The Deep North – finale of original production – inSPACE 2022. Image supplied.

AFRICAN DIASPORA THEATRE (SA): A musical celebration of African culture and migration in South Australia, The Deep North, will come to Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre from 28 September – 1 October. Written by award-winning playwright Matt Hawkins, The Deep North, features compositions and performances by Adelaide musician James Bannah Jr and Adelaide rapper, singer and producer Elsy Wameyo, through a combination of hip hop, afro-beat, and RnB music.

The Deep North was created through a series of workshops within the African Australian music and arts community with South Australian Playwrights Theatre. Since its debut in 2021, The Deep North has been further developed through Adelaide Festival Centre’s inSPACE Development Program.

SHAKESPEARE DEBUT (NSW): Bell Shakespeare will present the first production in their new theatre space The Neilson Nutshell at Pier 2/3, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct from 4 – 7 August. Titled In A Nutshell, an ensemble cast will perform scenes and speeches from some of Bell Shakespeare Artistic Director Peter Evans’ favourite plays. The cast includes James Evans, Eleni Cassimatis, Harriet Gordon-Anderson, Robert Menzies, Blazey Best and Toby Schmitz.

FEMINIST SURVEY (NSW): Vivienne Binns: On and through the Surface has opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) this week, tracing 60 years of work by one of Australia’s most significant feminist artists. Curated in partnership with Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), it continues to 25 September. Entry is free.

BALLET (WA): Inspired by the story behind JS Bach’s iconic Baroque masterpiece, West Australian Ballet’s neo-classical season combines world-class dance with Bach’s captivating composition performed live by West Australian Symphony Orchestra’s chamber orchestra. Follow the journey of an insomnia-stricken man as he moves through his dreams, grapples with madness, as well as experiences moments of lucidity and peaceful stillness. 9 – 24 September at His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth.

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS (WA): His Majesty’s Theatre lights up from 2 – 21 August with Clare Watson’s captivating reimagining of The Glass Menagerie – a mind-bending masterpiece that questions truth and reality. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle award for Best American Play back in 1944, the play thrusted Tennessee Williams into the international spotlight. Now in 2022 it’s back, and it’s never hit so close to home.

ALTERNATIVE MUSIC (NSW): AltFest is a celebration of alternative and diverse music at its best. It delivers artists who don’t subscribe to being defined by a single genre of music – instead blurring and pushing artistic and creative boundaries. Presented at The Factory Theatre, Marrickville, 3 September, with headlining artists Cry Club, Abbe May, Charley and MARZ.

VR INSTALLATION: Two exciting new exhibitions open at Hazelhurst Gallery (in the Shire) on Saturday 25 July: Jess Johnson and Simon Ward: Terminus, virtual reality installation which has been touring from the NGA, Alison Clouston & Boyd: Delving & Branching, an immersive installation of sculpture and sound by Bundeena based artists.

PINCHGUT TOURING (NSW): Pinchgut Opera is thrilled to bring their acclaimed concert, Monteverdi’s Vespers to Newcastle and Armidale in New South Wales, in their first self-presented regional tour, which takes off 29 July – 1 August. Ticketing information.

REGIONAL OPERA (VIC): Opera Australia return to Bendigo this month with Rossini’s most famous piece, The Barber of Seville, 23 July at Ulumbarra Theatre.

YOUTH DANCE (ACT): After six months of intense training and rehearsals, 16 elite young local dancers will take to the stage of Erindale Theatre on 22 – 23 July to perform The Training Ground’s original full-length contemporary work, UNRAVEL. It will meld dance, short films and a thrilling modern soundtrack in a reinvention of the classic ballet Romeo and Juliet.

DISABILITY CELEBRATED (SA): Unmasked by NDSP Art Collective is NDSP Plan Managers’ inaugural (SALA) Festival exhibition featureing over 120 artworks produced by a pool of talented artists with disability in collaboration with various support coordinators and organisations that are involved in the disability community. The pieces in display include paintings, ceramics, jewellery, sculptures, digital art, and photography. Showing 8 – 12 August; for venue and details.

EXHIBITION FROM BUSHFIRE’S ASHES (NSW): Sturt’s new exhibition, BURNING CURIOSITY honours the wisdom, courage and resilience of world renowned Balmoral potters, Sandy Lockwood, Steve Harrison and Meg Patey who each have a lifetime of learning, understanding and deep respect for fire and nature in their practice. Each artist has a long history with Sturt, and more specific to this exhibition were significantly impacted by the bushfires that destroyed their town. Opening and artist talks on Sunday 24 July, and continuing through 11 September.

AFGHAN REMEMBERED EXHIBITION (NSW): Twenty Years: The War in Afghanistan, a new exhibition coming to The Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre in August, brings together powerful and diverse Afghan voices to assess the legacy of the post 9/11, US-led war in Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban.

The exhibition will be presented at Blacktown Arts with Diversity Arts Australia as a partner, running from the 2 August – 3 September 2022, with a public program featuring panel discussions, Afghan tea and a film screening, all exploring Afghan culture, the conflict in Afghanistan and Australia’s responsibility in its future.

The exhibition features work by internationally renowned Afghan-Australian artists, Khadim Ali, Elyas Alavi; London based Afghan artist, Orna Kazimi, Afghan photo journalist, Najiba Noori, Melbourne based street artist Tia Kasambalis, journalist Antony Loewenstein, and a specially commissioned short film commenting on the legacy of the war has been made by two, anonymous female Afghan-Australian artists.

LECTURE SERIES (SA): Writing, Gender and the Natural World is a six-part speaker series featuring nine of Australia’s top Female and non-binary writers discuss the importance of our environment. On Wednesday 27 July 5.30pm, the University of South Australia’s Creative People, Products and Places Research Centre (CP3).

OPEN HOUSE (VIC): Buildings and public spaces across Stonnington will throw their doors open during Open House Melbourne weekend on 30 and 31 July. With this year’s theme of Built/Unbuilt seeking to kick-off a conversation about the future of architecture, landscape, and urban design – 14 sites across Stonnington. Open House Melbourne website.

KIDS ARTS FESTIVAL (NSW): Following a two-year hiatus, Casula Powerhouse Arts Center’s annual Way Out West (WOW) Festival returns in person this school holidays from 24 – 30 September. With an expanded seven day program overflowing with crazy and creative family fun, WOW will deliver a wide range of arts, cultural events and activities suitable for children, young people, families, and people of all abilities.

AMADEUS IS COMING (NSW): Acclaimed Welsh actor and producer Michael Sheen will star as Salieri in a gripping new production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony and Academy Award®-winning masterpiece Amadeus. The ambitious contemporary production combines theatre, opera and classical music with lavish costumes directed by Australian fashion house Romance Was Born. It will be staged in the newly transformed Concert Hall from 27 December 2022 – 21 January 2023. Tickets on sale this week.

TOURING MULTICULTURAL COMEDY: A superb line-up of some of Australia’s best stand-up comedians, sharing stories from around the world converge for the Multicultural Comedy Gala, touring regional centres from QLD to WA. Check out the schedule … and laugh.

