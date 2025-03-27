The 2025 Stand Up! grant recipients have arrived

With the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) now off and running, the Stand Up! initiative is bringing three emerging comedy artists to the stage. Created in 2019 through a partnership between MICF and the Victorian Government, Stand Up! aims to strengthen and support the careers of talented women and non-binary comic performers. With young Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon, who was murdered on the way home from a gig in 2018, as the inspiration behind this program, each year this grant reminds crowds of her ambition and promise, as well as the importance of bolstering support for emerging creatives.

Stand Up! assists with the entire process of delivering a show to the stage. From marketing, promotion, and assistance with venue costs, all the way to supporting talent rehearsals and transport, the grant program works hand in hand with MICF’s Light the Way Home Initiative, which is fuelled by donations, ensuring that vulnerable performers, often working late nights in or around the CBD, can get home safely.

Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks speaks to the importance of Stand Up! “Previous recipients have secured managers, booked tours and turned comedy into a full-time career. We look forward to seeing these recipients light up the stage at one of the world’s largest comedy festivals – and watching their careers go from strength to strength up ahead,” he says.

This year, the three new recipients include Deadly Funny winner, Janty Blair, RAW Comedy runner-up Meg Jäger and previous Best Newcomer nominee Maddy Weeks.

Janty Blair returns this year after winning MICF’s First Nations comedy competition, Deadly Funny (2022), and performing at the Festival’s Gala in 2024. As a proud Butchulla, Mununjali and Woppaburra woman, Blair loves sharing her brand of Blak comedy. Her bright talent has earned her a Moosehead Award for 2025.

Meg Jäger is a high school history teacher by day, and a rising comic star by night. With nearly four years of comedy experience under her belt, she was titled Runner Up for Australia’s largest open mic comedy competition, RAW (2023), and cast as one of the upcoming comedy stars in Comedy Zone (2024). Having opened for renowned acts like Aaron Chen and Mel Buttle, Jäger is gearing up for her own show in MICF 2025.

Stand Up! grant recipient Meg Jäger. Photo: Supplied.

Originally from Goulburn, and now based in Melbourne/Naarm, the non-binary personality, producer and comedian, Maddy Weeks, has a reputation for being high-energy and enthusiastic. Emerging quickly in the comedy scene, their time hosting live-to-air variety show Wait, We’re Live!? won them an Antenna Award in 2023 and, in 2024, they received a nomination for MICF’s prestigious Best Newcomer award.

Stand Up! grant recipient Maddy Weeks. Photo: Supplied.

MICF is delighted to have these three artists take the stage.

Festival Director Susan Provan AO says, “Our Stand Up! grant recipients are bold, funny women and non-binary performers, strongly committed to their comedy careers, unafraid to use their voices to generate social change and motivated by their authentic and joyful passion for comedy. They are creating fresh, challenging work that makes their audiences think hard and laugh hard.”

Each of the Stand Up! grant recipients has more information and tickets available for their MICF shows online now.