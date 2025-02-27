News

Back come the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Funny Tonners…

After a great launch to the partnership last year, ArtsHub and MICF are again joining forces to bring you the best of the Funny Tonne reviews for the 2025 Festival.
27 Feb 2025 11:28
Madeleine Swain
Comedy

Applications to be join this year’s Funny Tonne team are open now. Image: Supplied.

Last year MICF and ArtsHub made like Louis and Rick and kicked off the start of a beautiful friendship, and in 2025 we’re all back for more. One of the pillars of this partnership is ArtsHub‘s support of the Funny Tonne program.

A popular component of MICF since the initiative was established in 2005, Funny Tonne is an opportunity for new and enthusiastic reviewers of comedy to get some runs on the board, see as many shows as they possibly can and write as many honest and engaging reviews as they possibly can too.

The reviews get published on MICF’s website over the three and a half weeks of the festival but, as the Funny Tonne partner, we’ll also round up the best and share them here on ArtsHub.

And that’s not all – our editorial team will sit down with this year’s selected Funny Tonners to share some reviewing tips and tricks, and impart the wisdom (!) gained by our decades of experience with the red pen and (always gratefully received) comp media tickets. As the Festival draws to a close, we’ll also comprise the judging team that picks the overall winning review/reviewer and be on hand to award a $250 cash prize.

Does that sound like something you’d like to be in on? Then head to MICF’s application form to register your interest. Applications to be on the Funny Tonne roster for 2025 are still open, but close on 9 March, so don’t hang about!

Of course, that’s not all the MICF related articles you’ll find on ArtsHub; we’ll also be running our usual news and reviews. In fact, we’ve already started, thanks to regular comedy contributor, Daniel Herborn… writing about the art of musical comedy and the rise of the live game show. Look out for more from Daniel and the rest of the editorial team as the Festival kicks into gear.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival runs from 26 March to 20 April 2025 at venues all over the city.

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

