Textile-based artworks unfurl narratives of diversity in Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden

Women from Multicultural backgrounds find connection through storytelling via plants and textiles.
15 Apr 2025 10:42
Gina Fairley
overhead image of hands holding hand made textile objects. Cul Collective.

The Gul Collective, detail. Photo: Paula do Prado.

The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is the perfect setting to view artworks inspired by plants and memories, especially when considered in terms of how they inform our connections with place and culture.

Opening in May, the exhibition Plant Stories in Thread is more than traditional botanical illustrations – it turns to the essence of the quality of plants to create a more tactile engagement with nature, and uses textiles as the connector between a sense of place and the tacit knowledge of hands-on making.

The exhibition is being presented by Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) and has been developed through a series of collaborative workshops. The GUL Collective describe themselves as “a passionate group of artists and storytellers” emerging from the Multicultural Women’s Hub, which is an initiative of ACE. The exhibition grew from a series of slow-making workshops led by artist Paula do Prado, where participants explored approaches to fibre and textile materials as a means of fostering an exchange of cultural knowledges.

Prado explains: “The creative process behind these works was just as important as the final pieces themselves. The workshops became spaces for exchange – between personal and cultural histories, contemporary and traditional textile techniques, and the past and present. The artworks reflect not only the significance of plants in our lives, but also the way art can be a vessel for remembering, healing and connecting.”

Women sitting around table making textile artworks together. Gul Collective.
Making circle with The Gul Collective. Photo: Paula do Prado.

Yamane Fayed, Producer of the Multicultural Women’s Hub, adds: “This exhibition is the result of a journey of shared storytelling and creative exploration. Over more than two years, the GUL Collective has unearthed deeply personal connections to plants… It is a celebration of resilience, heritage and artistic collaboration.”

While the individual artists brought personal memories of homelands and traditional and contemporary textile techniques to their making, they also visited contemporary art exhibitions and Parramatta Park, and undertook botanical tours at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan to help inform their artworks. 

The artworks draw inspiration from a rich array of plants and flowers, including Balloon vine, Sacred lotus, jasmine, camellia and native species like Bunya pine, Wollemi pine and flowering gums.

ACE is a Western Sydney-based community arts organisation, established in 1994. The organisation is committed to social justice and uses creativity to reverse disadvantage through ground-breaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with communities.

You can see Plant Stories in Thread, at the Garden Gallery, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney from 5–21 May 2025.

The exhibition will officially launch on Thursday 8 May, 11 am-1 pm and a public program will be offered over the weekend periods.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

