Story week 2023 will champion the resilience of language and culture

Story Week 2023 (SW23) will take place from 1-8 October in various locations around Sydney. Highlights include multilingual reflections and Indigenous voices, the art of shouting, a slam final at Sydney Opera House and poets vying against ChatGPT. Nearly 100 guest writers will partake in the many events around the city, with comedian Nazeem Hussain, creator of TV shows Legally Brown and Orange is the New Brown the 2023 Story Week Ambassador.

Also headlining this year are Australian Poetry Slam Champion Solli Raphael and award-wining poet Madison Godfrey, alongside disability activist Hannah Diviney and transgender non-binary author Dylin Hardcastle.

SW23 Creative Director Miles Merrill explains, ‘We’ve structured this celebration around the theme of ‘Palimpsest’ – half-erased words still visible beneath bold text. We’re thinking about languages that will not die, culture bursting through colonisation and voices shouting behind policy. Story Week activities are like those giant Gymea lilies growing between concrete slabs on the highway.’

To underscore Merrill’s vision, Story Week imagines a series of crossed-out alternative names for this annual celebration that has resulted in four programming themes:

Story Weak – talks and stories of vulnerability and weakness

Story Work – workshops and professional development

Story Woke – social justice conversations and performances

Story Wick – poetry slams and inspiring experiences

All of these have converged with the tagline: ‘Be Heard – Be Seen’.

ArtsHub asked a number of participants to elaborate on their involvement in this year’s SW23.

Within the program’s many events is the session ‘WTF do we love/hate about WFH?, a conversation about remote work for creatives who need solitude but crave connection.

As well as featuring at the Sydney Slam Final, Sarah Lock will be presenting as part of the WFH panel – ‘an interesting topic for a homeschooling/ stay-at-home mum who lives regionally and spends most of my days in solitude on a rural property!’ she points out. ‘Many of the lifestyle choices I’ve made do not generally get a huge amount of representation in the public forum. So often I find people intrigued by my day-to-day and curious about my experiences, so I’m really looking forward to talking about adopting a more solitary or independent existence after being born and growing up in bustling, busy London.

‘I will be providing insights into some of the ways I have learned to combat loneliness and remain connected as a creative and as a human, when physically distanced from society, as well as candidly divulging some of the more challenging aspects of spending most of my time at home alone,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Meanwhile, ‘First Person Voice’ will be a showcase of First Nations artists in panels and performances curated by Gamilaroi poet and Word Travels Creative Producer Luke Patterson. Bundjalung illustrator Charmaine Ledden-Lewis will collaborate with Patterson in teaching young minds how to mix words and art.

This session on illustrating First Nations poetry is nestled within a school holiday program that also features performances, workshops and a poetry slam. Children between seven and 12 years old will have their own time to shine in the Kids’ Story Day.

There is an emphasis on First Nations work in SW23. Poet, podcaster and community worker, Brooke Scobie says, ‘I’ll be performing some pieces from my unpublished poetry manuscript that was selected as a finalist for the 2023 David Unaipon Award. I want to share story through poetry, to help our audience better understand Country and understand themselves through Country.’

Writer Bebe Backhouse-Oliver adds, ‘We’re at a very important and exciting time in our country for truth-telling and a part of this is the expression of identity. Our histories, experiences and stories are broad, varied, rich and exciting and we need to be empowered to have our voices heard. The literary landscape in Australia is being deepened with Blak stories, and it’s about time.’

Other highlights of SW23:

‘Strong Stories of the Weak’, is a partnership with FBi Radio that will ask writers to tell their personal stories about weakness.

‘Chat Battle’ promises to be the first live test of poets pitting themselves against ChatGPT.

‘Write What You Don’t Know’ will challenge the authenticity of the writer’s voice, while ‘Multilingual Stories’ is set to embrace narratives in their original languages.

The week’s proceedings will end on Sunday 8 October with the ‘Australian Poetry Slam National Final’, a battle among the nation’s best performance poets at Sydney Opera House, featuring Ubud Poetry Slam Champion Uphie Abdurrahman.

Another guest, poet, editor and weaver, Anne-Marie Te Whiu, sums up the SW23’s overarching ethos: ‘Sharing our stories, our dreams and memories, sharing our grief and our wonderment are all really vital as writers. But what’s equally as important are willing listeners and readers – an audience who will bear witness to the words shared. Events like Story Week play a pivotal part in the literary landscape and help us connect to each other as our ancestors did – through stories.’

Story Week 2023 is presented by Word Travels, a not-for-profit arts organisation that creates literary and literacy programs for festivals, private companies, libraries, schools and cultural institutions around the Asia Pacific, with a focus on developing performing writers.

