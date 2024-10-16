News

Stephen Page and William Barton collaborate for Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 season

The fruits of Sydney Dance Company’s annual New Breed showcase of emerging choreographic talent, as well as new works by established artists, are celebrated in the Company’s 2025 season.
16 Oct 2024 13:56
Richard Watts
A sequence from Rafael Bonachela’s 'Somos', which is featured in Sydney Dance Company's 2025 season. A female dancer, long dark hair cascading towards the floor, holds one leg up in a sharply vertical position as she falls back into a shirtless male dancer's arms.

A sequence from Rafael Bonachela’s ‘Somos’, which features in Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 season. Photo: Pedro Greig.

The world premiere of a new collaboration between choreographer Stephen Page AO, the former Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre, and acclaimed yidaki player and composer William Barton, has been announced as part of Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 program.

Unungkati Yantatja – one with the other marks the first time that Page, a descendant of the Nunukul people and the Munaldjali clan of the Yugambeh Nation, has collaborated with Barton, a Kalkadunga man.

The new dance work will feature Page’s choreography performed alongside Barton’s music – with Barton accompanied by the award-winning Omega Ensemble, who commissioned the score – and is part of a triple bill, Continuum, to be staged at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre next October.

A new, as-yet unnamed work by Sydney Dance Company’s Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela also features in Continuum, as does Keir Choreographic Award recipient Tra Mi Dinh’s Somewhere between ten and fourteen, an ode to change and a study on twilight that originally debuted in the Company’s 2023 New Breed program and which has been reimagined for a larger ensemble for its mainstage presentation.

L-R: Rafael Bonachela, William Barton, Tra Mi Dinh and Stephen Page AO in a publicity image for Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 production, ‘Continuum’. Photo: Neil Bennett.

New Breed, the Company’s annual showcase of emerging choreographic voices, returns for its 12th year in December 2025, featuring four new works by four choreographers and supported by The Balnaves Foundation, while the season also features an encore season of Bonachela’s 2023 work Somos (the choreography of which was described as ‘hypnotic and deeply seductive’ by ArtsHub reviewer Matthew Collins) in both Melbourne and Sydney.

“I’m delighted to reveal the exciting journey we have in store for 2025 – an incredibly beautifully crafted blend of new creations, powerful collaborations, and national and international tours,’ says Sydney Dance Company Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela.

“The opportunity to bring choreographer and dancer, Stephen Page, back to our Company to work with the ensemble and create a new work in response to the music of William Barton is a very special and important moment. This work will be the first time these Australian icons have collaborated, which is such a momentous occasion, and for William to be joined live on stage by the Omega Ensemble makes it all the more special.

“We were also blown away by Tra Mi Dinh’s captivating piece in the 2023 New Breed program, and this triple bill is the perfect moment to bring this to the mainstage. And, by popular demand, we’re proud to bring back Somos, an emotive work performed in the round, which breaks down the walls between dancer and audience,” Bonachela says.

Other elements of Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 season include the interactive family show Club Origami, choreographed by Takeshi Matsumoto and originally presented in 2023, and the fourth edition of INDance, the Company’s showcase of independent dance artists supported by the Neilson Foundation.

Twofold, a double bill featuring Bonachela’s Impermanence alongside Melanie Lane’s new work, Love Lock, will tour internationally, with dates in Slovenia and France already announced, while the Company’s 2024 production momenta tours nationally.

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

In related news, The Balnaves Foundation and Sydney Dance Company have announced critically acclaimed choreographer and New Breed alumni Raghav Handa as The Balnaves Foundation Artist in Residence for 2025.

Now in its second year, The Balnaves Foundation Artist in Residence program allows independent choreographers to work across all departments of Sydney Dance Company for one year, exposing recipients to a complete artistic, production and administrative cycle.

Handa is a celebrated choreographer and dancer of Indian heritage, whose works have featured in festivals across Australia and internationally. His movement combines traditional Kathak and contemporary language to create a unique vocabulary that he fashions into multifaceted, engaging explorations of complex and challenging themes.

Learn more about Sydney Dance Company’s 2025 season.

