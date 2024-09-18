News

 > News

Spot yourself in Spencer Tunick’s first Australian exhibition

Spencer Tunick’s Brisbane exhibition will be a milestone, celebrating 30 years of photographing nude installations, while the artist will also debut his latest Australian project.
18 Sep 2024 10:42
Gina Fairley
Group of naked people walking along river edge. Spencer Tunick

Visual Arts

Spencer Tunick, ‘TIDE’, Brisbane, 2023. Image: Supplied courtesy the artist.

Share Icon

Spencer Tunick is an artist who has made a name for himself by getting nude – well, asking lots of people to get nude for him.

The US artist is returning to Australia for his latest project as part of MELT Festival. It will pair the premiere of his latest project TIDE, which was first created on Brisbane’s Story Bridge, on 18 November 2023, with a monumental second installation of RISING TIDE on the Bridge, on Sunday 27 October 2024.

“Creating TIDE was a very special experience, and I hope the exhibition will speak to diverse groups of people. It is a privilege to be making art that centres on the LGBTQIA+ community with all its beauty and vibrance,” said Tunick of the project, in a formal statement.

This year marks Tunick’s 30th anniversary of documenting the live nude figure in public spaces, using photography and video. During that time, he has organised over 100 installations around the globe, involving thousands of participants.

He is again calling for volunteers to make his next image. You can sign up to be part of RISING TIDE – and in return, you will receive a print of the final artwork, taken by Tunick, as a gift of appreciation from Brisbane Powerhouse and MELT.

The bridge will be temporarily closed for this major art event, which will feature thousands of live nude figures in celebration of diversity, equity, inclusion, and Brisbane’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

Brisbane Powerhouse Program Manager and TIDE and RISING TIDE Curator, Emmie Paranthoiene says, “Many of the participants at TIDE expressed the joy and positive power of acceptance they felt from taking part in the installation. We hope that thousands more people will have the same experience when Spencer creates RISING TIDE on the Story Bridge on Sunday 27 October.”

An Australian debut exhibition

While Tunick has worked in Australia a number of times now, this is the first time he will present a major exhibition.

Brisbane Powerhouse is working with MELT Festival to present the TIDE Exhibition, which has been described as a projected video exhibition.

It will be the first time that participants can gaze upon themselves – well, if they can find themselves in a sea of flesh.

Read: Nearly 5 billion photos are taken daily – so here’s how to stand out

What drives Tunick’s compulsion to frock off

Group of naked people sitting on rive edge is city setting, Spencer Tunick, Brisbane.
Spencer Tunick, ‘TIDE’, Brisbane, 2023. Image: Courtesy the artist.

Tunick has been documenting the nude figures in public en masse since 1992, in some of the most iconic and dramatic locations across the world – both natural and man-made. The mass group is always unclothed, and are intended to challenge notions of nudity and privacy, rather than inciting voyeurism or debates around sexuality. What they do, is unify people.

The outcome – a photograph or video piece – is what remains of these ephemeral events. In them Tunick stages the crowd so that the bodies almost become a landscape in themselves, flowing and melding together in a seamless form.

A participant in the first installation of TIDE on Story Bridge last year, said, “My body has worn many years of factory jobs. I love the oneness of spirit Spencer brings out among diverse people with disparate beauty in public.” 

In many ways they lose their intimacy for the individual, while creating a shared connection that has its own sense of intimacy created through a bond.

In more recent years Tunick has instructed his group of sitters to take a standing position, or to lie down – working against the conventions of traditional portrait photography. While the primary message is one that pushes against stereotypes of identity, Tunick also advocates to elevate acceptance and awareness around cancer, HIV/AIDS, LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as other considerations such as climate change and the built environment.

The TIDE Exhibition will be showing from 28 September – 10 November at Brisbane Powerhouse. This is a MELT Festival 2024 event.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Kirsha Kaechele and supporters, Ladies Lounge Supreme Court of Tasmania Hearing. A group of more than 20 women wearing navy business suits lined up in single file, with Kirsha at the front.
News

Determined to "drive men crazy", Mona’s Ladies Lounge saga continues in the Supreme Court

Artist Kirsha Kaechele has appealed the ruling to allow men inside Mona’s Ladies Lounge and feels “inspired” by the Supreme…

Celina Lei
The 2024 Bankstown Biennale curatorium. (Left) Coby Edgar (A b&w photo in high contrast of a person with a serious expression, with long dark hair).(Centre) Still from ‘Brute Force >> Merge Sort’, Jason Wing, 2019. (A photo of a person with short brown hair and a long beard, with what appears to be two emblems painted on his face. There is a red square hovering over his right side of the face, which has been digitally manipulated into black and white). (Right) Rachael Kiang (A b&w photo of a person smiling with long curly dark hair).
News

2024 Bankstown Biennale tackles differences through shared stories

Bankstown Arts Centre's third First Nations-led Biennale centres equitable multiculturalism through the theme 'Same Same/Different'.

ArtsHub
2025 Createability Internship Program for creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf. Image: Past Createability participant Holly Jane Cohle and Scott Andrew. A vibrant photo of Holly and Scott in discussion in front of a green and blue art piece laid out in front of them. Holly is sitting, wearing a pink beret with blue hair, a cartoon tshirt and a stripped jacket. Scott is standing and looking at holly, wearing a grey scarf and black jacket. They appear to be inside a studio or warehouse.
News

Opportunities and awards

Emerging composer fellowship open for applications, plus Victorian live music investment, finalists of play award and more!

Celina Lei
A shoal of red and gold fish swimming in turquoise waters. Sorrento Art Prize
Opinions & Analysis

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions

Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia's newest and richest offering.

Gina Fairley
Laak Boorndap. A gardener in a pink shirt and grey cap is tending a flower bed in an urban garden alongside a path on which people are walking. In the foreground a young blonde girl dressed in white is crouched down touching flowers.
Sponsored

Invitation for a Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artist to create a permanent commission in new Melbourne urban garden

The Melbourne Arts Precinct transformation project is seeking Expressions of Interest for an artwork to be situated in Laak Boorndap’s…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login