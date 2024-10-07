Sondheim’s Follies and Boojum! revival feature in Victorian Opera 2025 season

“I think one of the biggest problems in my life is the fact that you’ve got to be practical,” says Stuart Maunder, Artistic Director of Victorian Opera.

Theatre availability, orchestral availability, the requirements of funding bodies and other opera companies’ programming all influence Maunder’s decisions when it comes to assembling a season for Victorian Opera (VO), he explains.

“It’s not as easy, indeed or as luxurious as being able to say, ‘Stuart wants to do something about, I don’t know, the plight of refugees in Afghanistan,’ for example. But I love a good challenge.”

Maunder has clearly risen to the challenge for the company’s 2025 season, which includes the first-ever fully staged Australian production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies, Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s 1921 opera Katya Kabanova (aka Káťa Kabanová), English composer Jonathan Dove’s chamber opera adaptation of Jane Austen’s Regency-era novel Mansfield Park, and a revival of the Lewis Carroll-inspired Australian opera Boojum!, which premiered at the 1986 Adelaide Festival.

Sondheim’s Follies, the late composer’s seventh Broadway production, was first presented in Australia at the Melbourne International Festival of the Arts in 1993 in concert form, and has never had a full staged production in this country to date.

Why? “Because it’s too expensive,” Maunder says. “There’s no other word for it.”

The original, lavish production of Follies was one of the costliest shows ever mounted on Broadway in its day and, despite being a financial failure, making no return for its investors, is beloved by musical theatre aficionados.

Exploring “the effects the past has on the present and the future,” according Ted Chapin’s memoir about the original production, When Everything Was Possible, VO’s production of Follies will be directed by Maunder himself, with the cast including Marina Prior, Antoinette Halloran, Geraldine Turner, Rhonda Burchmore, Colette Mann and Evelyn Krape, among others.

Having directed “about five” Sondheim productions for VO to date (including the recent staging of Sweeney Todd at Arts Centre Melbourne), Maunder is excited to present Follies in Melbourne next year at the Palais Theatre, with the score performed by Orchestra Victoria.

“Melbourne is a theatre city, and the cast we’ve assembled is extraordinary and they are largely Melbourne-based. When I was in Adelaide, at the State Opera South Australia, so few practitioners live in that particular state. It adds an enormous amount to your cost base to have to fly everybody in, so here in Melbourne it’s lucky that we can field these extraordinary performers,” he tells ArtsHub.

VO’s 2025 season also includes Abduction, a reimagining of Mozart’s The Abduction from the Seraglio directed by Constantine Costi (the co-writer and director of Sydney Festival’s upcoming Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera), and a new opera for families, The Lyrebird’s Voice, staged across Melbourne’s outer suburbs and developed by Peter Rutherford and six youth participants of the New Work Opera Studio 2023.

“This company was set up back in the mid-2000s under the artistic directorship of [the late] Richard Gill, and Richard was passionate about education and about the need to develop arts audiences, and the need to develop practitioners, and that is still a major driver within the company,” says Maunder.

Reinterpreting some of the operatic canon’s greatest hits, The Lyrebird’s Voice has “a little bit of a jukebox opera feel,” he continues.

“And the wonderful thing about this is that it will hit three major centres within easy reach of Melbourne and kids can walk in, bus in, whatever they do, in order to get that first incredible experience of when the house lights go down and they all scream in delight and realise that opera is not a dirty word. It will be a very exciting time.”

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Dedicated opera aficionados, meanwhile, will doubtless delight in VO’s 2025 staging of Katya Kabanova by Czech composer Leoš Janáček.

“We have a mandate to do these pieces that are undoubted masterpieces and need to be seen again, and it’s outrageous that Katya hasn’t been seen in Australia,” says Maunder.

Inspired by folk music but composed for a large orchestra, Katya Kabanova premiered in 1921 when Janáček was 67. A mature work, VO’s 2025 production will be led by the next generation of opera makers, with direction by Heather Fairbairn and the Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) orchestra under the baton of internationally acclaimed young conductor Finnegan Downie Dear.

“The power of the work is in Janáček’s extraordinary orchestration. And we as a company have a very proud relationship with ANAM, the training institution here in Melbourne, and to give those kids a chance to be in the pit alongside their mentors and their tutors and people from the industry – and to be conducted by somebody like Finnegan Downie Dear, who is a Janáček specialist – it is something that we as a company need to do. Part of our charter is to develop the sector, and the sector isn’t only singers, it’s the people that are going to actually end up being in the [orchestra] pits of Europe.”

VO’s 2025 season closes with a revival of Martin Wesley-Smith’s Boojum!, based on Lewis Carroll’s poem The Hunting of the Snark. A semi-staged production, the performance will be directed by Elizabeth Hill-Cooper with Warwick Stengårds conducting and tenor David Hobson starring as Carroll alongside members of the VO Emerges (Emerging Artists) program.

“I hate it when things have been a success and then you never hear from them again,” Maunder explains.

“Over in Adelaide I tried to do a thing called ‘the Lost Operas of Oz’, which resurrected a few pieces that I had always really enjoyed and thought that a new audience would respond to well, and one of those was Boojum! So, yes, I make no apology for the fact that I’m bringing it back to life again next year. It is quirky, fun and strangely moving in places… It deserves to be seen, and it showcases these young singers at their absolute best.”

