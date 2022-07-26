New Artistic Director for Victorian Opera

Described as ‘a formidable force in the operatic landscape as both a director and Artistic Director,’ and a man of ‘immense theatrical insight’ by Genevieve Overell AM, Chair of the Victorian Opera Board, celebrated Australian opera and musical theatre director Stuart Maunder AM has been named the next Artistic Director of Victorian Opera.

Overell said she and the Board were ‘delighted’ at the appointment: ‘[Stuart’s] collaborations with our company across many years have proven hugely successful and remained much-loved with our audiences.’

Maunder will commence in the role in October 2023 ahead of the departure of current Artistic Director, composer-conductor Richard Mills AM at the conclusion of 2023.

‘As a great champion of Australian opera, Stuart closely aligns with Victorian Opera’s commitment to creating and nurturing opera in this country. We are excited for Stuart to guide Victorian Opera into our next artistic chapter and express our tremendous gratitude once again to Maestro Richard Mills for his exemplary decade at the helm of the company,’ Overell said.

Beginning his career in stage management at the then Australian Opera, Maunder has a long history in opera as a director and arts administrator. He served in senior management roles at Opera Australia from 1999 to 2008 before being appointed General Director of New Zealand Opera in 2014. He was appointed Artistic Director of State Opera South Australia in 2018 and will finish up in the role in mid-2023.

Reflecting on his new appointment, Maunder said: ‘I feel like I’ve come home. How humbling and thrilling to be joining this great Victorian company. I’ve long admired Victorian Opera’s bold repertoire choices, championing of new Australian work, formidable record of collaborating with other arts companies, commitment to showcasing Australian artists, and for pushing the boundaries of our extraordinary art-form.

‘I look forward to strengthening ties with Victorian Opera’s loyal, passionate audience. We will continue to build on the company’s history of nurturing and premiering new Australian works and acknowledging and including the voices and stories of First Nations Artists. I am equally excited by the prospect of developing new engagements with the state’s richly multicultural community,’ he continued.

‘Together with the Board and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Hill-Cooper, I look forward to leading this wonderful company into a bright new future. What an opportunity,’ said Maunder.

Inventive programming

During his four-year term at State Opera South Australia, Maunder re-invigorated the flagship South Australian arts organisation and demonstrated that any serious opera company can find a place for wit and satire and still worship at the altar of great music.

His programming has seen rich pickings from Puccini and Verdi to Britten, Rogers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, Gilbert and Sullivan, and ushered in a golden age of Australian opera on the main stage, including a major focus on the vast and often undervalued canon of Australian opera.

A personal passion was turned into a strategic commitment with Maunder’s inaugural season for State Opera in 2019 including a series that ‘found’ lost Australian operas and returned them to stages, singers, and audiences.

The Lost Operas of Oz program struck a chord and became synonymous with the man and the company, culminating in the revival of ‘the great Australian opera’ Voss in May 2022 –brought to the stage with long-time colleague and outgoing AD of Victorian Opera, Richard Mills AM.

Maunder also developed the next generation of Australian artists during his time at State Opera, while still pursuing a balanced repertoire designed to reach the widest possible audience.

Program highlights during his tenure include the outdoor spectaculars of Carmen in the Square and Bohème on the Beach to stunning chamber works and thought-provoking presentations of the traditional opera canon – including the recent collaboration with Opera Queensland and West Australian Opera on a new production of La Traviata.

His tenure has also seen State Opera take a stand on Australian talent – proudly presenting all-Australian casts and many long-overdue homecomings for the country’s in-demand ex-pat artists such as Morgan Pearce and Helen Sherman, and next month, Lauren Fagan and James Roser.

John Irving, Chair of the State Opera Board, said that Maunder’s artistic leadership and directorial contribution over the last four years – working in tandem with Executive Director Yarmila Alfonzetti – has been immense, adding that his legacy will be part of State Opera for many years to come.

‘It has been a privilege to work with Stuart and Yarmila over the last four years. It is a tribute to the company and its success over that time that both have been headhunted to major companies in Brisbane and Melbourne. We wish them the best and look forward to their future success. State Opera South Australia will now embark on this next period excited by the opportunities that flow from changing these senior roles. We look forward to announcing the new Executive Director very soon,’ Irving said.

A frequent collaborator with Victorian Opera, Maunder has directed several popular productions for the company including four musicals by Stephen Sondheim – Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of FIeet Street (co-produced with New Zealand Opera) and A Little Night Music – as well as Janáček’s Cunning Little Vixen and more recently, a co-production of Richard Meale’s Voss with State Opera South Australia.

Maunder’s first season for Victorian Opera will be programmed for 2024, following Richard Mills’ final season in 2023.