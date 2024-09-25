News

 > News

Shine on Gimuy returns to illuminate tropical city in 2024

Led by arts festival supremo Rhoda Roberts AO, Shine on Gimuy centres illuminated displays by First Nations creatives.
25 Sep 2024 12:17
ArtsHub
Artistic rendering of the 2024 Shine on Gimuy Artstory Light Walk, featuring yellow illuminated large-scale dilly bags hanging from tree branches. Below a group of four people are walking on the path.

All Arts

Artistic rendering of the 2024 Shine on Gimuy Artstory Light Walk. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Shine on Gimuy, a First Nations light festival, will return for its second annual event from 3-13 October along Cairns Esplanade to illuminate the city’s waterfront with light installations, art sculptures, animations and soundscapes.

Rhoda Roberts AO will lead the festival as Artistic Director, bringing along her experience as the Creative Director of Parrtjima Festival, a major light experience in Mparntwe/Alice Springs in the NT to Far North Queensland.

From 3-6 October, the Salt House bar and restaurant will transform into the Shine on Gimuy Festival Hub, where an array of multi-arts activations will welcome visitors.

Daily Deep Wisdom Conversations will be held at the Festival Hub to highlight First Nations voices, including a special performance by Gomeroi poet, storyteller and 2023 Australian Poetry Slam National co-champion, Rob Waters. The theme this year is ‘The Turning Point – Sovereignty Country, Voices and Action’.

The ‘ENTWINED’ themed Artstory Light Walk on Gimuy Boulevard features large-scale public art and light sculptures that reflect the colours and beauty of Tropical North Queensland through the lens of First Nations artists. Marun Carl Fourmile, Merindi Schrieber and Doreen Collins have created pieces for the flagship Shine on Gimuy event. The Light Walk is free for families and the general public, and runs from 5pm daily until 13 October.

Roberts says, “This year’s ‘ENTWINED’ theme is reflective of the interconnectedness all First Nations (and Bama) peoples share, as well as our intrinsic and inseparable connection to Country. Visitors will be entranced by this sensory spectacle.”

Read: ‘Revealed’ revelation – Aboriginal art fair enters important new partnership

Festival programming, developed under the guidance of a dedicated committee of Cultural Guides, includes live music, talks and the Calling Country opening ceremony on 3 October, bringing together First Nations clan groups to the Gimuy/Cairns area and surrounding region.

Musical talent showcase

Shine on Gimuy festival is a cornerstone First Nations element of The Tropics Trail, presented by Queensland Music Festivals as part of the Queenland Music Trails initiative.

The Music Makers program will centre musical artists and singer-songwriters from the region, as well as headline acts such as Briscoe Sisters, Mau Power, Victor Steffensen, Yirgjhilya Lawrie, Kee’ahn, Broden Tyrrell, Jessie Grainer and DJ Bala Will – with emcees Aaron Fa’aoso, Jodie Cockatoo and Dizzy Doolan.

Briscoe Sisters to perform at Shine on Gimuy 2024. Three First Nations woman dressed stylishly standing in front of a red curtain posing for a photo.
Briscoe Sisters to perform at Shine on Gimuy 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Check out the full program.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
Participating artists of the King Island Artist Residency Program. Julie Ryder and George Kennedy are captured in an attempted field trip to whale bone beach. Two figures on a rocky beach bracing against grey and gloomy weather.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-out for contemporary textile exhibition and mid-career leadership program, plus winner of 2024 Newcastle Poetry Prize and more!

Celina Lei
Accessible Makervan that won at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards. A photo of a white van with the words STEAM visible on its side and back. The doors are open to show are elements can be pulled out to provide access.
News

Mobile makerspace for people with disabilities wins top design accolade

Access meets innovation with a mobile makerspace that delivers STEAM learning to people with disabilities.

ArtsHub
Sydney Festival's incoming Festival Director Kris Nelson. Kris sits on a stairwell smiling; he has short-cropped brown hair and a moustache, and wears an olive-coloured shirt.
News

Sydney Festival announces Canadian Kris Nelson as 2026-2029 Festival Director

Nelson, previously the AD/CEO of London International Festival of Theatre and Dublin Fringe's Festival Director, will start his tenure with…

Richard Watts
On the Move is ArtsHub's weekly summary of Australian arts sector appointments and resignations. A yacht leaves a white wake behind it, in a photo taken from the mast and looking down towards the deck and the ocean.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector comings and goings.

Richard Watts
A blue and black illustration of a lightbulb with symbols bursting out of it.
Features

Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Writing Your Bio

The third of five videos in this second module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login