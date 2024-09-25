Shine on Gimuy returns to illuminate tropical city in 2024

Shine on Gimuy, a First Nations light festival, will return for its second annual event from 3-13 October along Cairns Esplanade to illuminate the city’s waterfront with light installations, art sculptures, animations and soundscapes.

Rhoda Roberts AO will lead the festival as Artistic Director, bringing along her experience as the Creative Director of Parrtjima Festival, a major light experience in Mparntwe/Alice Springs in the NT to Far North Queensland.

From 3-6 October, the Salt House bar and restaurant will transform into the Shine on Gimuy Festival Hub, where an array of multi-arts activations will welcome visitors.

Daily Deep Wisdom Conversations will be held at the Festival Hub to highlight First Nations voices, including a special performance by Gomeroi poet, storyteller and 2023 Australian Poetry Slam National co-champion, Rob Waters. The theme this year is ‘The Turning Point – Sovereignty Country, Voices and Action’.

The ‘ENTWINED’ themed Artstory Light Walk on Gimuy Boulevard features large-scale public art and light sculptures that reflect the colours and beauty of Tropical North Queensland through the lens of First Nations artists. Marun Carl Fourmile, Merindi Schrieber and Doreen Collins have created pieces for the flagship Shine on Gimuy event. The Light Walk is free for families and the general public, and runs from 5pm daily until 13 October.

Roberts says, “This year’s ‘ENTWINED’ theme is reflective of the interconnectedness all First Nations (and Bama) peoples share, as well as our intrinsic and inseparable connection to Country. Visitors will be entranced by this sensory spectacle.”

Festival programming, developed under the guidance of a dedicated committee of Cultural Guides, includes live music, talks and the Calling Country opening ceremony on 3 October, bringing together First Nations clan groups to the Gimuy/Cairns area and surrounding region.

Musical talent showcase

Shine on Gimuy festival is a cornerstone First Nations element of The Tropics Trail, presented by Queensland Music Festivals as part of the Queenland Music Trails initiative.

The Music Makers program will centre musical artists and singer-songwriters from the region, as well as headline acts such as Briscoe Sisters, Mau Power, Victor Steffensen, Yirgjhilya Lawrie, Kee’ahn, Broden Tyrrell, Jessie Grainer and DJ Bala Will – with emcees Aaron Fa’aoso, Jodie Cockatoo and Dizzy Doolan.

Briscoe Sisters to perform at Shine on Gimuy 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Check out the full program.