Sally Rippin is the Australian Children’s Laureate 2024-25

The best-selling author of the 'Billie B Brown' series takes out top position as Children's Laureate.
7 Feb 2024
Thuy On
Sally Rippin. Woman with green cardigan over black t-shirt and curly shoulder length blonde hair with glasses on her head smiles at the camera.

‘I am so thrilled to be able to meet with people all across the country during my Laureateship to talk about how best to engage kids with reading,’ Sally Rippin. Photo: Sister Scout Studio.

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation (ACLF) has just announced Sally Rippin as the eighth Australian Children’s Laureate. Rippin is the country’s highest-selling female author and has written more than 100 books for children and young adults, including the Billie B Brown series, with 10 million books in print.

As Children’s Laureate, Rippin’s role will comprise the championing of reading, writing and creativity. As well as engaging with Australian children, she will liaise with the educational community, members of local, state and federal governments, librarians and parents, in both metropolitan and regional communities across the country.

The Laureate tenure lasts for a two-year period, throughout 2024-25.  

Speaking of her appointment, Rippin said, ‘I am so thrilled to be able to meet with people all across the country during my Laureateship to talk about how best to engage kids with reading. I am also excited to chat with children about my books and encourage them to share their own stories.’

The Children’s Laureate is the national ambassador for reading and Australian children’s literature. Those in the role speak on behalf of Australian children’s writers and illustrators, as well as reflect the views of reading advocates, educators, librarians, booksellers and publishers.

Every Laureate has a mission for their two-year term. For Rippon it is: ‘all kids can be readers’. To promote this aim she will work towards creating public awareness around learning difficulties, as well as the most effective practice in teaching children to read. Ideally, by the time children have finished primary school, they should all have the literacy skills they need for life.

Rippin will focus on reading challenges faced by millions of Australian children – including, but not limited to, neurodiversity, disability, mental health, access to books and language barriers. ‘All adults need to take responsibility for young people to ensure no child is left behind when it comes to reading – and explore other ways for children to learn if traditional methods aren’t working,’ she said.

Read: New literary journal set to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape

Collaboration will be another focal point for the author, as she highlights the idea that even the highest-profile authors and illustrators don’t create in isolation.

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation, now known as the ACLF, is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2008. Since launching the first Laureateship in 2012, this role has been held by Australian children’s literature luminaries including Alison Lester and Boori Monty Pryor (2012–2013), Jackie French (2014–2015), Leigh Hobbs (2016–2017), Morris Gleitzman (2018–2019), Ursula Dubosarsky (2020–2021) and outgoing Laureate Gabrielle Wang (2022–2023).

Children’s Laureates are active in Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden and Wales. There are also Reading Ambassadors in New Zealand and the US.

An event to honour Rippin’s appointment as the new Laureate will be held at The Wheeler Centre on Tuesday 20 February at 11am AEDT and livestreamed online via The Wheeler Centre website.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

