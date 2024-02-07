Sally Rippin is the Australian Children’s Laureate 2024-25

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation (ACLF) has just announced Sally Rippin as the eighth Australian Children’s Laureate. Rippin is the country’s highest-selling female author and has written more than 100 books for children and young adults, including the Billie B Brown series, with 10 million books in print.

As Children’s Laureate, Rippin’s role will comprise the championing of reading, writing and creativity. As well as engaging with Australian children, she will liaise with the educational community, members of local, state and federal governments, librarians and parents, in both metropolitan and regional communities across the country.

The Laureate tenure lasts for a two-year period, throughout 2024-25.

Speaking of her appointment, Rippin said, ‘I am so thrilled to be able to meet with people all across the country during my Laureateship to talk about how best to engage kids with reading. I am also excited to chat with children about my books and encourage them to share their own stories.’

The Children’s Laureate is the national ambassador for reading and Australian children’s literature. Those in the role speak on behalf of Australian children’s writers and illustrators, as well as reflect the views of reading advocates, educators, librarians, booksellers and publishers.

Every Laureate has a mission for their two-year term. For Rippon it is: ‘all kids can be readers’. To promote this aim she will work towards creating public awareness around learning difficulties, as well as the most effective practice in teaching children to read. Ideally, by the time children have finished primary school, they should all have the literacy skills they need for life.

Rippin will focus on reading challenges faced by millions of Australian children – including, but not limited to, neurodiversity, disability, mental health, access to books and language barriers. ‘All adults need to take responsibility for young people to ensure no child is left behind when it comes to reading – and explore other ways for children to learn if traditional methods aren’t working,’ she said.

Collaboration will be another focal point for the author, as she highlights the idea that even the highest-profile authors and illustrators don’t create in isolation.

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation, now known as the ACLF, is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2008. Since launching the first Laureateship in 2012, this role has been held by Australian children’s literature luminaries including Alison Lester and Boori Monty Pryor (2012–2013), Jackie French (2014–2015), Leigh Hobbs (2016–2017), Morris Gleitzman (2018–2019), Ursula Dubosarsky (2020–2021) and outgoing Laureate Gabrielle Wang (2022–2023).

Children’s Laureates are active in Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden and Wales. There are also Reading Ambassadors in New Zealand and the US.

An event to honour Rippin’s appointment as the new Laureate will be held at The Wheeler Centre on Tuesday 20 February at 11am AEDT and livestreamed online via The Wheeler Centre website.