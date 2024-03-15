Salamanca Arts Centre campaigns for Tasmanian Icon status

One of Tasmania’s most significant cultural institutions, Salamanca Arts Centre is home to 60 individual artists, small to medium arts organisations, and art and design retail enterprises.

Despite its status and its popularity with tourists – Salamanca Arts Centre attracts over 300,000 visitors annually to its galleries, theatres and community events – the Centre does not receive state government funding and has not for over five years.

This week, Salamanca Arts Centre launched a campaign to help it achieve formal recognition as a Tasmanian Icon.

‘The Icon program was formally established by former Tasmanian Premier Jim Bacon about 25 years ago,’ explains Salamanca Arts Centre CEO Joe Bugden.

‘It recognised that there were a number of Tasmanian organisations, both cultural and other organisations, that had established themselves to such a degree that they had a significant place in the life of Tasmanians and deserved the description of “Tasmanian Icon” – as well as a degree of recurrent funding that enabled them to strategically plan their programs and to deliver their services to the Tasmanian people and to visitors to Tasmania,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Bugden says the campaign – which has already attracted almost 800 signatures on an online petition since being launched on Tuesday – is coupled with a direct request to Treasury for an annual administrative grant of $300,000, which Bugden describes as ‘a modest and realistic request’.

While the Centre generates its own revenue each year through venue hire and long-term rentals, Bugden says that government funding is urgently needed in order to help plan and present an inclusive arts program each year, as well as for maintenance of the heritage-listed buildings it occupies in Hobart’s Salamanca Place.

‘There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. And that can only be done now with recurrent funding from the State Government,’ he says.

‘We’ve got artists in studios and we could certainly improve their studios. We could improve access into the building. We have one lift in the building, which, by the way, has been not operating for over three months now, which means that 70% of the Arts Centre is inaccessible to anyone who has to use a wheelchair.

‘That in many ways typifies the frustrations that we have. Had we had proper funding we would have been able to attend to that and other things much more efficiently. But we’re beholden to a Government department to get them to repair the lift. In some ways that typifies the fact that, with recurrent annual funding, we would be able to strategically identify, maintain and improve the building,’ Bugden says.

Annual funding would also enable the Centre to be made more energy efficient and weatherproof.

‘It’s a charming heritage building, but the roof leaks. It’s cold, it’s hot, it’s windy, it’s dusty. Again, if we had that annual recurrent funding, we could look at a program of energy efficiency, of insulation both thermal and sound insulation. We could also improve the facilities in the galleries so that we could receive touring exhibitions as a result of having climate control. We could improve the facilities in the theatre, so we could receive other shows. It would be a much, much better outcome for those artists who use our galleries and the theatre, and it would be a better experience for audiences as well,’ Bugden explains.

An exhibition by Jennifer Riddle presented by Scott Livesey Galleries at Salamanca Arts Centre. Photo:

Rosie Hastie.

The campaign to recognise Salamanca Arts Centre as a Tasmanian Icon has already received widespread support.

Isobel Marmion, the Artistic Director of Festival of Voices, one of many arts organisations operating out of the Centre, tells ArtsHub: ‘Salamanca Arts Centre is of vital importance to the broader Tasmanian arts community, and any recognition that upholds and supports its place and ongoing legacy within the state is well worth considering.

‘Festival of Voices is lucky enough to consider Salamanca Arts Centre our home. Our offices are there, we use the building as a venue during the Festival, turning the beautiful Long Gallery into our Festival Bar, The Singers Lounge, and we benefit every day from the community that gathers here, the other artists and arts organisations. Salamanca Arts Centre has long platformed and supported Tasmanian artists, and should be honoured in kind,’ she says.

Salamanca Arts Centre operates out of seven historic sandstone warehouses in Hobart’s Salamanca Place (as well as a cottage in Kelly Street), and was formally established in 1976, when the State Government, led by Premier Bill Neilson, purchased the buildings following a campaign by the Community and Art Centre Foundation, a grassroots organisation driven by a group of visionary Hobartians including arts advocate Claudio Alcorso.

Bugden adds: ‘For decades, Salamanca Arts Centre has enriched the local arts community, driving economic growth and fostering creativity. On the eve of our 50th anniversary, it’s time for the Tasmanian Government to recognise and support our pivotal and iconic role.’

He also urges the people of Tasmania to get behind the campaign to recognise the Centre as a Tasmanian Icon.

‘Now is the time to ensure a legacy that transcends generations. Together, we can secure the future of Salamanca Arts Centre and its invaluable contributions to Tasmania’s cultural heritage,’ Bugden concludes.