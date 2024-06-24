Rogers’ $6.1 million gift to university collection

Deakin University has received a significant gift of 31 contemporary sculptures by artist Andrew Rogers to add to its University Art Collection. This is the largest philanthropic gift to Deakin’s art collection, with the sculptures valued at $6.1 million collectively.

The works join 88 existing pieces previously donated by Rogers, bringing the number of total gifted artworks to 119 (worth over $10 million). There are currently more than 2800 artworks in the University Art Collection.

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin says, ‘Our philosophy is to make art available to our students, staff and community, and Mr Rogers’ generous donation helps underline that commitment. The opportunity to experience the work of an internationally recognised artist this way is unique and typically Deakin.’

Based in Melbourne, Rogers’ practice is internationally recognised, known for his sublime land art pieces, sculptures and photography. His Rhythms of Life is considered the ‘largest contemporary land art undertaking in the world’. It connects 51 stone sculptures (geoglyphs) around the globe and is visible from space.

Dr Gerard Vaughan AM, former Director of the National Gallery of Australia, which holds several of Rogers’ pieces in its collection, and where his stainless steel sculpture I Am is on view, once explained the significance of Rogers’ work. He said, ‘[Rogers is] an exceptional Australian sculptor who enjoys strong – and growing – recognition for his commitment to making real, in a material sense, his ideas about the power of energetic form in a communal context… Andrew’s concept of the Rhythms of Life, with the trajectory of his œuvre conceived as a chain of linked artistic events about shared humanity, was celebrated above all in what must be the world’s largest land art project.’

In 2020, Rogers was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Deakin University for his contributions to contemporary art.

Rogers says of his gift to Deakin, ‘There is strong synergy with the ideas and disciplines involved in my work and many facets of university education – mathematics, arts, sciences, philosophy, history and heritage. The intent of giving a major body of sculptures to Deakin is that students for many years will have the opportunity to see and interact with and be stimulated by the forms.’

Deakin University Senior Manager Art Collection and Galleries, Leanne Willis adds, ‘Mr Rogers’ latest donation of 31 sculptures represents a comprehensive overview of his career from 1993 to 2021. It provides an in-depth representation of his creative practice, and is an important research and educational tool that represents the artist’s changing methodology, identity, subject, forms and materials over time. Deakin University is now the only location where you can view the development of his artistic career in this way.’

A sculpture walk focusing on Andrew Rogers’ work is being developed for Deakin’s Burwood Campus and will be launched in conjunction with the artist’s Deakin exhibition later this year.