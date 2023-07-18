Roaming performance in historic mansion celebrates 1000th show

On 12 August at 8pm, Essence Theatre Productions (ETP) will celebrate its 1000th show of What Was That? at the Werribee Park Mansion, Victoria.

Since 2003, the theatre company has worked to tell the story of The Chirnsides, who were the owners of the luxurious estate from 1877. Written by ETP Founder and Artistic Director, Alaine Beek, What Was That? is a classic “upstairs downstairs” story of colonial Australia.

The show is an immersive, roaming play filled with drama, comedy and a dash of spooky elements led by the two protagonists, Head Maid Maggie and Butler Mr Duncan. What started as a trial run was immediately embraced by audiences, and became a weekly year-round event. Across the 20 years since its first show, nine actors have taken up these roles, each creating unique experiences to offer visitors a glimpse into history.

The Werribee Park Mansion spans several wings with a total of 60 rooms featuring Renaissance Revival style interiors. Audiences are invited to roam the historical mansion and are taken through nine lavish rooms during the performance, including the exclusive experience of sitting around the family’s grand dining room table, a section normally closed off to public visitors.

In addition to What Was That?, in 2022 Beek developed a new play, The Dress, which is also currently being performed in the Werribee Park Mansion and will tour in 2024.

Celebrating 20 years of fruitful collaboration

Over the course of 20 years, ETP has created both an engaging production and a sustained income stream to assist with the historic venue’s upkeep. To date, What Was That? has welcomed 23,000 audience members.

The independent not-for-profit theatre company strikes the balance between the level of care and constraints required to perform in a historic venue, while creating memorable and interactive experiences for visitors.

Beek tells ArtsHub: ‘The fact that we have managed to do weekly performances over 20 years is a massive feat in itself, especially as we are not near the Melbourne CBD and that many regard Werribee as regional.

‘We have worked through many hurdles and challenges over the years, but thankfully word of mouth support has been our powerful ally. We have reached all ages and cultures, from locals to interstate, with many returning again and again.’

Regarding what the future holds for What Was That?, Beek says: ‘Having a strong team of super talented creatives means we’re constantly shifting and tweaking the play. We’re in the throes of changing the dining room scene now. This keeps us and our audiences on their toes.’

On 17 August, ETP will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the ShadowFax Winery in Werribee, with a family-friendly event featuring art, food and live performances.