Revolving doors: galleries close and others expand

Cement Fondu to close its doors

It is sad news this week, with the announcement that Cement Fondu – the independent not-for-profit contemporary art space in Sydney – will close its doors in December.

The space opened in 2018 under co-founders Megan Monte (who moved to Ngununggula Regional Gallery as its inaugural Director in 2020) and Josephine Skinner, who has continued to steer Cement Fondu as Artistic and Curatorial Director.

Josephine Skinner, Director – Artistic and Curatorial, Cement Fondu, Sydney. Photo: Jessica Maurer.

The gallery was supported by the Freedman Foundation. “They’ve homed us in our unique, converted warehouse that has inspired daring ideas and creative leaps. Moreover, the Freedman Foundation contributed the majority of our operational and programming costs without which we simply could not have existed, let alone been courageous, generative, playful and wide-reaching,” explained Skinner in a statement.

That support allowed the gallery to carve out a niche that offered artists a space between ARIs (artist-run spaces) and institutions. Skinner added: “Over the last seven years, we have uniquely invested in early to mid career artists through the extensive commissioning of new work and imaginative, high-quality exhibition design, springboarding the practices of numerous makers and offering opportunities for more established practitioners to take risks outside of commercial constraints.”

Bethan Donnelly joined Cement Fondu in 2023 as Business and Development Director, “with whom exciting plans are being hatched through our new, sister organisation – Vital Commons – that does public art differently,” said Skinner.

She added, “[The team is] exploring new horizons, but remain open to conversations.” The final exhibition, BETTER NATURE: A Sudden Release, by guest curator Wiradjuri creative Hannah Donnelly, opens on Saturday 12 October.

Façade of Ames Yavuz London at 31-33 Grosvenor Hill in Mayfair. Photo: Emma Boittiaux.

Ames Yavuz opens London gallery

Also in recent gallery news, Leading Asia Pacific gallery Ames Yavuz announced the opening of a permanent gallery in London in early 2025. The 240-square metre gallery is situated in the heart of Mayfair on Grosvenor Hill, close to Berkeley Square and the Royal Academy.

The ground floor, street-facing space will host exhibitions and projects, bringing a wealth of talent from the Asia-Pacific and beyond to Europe.

Founded as Yavuz Gallery in Singapore in 2010 by Can Yavuz, the Gallery expanded to Sydney in 2019, becoming the first commercial art gallery from Asia to establish a permanent space in Australia. In early 2024, Yavuz Gallery was renamed Ames Yavuz, combining the surnames of Founder Can Yavuz and CEO Glen Ames to reflect their Asia-Pacific and European heritage. Ames Yavuz opened a second Sydney space in a former textile factory in June 2024. This is the next chapter in their fast-paced growth and global business model.

Founding Director Can Yavuz says, “London continues to be the beating heart of the art world, and felt like a natural home for Ames Yavuz,” adding, “we must celebrate now, more than ever, our global interconnectedness and shared histories.”

The London gallery will be led by Managing Director Ananya Mukhopadhyay and is set to open with a solo show by Filipino husband-and-wife duo Isabel & Alfredo Aquilizan. In 2025, Ames Yavuz London will showcase Vincent Namatjira OAM, Brook Andrew and Patricia Piccinini, and present solo exhibitions by Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak and Thania Petersen from South Africa.

Refresh and Reopen for Onespace, Brisbane

Onespace has become an important gallery not just for Brisbane, but for Queensland and the Pacific beyond. It does an incredible job of acting as a funnel to connect artists with collectors and projects. Opening in 2016 under co-Directors John Stafford and Jodie Cox, it has consistently delivered show and public art commissioning services to local government and developers.

With the close of August, it celebrated the opening of a new space, close to Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) at 25A Bouquet Street, beneath the Spice Apartments, next to the Go Between Bridge in South Brisbane.

Stafford and Cox from Onespace said: “Everyone is welcome to come and see our beautiful new gallery on the river bend, close to QAGOMA and just across the road from Queensland Theatre, making a dynamic new addition to Brisbane’s cultural precinct.”

The new Onespace site also features a special new Lounge Gallery for smaller intimate displays. Riverine, the launch exhibition in the main gallery, features new works by Darren Blackman, Ross Booker, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Sonja Carmichael, Ruth Cho, Sebastian Di Mauro, Marian Drew, Tamika Grant-Iramu, Jo Lankester, Sebastian Moody, Zoe Porter, Brian Robinson, Teho Ropeyarn, Jackie Ryan, Nicola Scott and Sam Tupou – testament to the reach and work that the gallery does.

Sturt Gallery review continues

Six months in, and the review of the operations of Sturt Gallery and Studios continues. While the future of the operating (or business) side of the craft organisation continues to map out a new pathway forward, updates have tricked in slowly.

One such parcel of news was that the Certificate IV in Furniture Design and Manufacturing has continued, and that the School for Wood is confirmed to proceed in 2025.

Marking this news, the Gallery will reopen its doors for the graduating exhibition of 2024 Certificate IV students, beginning on Saturday 16 November, coinciding with the Southern Highlands Arts Trail. Sturt is also encouraging potential students to feel confident in applying for 2025 study.

Read: Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

New National Communication Museum

ArtsHub reported on the opening of a new National Communication Museum just outside Melbourne’s CBD. NCM is situated in a refurbished 1930s telephone exchange building in Hawthorn, in Melbourne’s inner east, with its tight cluster of private schools, quality restaurants, the eponymous football club and Swinburne University.

On the day of media preview (20 September), Sophia the Humanoid Robot addressed attendees alongside NCM Artistic Director and co-CEO Emily Siddons and NCM co-CEO Anna Prenc. Sophia said, “The role of a museum in the 21st century is not only to preserve and showcase the past, but also to facilitate a deeper understanding of the present and inspire a better future.

”We have to understand the profound impact of communication technology on society. The NCM provides a platform for these crucial conversations, educating and engaging the public on the potential and challenges of these emerging technologies.” Read our full story.

GAGPROJECTS big announcement

In case you missed it in recent news, Adelaide will see its longest running commercial gallery shift gears. “After 32 years of working with some of Australia’s premier artists, and meeting so many collectors and curators, many of whom became good friends, it is now time for a change,” says GAGPROJECTS founder Paul Greenaway OAM, adamantly telling ArtsHub that he is not retiring.

The Gallery’s Kent Town space closed its doors in August; however, Greenaway says, “GAGPROJECTS will maintain offices in Kent Town and Berlin, and contact details will remain the same.”

On the opening night of that last show, Greenaway explained: “The late Kym Bonython opened the gallery on 8 March 1992 and, over the last 32 years, we have had 654 exhibitions, participated in art fairs all over the world and placed works in museums and major collections in Australia and overseas. It has been quite a journey. Kym said to me at the inauguration: ‘I hope you have 45 in the bank.’ I thought he meant $45; he meant $45,000.”

Greenaway Art Gallery, which changed to GAGPROJECTS 10 years ago, is one of Australia’s success stories in the sector. “I have always described our operation as a private gallery rather than a commercial gallery,” added Greenaway. In future the gallery will largely operate as GAG ART ADVISORY and will be available to provide valuations for insurance purposes and donations under the Cultural Gift Program. It will continue to represent a few artists with viewing by appointment.

He concluded: “While I am still full of energy and ideas and excited for the future, at this stage in my life I want to concentrate on other goals and intellectual pursuits.”