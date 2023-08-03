Review delivered on interference in Aboriginal paintings

Today (3 August), the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has released the findings of an Independent Review into the accusations that “white hands” were involved in the painting of Indigenous artworks for its exhibition, Ngura Pulka – Epic Country.

In a statement released this morning, the Gallery said: ‘The Independent Panel has determined, based on the extensive evidence assessed, that the artists exercised effective creative control and that the 28 paintings comply with the National Gallery’s provenance policy.’

While the outcome is positive, the topic remains a complex one, and the Review does not speak to any wider complications for the Aboriginal art market or Art Centre operations.

The 45-page report was commissioned to ascertain whether any third party – in particular, studio assistants and managers at the APY Art Centre Collective (ACC) – were involved in the creation of the 28 paintings by Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) artists for the NGA exhibition.

The Review was commissioned on 26 April by the NGA in response to wider allegations made, in particular by The Australian newspaper. The Independent Review Panel comprised two reviewers from a legal perspective, Colin Golvan AM KC and Shane Simpson AM, and two First Nations artists, Yhonnie Scarce and Professor Maree Meredith.

Quick facts

Only the 28 paintings included in the exhibition Ngura Pulka – Epic Country were reviewed.

The exhibition was not commissioned by the NGA.

APY ACC developed the body of paintings over the past four years and was seeking an exhibition partner.

The paintings were drawn from artists based at Kaltjiti Arts, Tjala Arts, Mimili Arts, Iwantja Arts and at the APY ACC’s own studio in Adelaide.

Ngura Pulka – Epic Country had been scheduled to open at the NGA in June 2023.

The exhibition has been postponed indefinitely due to the allegations.

A further enquiry is being conducted by the South Australian Government into the management of APY arts.

Findings of the independent panel

The Review findings clearly state: ‘Without exception, the artists to whom we spoke, unequivocally told us that the works under review in each case were made by them, and expressly denied that there had been any improper interference in the making of their work.’

It adds: ‘We strongly reject any implicit or actual suggestion that the artists have been engaged in any cover-up, abandonment of their cultural obligations or dishonest practice by making false claims of authorship in the paintings. It has no proper foundation.’

The Review also underscores the importance of strong provenance and its commitment to the process. It was at times harsh in its criticism of the events that preceded the Review.

‘We acknowledge that hard-won reputations can easily be ruined by loose, generalised commentary that is not founded on direct evidence,’ says the Review. The reviewers acknowledge, however, that ‘we received contradicting evidence, which initially we considered significant.

‘It appeared to be direct evidence (given over the course of multiple interviews) supporting claims of improper conduct concerning some of the paintings.’

Overall, with additional scrutiny, the Review concludes that the evidence was not sufficient to suggest foul play or an IP (intellectual property) infringement around these contradictory reports. ‘We sought, but were not provided with, evidence in support of these claims in sworn form,’ said the Reviewers.

One of the key aspects of determining provenance was the consideration of Tjukurrpa, which should only be painted by people properly entitled to depict such cultural imagery under Indigenous custom and law.

The Review presents a statement by a current studio worker talking about how Art Centres on Country are governed by Indigenous boards. ‘Neither the board nor the artists in Art Centres would ever be dictated to by non-Indigenous advisers… It’s absurd to suggest that these artists don’t have authority in their own Art Centres,’ says the worker.

The Review gives some depth to understanding the protocols of operations at Art Centres, and what constitutes assisting an artist. It quotes one artist saying: ‘They [white staff] are only there to give us paint!’ The implication of the allegations is that it removes that agency from the artists.

The Review spends time outlining what it deems proper and improper assistance. ‘The important issue is not whether the artist was assisted. Rather, the important question is whether the work, in its finished form, is the expression of effective creative control of the artist,’ with the reviewers adding, ‘we have no issue with white studio workers priming canvases nor with assisting in generic processes such as putting down uniform background washes.

‘That said, there have been strong concerns reported in The Australian that “white hands” should be well away from Indigenous canvases, certainly when it comes to any aspect of the visible designs on works… However, a distinction is made between purely aesthetic advice and any direction that has impact on Tjukurrpa. The former is acceptable; the latter is not.’

The Review concludes: ‘In our view, phrases such as “white hands on black canvases” are unhelpful and best avoided.’

Concerns raised

During the course of the interviews, the Reviewers ascertained that there were significant concerns expressed about the operations of the APY ACC studio in Adelaide, from both studio workers and artists, and allegations of “interference” have regularly arisen.

‘Most of the critical commentary relating to the APY ACC provided to us has been in relation to the role of Skye O’Meara, the General Manager of the APY ACC based in Adelaide. This commentary has also been widely publicised in the coverage in The Australian,’ says the Review.

The reviewers interviewed O’Meara, who was adamant that she and other studio workers ‘played no role in the making of any of the paintings, which would call into question the provenance of any of them’.

The reviewers add, ‘We have tested this evidence and have determined to accept it. In doing so, we do not make any findings concerning the broader issue of the management of APY ACC.

‘Nevertheless, we have been told about the day-to-day pressures in the operation of the APY ACC studio in Adelaide in meeting the significant demand for APY works. It can be a challenging workplace where disagreements can occur between managers, staff and artists. We have also been told that the APY ACC studio can be a productive and positive workplace, which is welcomed and supported by artists.’

Art Centres are complex and layered organisations that function well beyond the production of art alone. The reviewers were careful to acknowledge this complex model and to ensure its future sustainability was considered in context of the allegations.

And, that video?

In April 2023, The Australian published several stories that were ‘sharply critical of alleged practices of the management of APY ACC’, the Review states, including the release of a video that shows two young studio assistants working with artist, Mrs Yaritji Young.

‘The coverage included publication of a short, edited video concerning the artist Yaritji Young – about 50 seconds in duration made up of two short segments. That video has received considerable adverse comment in media coverage, including reported comments from the Federal, SA and NT Arts Ministers. The work in the video is not, however, one of the paintings … and investigation of the video is outside the terms of the Review,’ according to the Review.

It should be noted, however, that the exhibition does include work by Mrs Young.

‘But we note that in the course of the Review we were given information as to the context of this edited and brief video. We would merely say that particular care needs to be taken in properly assessing the video, not least noting that Mrs Young (a proud woman with senior cultural status) is over 70 years old and suffers from physical disabilities. She has special needs in undertaking her artwork and we understand and appreciate the assistance she receives,’ the reviewers continue.

‘We were provided with credible information from several sources as to the full context in which the actions captured in the video took place, which may well warrant a reassessment of the widespread condemnation that followed its publication. We have incidentally sought, but not been able to obtain a fuller version of the video.’

Who was on the Review panel?

With over 30 years’ experience in copyright, trademarks, designs, patents and misleading conduct cases in the Federal and High Court of Australia, Colin Golvan AM KC – who today practises as a Kings Counsel at the Victorian Bar – brought his knowledge in intellectual property law and trade practices.

With a similar history specialising in the arts and law, and in intellectual and cultural property, Shane Simpson AM joined Golvan in reviewing the provenance. Simpson is the Founder of the Arts Law Centre of Australia and Special Counsel at Simpsons Solicitors, a firm specialising in the arts, entertainment, cultural property and copyright. In 2015 Simpson conducted the Government Review of the Protection of Movable Cultural Heritage Act.

Offering a First Nations perspective was artist Yhonnie Scarce, a descendant of the Kokatha and Nukunu people of South Australia. Her work explores the lingering effects of colonisation on First Nations people. She was joined by Professor Maree Meredith, a descendent of the Bidjara people of Queensland, and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Indigenous Leadership at the University of Canberra. Meredith has extensive experience in Aboriginal and Indigenous affairs with an academic focus on health, the arts, policy and program development.

To read the full Review Report.

To read the full terms of reference and the 28 artworks under review

The South Australian Government’s review into the APY Art Centre Collective is currently underway. There is no published timeline for this report.