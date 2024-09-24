News

‘Revealed’ revelation – Aboriginal art fair enters important new partnership

After 10 successful years at Fremantle Arts Centre, WA’s most prominent exhibition and art market for emerging WA Aboriginal artists is moving to Perth’s CBD in 2025.
24 Sep 2024 15:01
A picture of around 10 different Aboriginal art paintings hanging on a gallery wall showing four gallery attendees of different ages and genders looking at them.

‘Revealed’ exhibition at Fremantle Arts Centre, Walyalup/Fremantle, 2024. Image: Courtesy of AACHWA.

Since its launch in 2008, Revealed Aboriginal art exhibition and art market has become one of the most important dates on the local arts calendar for buyers looking to snap up new work by up-and-coming WA Aboriginal artists.

Established as a central platform for these emerging artists, many of whom live and work in remote and regional WA, to showcase their work to metropolitan audiences, Revealed has, in many ways, surpassed its initial vision as it continues to increase sales for these artists and significantly expand their market reach.

Revealed is currently managed by WA Aboriginal Arts sector peak body, AACHWA (the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA), which was recently awarded the WA Government contract to deliver the event for the first time (taking over from Revealed’s previous host, Fremantle Arts Centre, in 2024).

As part of AACHWA’s new vision for Revealed, the event and exhibition will move from the previous location at Fremantle Arts Centre to the Perth Cultural Centre where it will be presented in partnership with PICA (Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts) and WA Museum Boola Bardip.

AACHWA CEO Chad Creighton explains that Revealed’s move to Perth Cultural Centre is an important milestone for the event, which continues to be a vital stepping stone for numerous emerging WA Aboriginal artists.

“AACHWA’s approach to Revealed reflects our unwavering commitment to art creation, cultural strength, best practice and the wellbeing of Aboriginal artists. These new partnerships with the Museum and PICA and the move to the City of Perth are part of our vision to bring in new and greater audiences and increase public engagement with the Aboriginal arts sector,” he says.

PICA’s Director Hannah Mathews is also looking forward to Revealed’s new location, which will allow her art institution to strengthen its commitment to the WA Aboriginal art sector.

“These changes to Revealed are Aboriginal led, and present new ways to shine an even brighter light on our artists and communities, as well as extend further opportunities to Western Australia’s Aboriginal artists and art centres,” Mathews says.

The call-out to artists for the 2025 Revealed exhibition will open soon, and all early career WA Aboriginal artists are encouraged to apply. Works for exhibition will be chosen by an expert selection panel of Aboriginal artists and curators. Artworks may include a wide range of mediums including painting, animation, printmaking, textiles, sculpture and multimedia works from Aboriginal artists in remote, regional and metropolitan WA. 

Revealed exhibition at PICA opens on 4 April 2025. Revealed Art Market will be held at WA Museum Boola Bardip on Saturday 5 April 2025. More information here.

